Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha . Williams Brook returned 50.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 and remains the focus of the Company's ...

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 50.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ) and remains the focus of the Company's 2022 exploration program. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Figure 1: Puma's landholdings in northern New Brunswick is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ac6937-b649-48e0-806a-41f458e8b9f5

Puma's properties are located in an emerging Gold District with great potential. To ensure its control of the area, the Company secured the most prospective claims surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property.

" This new land addition further consolidates our considerable landholdings in the area. We've increased the overall footprint of the Williams Brook property and secured highly prospective and underexplored areas," stated Marcel Robillard, President and CEO.

Over the past 15 months, the Company completed several transactions to connect a patchwork of mining claims held by different landowners. Most of these have seen little to no modern exploration work and have never been consolidated into a contiguous land package before.

ACQUISITION TERMS

To acquire a 100% interest in the South-East Moose Brook property (30 claims), Puma agrees to issue the Vendor on closing:

a)   50,000 common shares of the Company and a C$10,000 cash payment;
b)   50,000 common shares of the Company on or before the first anniversary of the signing of the agreement;
c)   100,000 common shares of the Company on or before the agreement's second anniversary.

Additional performance payments to the Vendor:

1)   Cash payment of C$25,000 upon a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA to be defined in the definitive agreement);
2)   Cash payment of C$50,000 upon a positive feasibility study (FS to be defined in the definitive agreement);
3)   One-time cash payment of C$100,000 upon commercial production (commercial production to be defined in the definitive agreement).

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any commercial production from the property. Fifty percent of the NSR, or 1%, may be purchased by Puma for $1 million. Puma retains the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty retained by the Vendor. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT Puma Exploration
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share-dilution.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Overview

As mineral exploration companies across Canada seek new mining locations, one location stands out every year as a top contender. New Brunswick is a province rich in natural resources with mining-friendly policies, substantial infrastructure, a comprehensive regulatory regime and a competitive tax regime. Each year, New Brunswick ranks among the top places in the world for mineral exploration in the Fraser Institute’s Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

New Brunswick is home to the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) which is one of the most prolific mining camps for base metals in Canada. The BMC hosts 46 mineral deposits of which 25 comprise reserves of 1 million tonnes or more. The BMC also hosted the Brunswick #12 mine, one of the largest underground zinc mines in the world. As a result, companies with mineral projects in New Brunswick’s Bathurst Mining Camp will likely be of particular interest to investors seeking upside potential.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PUMA,OTC:PUXPF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of high-grade precious metals projects, in an up and coming gold Camp, located near the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with decades of experience in mining exploration and development. In 2014, the company received the Prospector of the Year award from The New Brunswick Prospectors and Developers Association.

Puma Exploration New Emerging Gold Camp
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration’s controls more than 30,000 ha of land, made up of three highly-prospective properties, approximately 60 kilometres west of the Bathurst Mining Camp. The Company’s exploration program is currently focused on its flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

William Brook Property

“We have found the best hole ever, it’s a dream come true,” said CEO of Puma Exploration Marcel Robillard.

In September 2021, the company announced impressive initial drill results of 5.55 gpt of gold over 50.15 metres from the surface of its 20,000-hectare Williams Brook Gold property. The notable property is a major discovery for Puma Exploration and is fully controlled by the company. In October 2021, the company announced high-grade gold assays recovered from its 2021 field exploration surface sampling program on its Williams Brook Gold property. The results include 199 g/t Au, 192 g/t Au, and 170.5 g/t Au. The company also drilled 1.00 g/t Au over 40.6 metres extending the gold mineralized zone into the sediments.

The company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution and follows robust ESG initiatives that ensure a sustainable approach to all its activities.

The company launched its fully-funded $5M 2022 exploration program in January 2022. It is currently awaiting assay results from more than 700 grab samples from its 2021 surface sampling program at the Williams Brook property. This, compiled with geophysics, structural and geological data will inform the company’s upcoming drilling targets to maximize success.

