Pulse Biosciences to Present at the 46th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), developer of the novel nPulse™ technology using proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) energy, today announced plans to present at the upcoming 46 th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference in Boston.
Pulse Biosciences' Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 1:10 pm ET. A live and recorded webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events Calendar and Presentations" page of the company's investor website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/ .
About Pulse Biosciences®
Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's proprietary nPulse™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its nPulse technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.
Pulse Biosciences, nPulse, Vybrance, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260220245612/en/
Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com
Or
Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com