Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report results from another 24 holes for 2,814 metres of its ongoing 10,000 metres 2022 drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. Several new high-grade veins were intersected at shallow depth (from 0-50 metres), including 51.73 gt Au over 1.85 metres and 10.70 Au over 2.00 metres in hole WB22-66 and 35.09 gt Au over 1.45 metres in hole WB22-39. These two (2) new mineralized intersections are located 500 metres apart along the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") that remains open in all directions (see Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS OF REPORTED HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS*:
WB22-39: 11.71 g/t Au over 2.50 m (1.23 g/t Au over 24.70 m)
WB22-57: 35.09 g/t Au over 1.45 m (4.30 g/t Au over 12.30 m)
WB22-58: 16.85 g/t Au over 1.20 m (1.15 g/t Au over 23.00 m)
WB22-60: 21.00 g/t Au over 0.60 m (2.38 g/t Au over 6.20 m)
WB22-66: 51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m (13.49 g/t Au over 7.15 m)
WB22-66: 10.70 g/t Au over 2.00 m (5.01 g/t Au over 4.40 m)
*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.
True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

The high-grade gold discovery in hole WB22-66 is of particular interest. It was drilled in an area (gap) between the Lynx and the Pepitos Gold zones where the thickness of the overburden prevented stripping and trenching before drilling. More than 30 specks of visible gold ("VG'') were identified in hole WB-22-66 (see Image 1) in an area that had not been sampled, indicating that the potential of the OGT, especially in this area, may be even higher than initially anticipated.

A total of 43 holes for 5,203 metres in the current 10,000 metres drilling program have been reported to date (including today results). An additional 31 holes are now being logged with 2,127 core samples in prep for analysis. Visible gold was identified in four (4) holes awaiting assaying (see Figure 1). Drilling is ongoing, with a total of 8,800 metres completed to date. The Company expects to complete its 10,000 m program as planned this month. Pending assay results will be announced when received, and news flow is expected to be continuous over the summer.

Figure 1: Location of reported drill holes (current release in pink)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4fd52f45-14f2-49ef-a8fa-ab65dc51563c

"The results from our 10,000 metres 2022 drilling program provide us with phenomenal new information to build our understanding of this exciting and prolific new Maritimes' Gold District on the western edge of the Bathurst Mining Camp. " said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

" We've already launched our fully financed summer field exploration program to identify drilling targets for the fall program. Thanks to our loyal and supportive shareholders, we are fully funded, and we will continue to aggressively develop Williams Brook." added Marcel Robillard.

Image 1: More than 30 specks of VG in hole WB22-66 (51.73 g/t Au over 1.85 m)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f902a57-b70d-488a-a208-783820b79688

"The ongoing 2022 drilling campaign, designed to confirm at shallow depth the alteration and mineralization found at surface by the aggressive grab sampling program initiated in 2019, has proven to be extremely successful. The OGT is now recognized and partly tested over 750 metres of strike length, and it is still open!" added Réjean Gosselin, Executive Chairman of the Board.

Since exploration work began at the Williams Brook Gold Project in 2019, more than 95 holes for 11,100 metres have been completed on 750 metres of the OGT. Several holes have returned significant gold intersections (see Table 1 and 2). These high-grade gold intercepts appear to be the surface expression of a large and pervasive supergene gold enrichment from a low sulphidation epithermal quartz sulphide system. The O'Neil Gold Trend is one of these multi-kilometric systems that are highly prospective for gold discoveries.

Table1: Highlights of high-grade gold intersections at the OGT since 2021*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
WB21-01 4.00 6.10 2.10 12.71
WB21-02 7.20 10.20 3.00 8.33
WB21-02 13.70 15.80 2.10 28.52
WB21-02 45.60 49.45 3.85 46.94
WB21-03 55.90 58.10 2.20 7.81
WB21-05 26.00 28.00 2.00 12.64
WB21-06 46.80 49.70 2.90 16.92
WB21-09 16.30 18.00 1.70 15.52
WB21-12 28.60 32.40 3.80 6.93
WB21-16 80.00 88.35 8.35 5.11
WB21-17 107.00 111.65 4.65 4.85
WB22-25 2.00 5.00 3.00 34.93
WB22-26 25.50 27.10 1.60 14.06
WB22-35 14.90 17.50 2.60 5.83
WB22-36 3.80 7.00 3.20 22.28
WB22-39 26.50 29.00 2.50 11.71
WB22-57 12.40 13.85 1.45 35.09
WB22-58 11.70 12.90 1.20 16.85
WB22-60 40.00 40.60 0.60 21.00
WB22-66 32.00 34.00 2.00 10.70
WB22-66 66.50 68.35 1.85 51.73