Company Highlights

  • Excellent Access - paved road, airport, rail and seaport
  • Aggressive 2022 Exploration Program - >10,000 metres of drilling
  • Underexplored Gold Land Package - > 30,000 ha
  • Strong Financial Position - $6M cash in treasury
  • Major Gold Discovery in 2021- 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m
  • Mining Infrastructure Nearby - famous Bathurst Mining Camp
  • Blue Sky Drill-Ready Targets - kilometre-long gold trends
  • Proven Management - experienced and diversified team

Key Projects

Williams Brook

The Williams Brook property is located on the western edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp. It covers more than 20,000 ha of prime exploration land and benefits from excellent access, water, electricity and the availability of an experienced workforce.

Exploration work to date has identified at least four (4) different kilometre-long gold trends on the Williams Brook Gold Project. Puma is currently focused on the newly discovered O'Neil Gold Trend, a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit. The rhyolite is in contact with sediments and is characterized by quartz veins and veinlets, stockworks and breccias. Visible gold is present, and grab samples have returned high-grade gold up to 241 g/t Au.

The first-ever drilling campaign on the O'Neil Gold Trend was completed in August 2021. The 2,360 metres drilling program was devised to intersect the down-dip projection of the high-grade gold veins exposed at surface. It was also designed to help better understand the spatial geometry of the mineralized envelope. The oriented NQ drilling was planned with the support of Terrane Geoscience Inc. after a detailed structural analysis.

The drilling returned exceptional results with an intersection of 50.15 metres grading 5.55 g/t Au in WB21-02. The holes were characterized by pervasive sericite and iron alteration over large sections. The presence of abundant quartz veins and veinlets with disseminated sulphides and oxides was also observed. Often, visible gold ("VG") was present.

Williams Brook

An induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey and an aggressive grab sampling program have yielded excellent results. A follow-up 10,000-metres drilling campaign is underway in 2022.

Williams Brook

Jonpol and Portage

Puma's contiguous Jonpol and Portage properties are located approximately 10 kilometres east of Williams Brook and are underlain by the same geology. They cover an area of approximately 6,000 ha. Several gold occurrences grading up to 17.1 g/t Au are reported on both properties. While the Company is currently focused on advancing exploration on its flagship Williams Brook property, work on Jonpol and Portage will resume in the future.

Management Team 

Marcel Robillard, P.Geo. - President & Chief Executive Officer, Director

Mr. Robillard became President and CEO of Puma in 2010. He is currently a Director of PEZM Gold Inc. (PEZM-H) and reviewing potential strategic acquisition opportunities in the green energy sector. From 1998 to 2007, Marcel held the position of Project Geologist and Project Manager at Géominex, a geology and exploration consulting Company, before taking on the role of President from 2007 to 2015. Marcel has a B.Sc. in Geology and an M.Sc. in Earth Sciences from the Université du Québec à Montreal, Canada.

Ginette Gosselin Brisson - Chief Financial Officer

Mrs. Brisson is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) with more than 40 years of experience working with and auditing public companies listed on the TSX-V. Ginette joined Puma in 2014. She was previously Chief Financial Officer of Appalaches Resources, Inc. and an auditor at Mallette LLP. Ginette is a graduate of the University of Quebec at Rimouski (UQAR), Canada.

Dr. Laura Araneda - Director

Dr. Araneda has been President of Vic Progressive Drilling for over 20 years, starting as a clerk in 1987. Laura is very active in her home province of New Brunswick. She guides and mentors education, business, and mining organizations and possesses an enviable professional network of contacts in Atlantic Canada and across the country. Laura graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Business Administration, completed an Entrepreneurial Leadership Program and was awarded a Doctorate in 2014. She's been named Canada's 100 Top Female Entrepreneur for four consecutive years.

Michel Fontaine - Director

Mr. Fontaine is a private investor, entrepreneur, and independent board member with over two decades of experience working in the mining sector. Michel worked at Merrill Lynch and BMO Nesbitt Burns as a financial advisor before founding Windfall Geotek (TSXV: WIN), a public software firm, in 2005. Windfall Geotek leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize and significantly improve exploration, development, operations, and financing outcomes in the mining sector. Michel was previously a director of Metanor, Majescor, Everton and AEMQ.

