Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha . Williams Brook returned 50.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 and remains the focus of the Company's ...

PUMA:CA