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.
True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

Table 2. Significant assay results from reported holes*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
WB22-38 33.00 33.40 0.40 0.79
WB22-39 8.30 33.00 24.70 1.23
incl. 21.70 29.00 7.30 4.05
incl. 26.50 29.00 2.50 11.71
WB22-42 20.05 34.60 14.55 0.14
incl. 20.05 22.75 2.70 0.62
incl. 22.50 22.75 0.25 2.74
WB22-43 1.80 27.00 25.20 0.30
incl. 1.80 2.80 1.00 2.26
and 19.70 24.10 4.40 1.10
incl. 19.70 20.10 0.40 8.25
incl. 23.30 24.10 0.80 1.47
and 136.20 137.20 1.00 0.39

Table 2. Significant assay results from reported holes (continued)*

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
WB22-44 24.60 28.85 4.25 0.47
incl. 24.60 26.15 1.55 0.98
WB22-45 28.10 35.65 7.55 0.27
incl. 28.10 28.75 0.65 1.91
incl. 35.00 35.65 0.65 0.88
WB22-46 11.10 29.60 18.50 0.16
incl. 23.20 24.00 0.80 3.43
WB22-48 assays pending
WB22-49 assays pending
WB22-50 10.00 29.05 19.05 0.11
incl. 20.45 20.70 0.25 2.45
incl. 27.85 28.25 0.40 2.00
WB22-51 4.05 17.50 13.45 0.18
incl. 4.05 4.60 0.55 3.73
WB22-52 8.00 15.30 7.30 2.13
incl. 9.90 11.90 2.00 3.08
incl. 13.80 15.30 1.50 5.17
WB22-54 17.95 25.50 7.55 1.05
incl. 17.95 18.65 0.70 2.72
incl. 21.40 25.50 4.10 1.46
incl. 24.80 25.50 0.70 5.81
WB22-55 30.35 40.95 10.60 0.31
incl. 30.35 31.00 0.65 4.89
WB22-56 48.35 49.00 0.65 0.56
WB22-57 2.70 15.00 12.30 4.30
incl. 2.70 3.50 0.80 1.97
and 9.55 13.85 4.30 11.91
incl. 12.40 13.85 1.45 35.09
and 66.40 67.40 1.00 0.45
and 71.50 72.30 0.80 0.56
WB22-58 8.00 31.00 23.00 1.15
incl. 8.00 16.00 8.00 3.28
incl. 10.10 12.90 2.80 8.57
incl. 11.70 12.90 1.20 16.85
WB22-59 23.90 28.25 4.35 0.59
incl. 27.00 28.25 1.25 1.26

Table 2. Significant assay results from reported holes (continued)*

WB22-60 38.50 44.70 6.20 2.38
incl. 38.50 42.50 4.00 3.73
incl. 40.00 40.60 0.60 21.00
WB22-62 77.80 78.30 0.50 0.49
WB22-63 assays pending
WB22-64 assays pending
WB22-65 assays pending
WB22-66 30.60 35.00 4.40 5.01
incl. 32.00 34.00 2.00 10.70
and 66.25 73.40 7.15 13.49
incl. 66.50 68.35 1.85 51.73

*Stated lengths in metres are downhole core lengths and not true widths.
True widths will be calculated once more drilling confirms the geometry of the quartz-sulphide system.