Réjean Gosselin - Director & Executive Chairman Of The Board

Mr. Gosselin has worked in the mining sector for over 42 years serving as CEO and Director for various Canadian junior mining companies. In 1980, he co-founded with Jean Descarreaux Claude Resources that Silver Standard acquired for $450M in 2016. Réjean was President & CEO of Diabras Exploration (now Sierra Metals) that reopened the Bolivar Zn-Cu mine and the Cusi Silver mine in Chihuahua, Mexico and discovered a Cu-Au-Fe skarn-hosted deposit adjacent to the Bolivar mine. The three mines are still in operation today. In 2007, Réjean formed Maya Gold & Silver and served as its President and CEO before becoming Chairman of the Board until 2017. Now Aya Gold & Silver, Maya is a 1-Billion market cap company with projects in Morocco and Mauritania. He also formed and led Origin Gold Corporation (now O2Gold) with projects in Colombia from 2015 to 2019. Réjean became a Director at Puma in 2020 and was recently appointed Executive Chairman. Réjean holds a Master's Degree in Geology from Laval University, Canada.

Richard Thibault, P.Eng. - Director

Mr. Thibault is a professional engineer with over 42 years of mining experience in engineering, operations, management and consulting in North and South America and Southeast Asia. He is currently the President and Principal at Avot Consulting Inc., a private company that provides mine engineering services to clients in South America. He has worked in Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Malaysia, Mexico, Panama, Peru, the United States and Venezuela. Richard was previously the Vice-President and Director of Mines at Muzo Columbia; the Chief Operating Officer, Mining at Malaysia Smelting Company Bhd., Senior General Manager of its subsidiary Rahman Hydraulic Tin Sdn. Bhd.; and Chief Executive Officer and Director of Antioquia Gold Inc. He currently serves as a director of Argentex Mining Corporation (TSX-V: ATX) and the private companies XACT Contracting Services Ltd. and The AVOT Group. He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queen's University, Canada.

Bathurst Metals

Bathurst Metals


Overview

Northern Canada remains one of the largest untouched mining regions in the world, leaving plenty of room for future exploration, production, and growth. Today, the mineral resource industry is the greatest private sector contributor to Nunavut’s economy. Mineral production alone contributed over C$1.3 billion economic activity in 2019, which created ample employment opportunities and significant benefits for business growth.

Nunavut, Canada, has an extensive history of exploration and mining and is well-known for its high-grade geology. Considered a tier 1 mining jurisdiction, Nunavut has seen a significant surge in mining activity throughout the last decade. Although COVID-19 dealt a setback in mineral exploration in 2020 — with just C$70.7 million spent out of a projected C$115 million — in 2021, exploration spending was back on track and peaked at C$123.2 million. With all land claims settled, permits in place for exploration and conventional environmental laws, there’s no geopolitical risk with Nunavut’s proactive and responsive local government.

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSXV:BMV, OTC:BMVVF) is a mineral exploration company operating in Nunavut with their portfolio of highly prospective projects which include the Turner Lake,TED property, Gela Lake, McGregor Lake, Speers Lake and McAvoy Lake. All properties have had surface work and/or drilling completed, all of which demonstrated excellent results. The company is led by an accomplished board and management team, bringing world-class credentials and decades of experience to the team.

Bathurst Metals

“Bathurst Metals has a very strong portfolio of 100 percent owned properties in Nunavut with experienced staff familiar with working in these areas,” said Bathurst Metals Director Greg Bronson P. Geo.

All of Bathurst Metals’ projects are in close proximity to other established mining companies, including Agnico Eagle Mines’ (TSX:ASM, NYSE:AEM) Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mines, and recently purchased TMAC Resources’ Hope Bay gold mine Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.(TSX:SBB) Back River Gold Project and Baffinland Iron Mines’ (TSX:BIM) Mary River iron ore mine.

Bathurst Metals is proud to present a compelling investment opportunity in the gold and metals exploration sectors and believes the historical work on their project portfolio shows excellent potential for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum and palladium deposits. Because Bathurst Metals owns all the properties, there’s no geopolitical risk and no native land issues, making it equally enticing to investors.

Bathurst Metals Project

Company Highlights

  • Bathurst Metals is focused on exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties throughout Nunavut, Canada.
  • All of Bathurst Metals’ properties are 100 percent owned. They currently have six projects in their portfolio: Turner Lake, TED, McGregor Lake, Gela Lake, McAvoy Lake and Speers Lake.
  • Bathurst Metals is led by an accomplished board and management team, bringing world class credentials and key geologists on their various projects.
  • The Turner Lake Project is known for containing significant gold concentrations along a Fe/Mg Tholeiite contact. There is visible gold in almost all historic diamond drill holes crossing this contact.
  • The company’s TED project is located south-west of the Turner Lake project and expands across an eight (8) kilometer strike length.

Key Projects

Turner Lake

Bathurst Turner Lake

Bathurst Metals’ Turner Lake project is located 14 kilometers from tidewater in western Nunavut. According to Hardy Forzley, Chairman and CEO of Bathurst Metals, “The Turner Lake project is known to contain significant gold concentrations along an iron/magnesium tholeiite contact with visible gold noted in almost every diamond drill hole crossing the structure.”

Historical diamond drilling and surface sampling on the property were done by Chevron Minerals between 1986-1989 and Northrock Resources between 2008-2009. Diamond drilling results from Chevron Minerals included: 28.00 g/tonne gold /4.75 meters, 12.86g/tonne gold / 8.87 meters, 15.20 g/tonne gold / 4.00 meters , 10.0 0 g/tonne gold / 4.00 meters. Northrock Resources diamond drilling results included: 13.20 g/tonne gold /13.00 meters, 22.54 g/tonne gold /12.00 meters and 16.20 g/tonne gold /8.50 meters.


TED Property

Ted Property

Bathurst Metals’ TED project is located in western Nunavut, approximately 55 kilometers north-northwest of the Bathurst inlet community on the fault line adjacent south-west of the Turner Lake Project.

The TED project consists of the T4-6 mineral claims staked by Bathurst Metals spanning across their 3,500 hectare property. This property mainly consists of metasediments and conglomerates — key lithologies found at other successful goldmines like Sabina, Meadowbank, and Meliadine, also located in western Nunavut.

Bathurst Metals announced high grade gold assay results from 18 rock grab samples collected during their 2021 summer sampling program from the TED Gold Zone of the Turner Lake project. Six (6) of the (18) samples assayed had values greater than 20 g/tonne gold. One sample is especially notable assayed at a value of 106 g/tonne gold. Historical grab samples were recorded up to 138.2g/t, 70.3g/t, 68.9g/t, 42.9g/t and 33.8g/t gold.

McGregor Lake

Bathurst Metals’ McGregor Lake project is a palladium, platinum and gold property in Western Nunavut, approximately 300 kilometers south of Kugluktuk and about 100 kilometers east of the Northwest Territory border.

The McGregor Lake project consists of 11 mineral claims that cover roughly 13,125 hectares across the exposed Layered Muskox Ultramafic Intrusive (LMUI). Airborne surveys have shown that this LMUI may be the largest layered ultramafic complex ever seen, with exposed surfaces over 80 kilometers along the strike. Geophysical, geochemical and geological mapping, along with historical diamond drilling, have indicated a minimum of two sulfide pulses in the area.

Speers Lake

The Speers Lake project is located adjacent to the north side of the McGregor Lake Project, which is approximately 300 kilometers south of Kugluktuk and about 100 kilometers east of the Northwest Territory border.

The Speers Lake area was first explored in the 1950s but wasn’t looked at again until 30 years later in the 1980s. Scattered diamond drill testing was once again completed between 1999 and 2007 and geophysical, geochemical and geological mapping took place. At least two sulfide pulses were found along the LMUI, containing high concentrations of nickel and copper along with gold, platinum

Gela Lake

Gela Lake

The Gela Lake project is located close to tidewater in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut, in the same region as the Turner and McAvoy projects.

This project has the potential for a large tonnage deposit of cobalt, nickel and copper. There have been high-grade copper mineralization in quartz veins that are affiliated with cobalt blooms occurring with a monzogabbro intrusive. This intrusive found along the regional Bathurst Inlet Fault, is known to outcrop over a two (2) kilometer strike length.

McAvoy Lake

Bathurst Metals’ McAvoy Lake project has a four (4) kilometer stretch of gold mineralization formed along the north-south Bathurst Inlet Fault. The project is located close to tidewater in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut in proximity to the Turner and Gela Lakes projects.

Grab and channel samples in the 1980s yielded 64.0 grams/tonne gold, and there are veins of quartz and felsic dyking with pyrite, trace amounts of chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite that vary in size from 0.2 to 2.5 meters wide. Besides saw marks from the channel samples, there is no evidence of any previous exploratory sampling.