Table 3: Coordinates of reported drill holes

DDH # Easting UTM Nad83 Northing UTM Nad83 Elevation (m) Az (°) Dip (°) Length (m)
WB22-38 660 351 5 259 553 387 160 65 137
WB22-39 660 346 5 259 540 387 155 65 128
WB22-40 660 341 5 259 527 388 155 65 152
WB22-41 660 332 5 259 522 387 155 65 137
WB22-42 660 332 5 259 501 388 155 65 146
WB22-43 660 322 5 259 497 388 155 65 140
WB22-44 660 332 5 259 479 386 155 45 118
WB22-45 660 332 5 259 479 386 155 65 92
WB22-46 660 327 5 259 466 388 155 45 79
WB22-47 660 327 5 259 466 388 155 65 97
WB22-50 660 321 5 259 452 388 155 65 65
WB22-51 660 323 5 259 425 388 155 45 116.5
WB22-52 660 323 5 259 425 388 155 65 89
WB22-53 660 323 5 259 425 388 65 45 86
WB22-54 660 323 5 259 425 388 65 65 65
WB22-55 660 303 5 259 405 390 155 45 104.5
WB22-56 660 294 5 259 423 390 155 65 163
WB22-57 660 294 5 259 386 390 155 45 86
WB22-58 660 294 5 259 386 390 155 65 100
WB22-59 660 285 5 259 404 390 155 65 117
WB22-60 660 213 5 259 317 389 115 65 230
WB22-61 660 190 5 259 328 388 115 65 138
WB22-62 660 192 5 259 327 388 155 45 100
24 Holes 2,814 Metres

QUALIFIED PERSON
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

ON-SITE QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC") MEASURES

Drill core samples are bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick, where each sample is crushed and pulped before being fire assayed (Au-ICP21). The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage for further work or verification as needed. As part of its QA/QC program, the Company inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to standards, blanks, and duplicates. All samples over 10 g/t gold or with abundant visible gold are analyzed with gravity finish (Au-GRA22). Check assays are routinely performed for samples with visible gold to ascertain the gold content of the mineralization zone.

ABOUT Puma Exploration
Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn
Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (OTC Pink: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Puma's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers, and interested parties to visit booth #203 to discuss the Company's recent activities, including updates on the Company's flagship Williams Brook Gold Project.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that a second rig has been mobilized and began drilling this week at the Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. Following the Company's recent drilling success ( see April 28, 2022 News Release ) and with a better understanding of the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), a second drill rig will be used to accelerate the current and ongoing 10,000 metres drilling program.

The first drill will continue to systematically explore the near-surface (0-100m depth) favourable Sediment/Rhyolite contact toward the O'Neil and Pepitos Gold Zones to discover additional high-grade gold mineralization along the OGT's 750 metres strike length (Figure 1). The second drill will follow up on the high-grade quartz veins identified during the Company's inaugural 2021 and current 2022 drilling programs (Table 1).

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report a near-surface high-grade gold intersection of 34.93 gt Au over 3.00 metres within a wider zone assaying 6.47 gt Au over 16.90 metres in hole WB22-25. Additional high-grade intercepts include 22.28 gt Au over 3.20 metres within a wider gold intercept of 3.97 gt Au over 22.10 metres in hole WB22-36 and 1.00 gt Au over 33.35 metres in hole WB22-26. These new high-grade discoveries extend by more than 300 metres to the NE, the first gold discovery made at the OGT in 2021(Figure 1).

"These first results are very exciting. Every hole intersected gold mineralization, and hole WB22-25 is one of the most impressive, with more than 34 g/t gold over 3 metres. That hole contains the highest individual gold grade since the beginning of drilling in 2021, with 183 g/t Au over 0.50 metres. We are systematically building our model and demonstrating again, step by step, the gold potential of the O'Neil Gold Trend and the entire Williams Brook Project," said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on corporate matters, including the outcome of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders, the appointment of a new director, the grant of options and the execution of another property acquisition.

EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims ("the Claims") in nine (9) separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are located along strike of the gold trends identified at Williams Brook to date (see Figure 1). While there's been limited exploration carried out on the Claims so far, trenching undertaken in 2021 returned gold results up to 8.67 gt Au . Puma will compile and analyze available data this winter in preparation for a comprehensive surface exploration program next summer.

Over the past 15 months, Puma has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims that had seen little to no modern exploration work. The Company's successful 2021 exploration program, combined with the initial visual observations from the current 10,000 metres drilling program at The O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), were catalysts to secure more ground with similar potential contiguous to the existing landholding.

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTCQB: ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2,387 hectare Slocan Graphite Project located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including forestry road access to the property, high-voltage transmission line within 1.2 km of the property boundaries and there is an existing graphite processing plant and facilities within 1.5 km west of the property (owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation and is one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America).

Slocan Graphite Project