Management Team

Harold (Hardy) Forzley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Harold Forzley is the founding director and CEO of the company. He has over 30 years experience in managing and financing public and private companies. He’s been involved in many public companies at various stages of exploration and development, with several that resulted in the sale and development of major mines. Hardy’s primary focus is on project management, strategic planning and financing activities. Mr. Forzley has a B Comm. degree from Simon Fraser University and a CPA.CA designation. - Chief Financial Officer

Lorne McLeod Warner, P.Geo. - President

Lorne Warner is a registered professional geologist in B.C, NWT and Nunavut with over 30 years’ experience in underground and open pit mining mineral exploration. His experience includes working for senior mining companies, Noranda Exploration and Placer Dome Inc, as well as being Vice President of several junior mining companies. Lorne’s team was first to conduct exploration at Detour Lake after closure by Placer Dome. They discovered the western extension of the Detour Lake Gold Deposit, that’s now in production in Ontario. They also discovered the Falea North Zone – Uranium, Silver, Copper Deposit and the Fatou Main Gold Deposit, both in Mali, West Africa. His career started in British Columbia, but he has now worked throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia. Lorne is currently a director, President and CEO of Tarachi Gold Corp. in Mexico and is working as a director of Indigo Exploration Inc. in West Africa. Lorne McLeod Warner graduated from the University of Alberta in 1986 with a BSc. in Geology.

David McAdam - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. McAdam is a Senior Executive with over 30 years of finance and operations experience in large and small capitalization companies, David has extensive expertise in fund raising (over $350 million in equity and debt), financial operations and planning, due diligence, investor relations (TSX.V and JSE), risk management and regulatory compliance. David has been the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies across various industry sectors including a number of public and private mining companies He is currently on the Board of Interra Copper Corp, where he chairs the Audit Committee. David has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia

Greg Bronson, P.Geo. - Director

Greg Bronson is a Professional Geologist with 30 years exploration and development experience in mining and the oil and gas industry. He brings excellent skills to manage the complex technical issues of mineral exploration. He has worked in Canada for the major mining company called Noranda Exploration (now Xstrata) and for many junior resource companies, including Rockgate Capital Corp (now Denison Mines), Sentinel Resources Corp, and others.

Mr. Bronson is President of Benjamin Hill Mining, a junior mining company with interests and active projects in Sonora, Mexico. Mr. Bronson sits on the board of Sentinel Resources Corp. and oil and gas junior Avanti Energy Inc.

Stephen Millen - Director

Stephen Millen's career has spanned over four decades, covering communications, marketing, sales and general management in the resource exploration and electronic security business. Stephen’s experience ranges from entrepreneurial start-ups to senior management with a multinational corporation. He has served as an officer and director of several public companies focusing on corporate communications and business development.

Dr. Guowei Zhang, PhD., P Geo., - Advisor

Dr. Zhang has over 30 years experience as a consulting geologist, well recognized for his specialized work in Structural Geology. He received his Ph.D. from McGill University in 1994 and has been working extensively throughout Canada, the United States, Asia and Africa. Dr. Zhang is a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada.

Peter R. B. Armstrong - Advisor

Peter Armstrong is the Founder of the Armstrong Group. The Armstrong Group of companies includes the globally recognized Rocky Mountaineer luxury tourism train company founded by Mr. Armstrong himself in 1989; Alder Bay Equity Partners, which holds private equity positions in steel fabricating, 3rd party logistics, specialized glass distribution and agricultural equipment businesses; and Invictus Properties, a real estate holding company with a wide range of assets.

Mr. Armstrong has held many board positions in public, private and not-for-profit entities, and has extensive knowledge of corporate and philanthropic board governance. Mr. Armstrong received his Executive MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ken Hallat - Advisor

Ken Hallat acquired Savolite Soap in 1967 and, through acquisitions, grew it into one of the largest privately owned cleaning chemical manufacturers in North America. He co-founded PlanetClean and expanded it into a 15 chain distribution group that was sold to Bunzl, a UK based public company.

Mr. Hallat is a past director of SunRype Products, founding director and shareholder of Sleeman Breweries and his family company, Novas Capital Corp. has invested in a wide range of business assets. He has served on the boards of many public, private and not-for-profit companies and foundations and has an extensive working knowledge of corporate and philanthropic board governance. He received his MBA (Hons.) from the University of British Columbia.

