PTC's Windchill+ Powering HOLON's Development of One of the World's First Automotive-Standard Level-4 EVs

  • Leveraging Windchill+ to develop the HOLON urban for emission-free, safe, comfortable, and inclusive passenger transportation
  • Replacing manual processes with cloud-based PLM to speed up development, enhance productivity, and connect teams to achieve a five-year production timeline

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that HOLON, a subsidiary of the BENTELER Group, is using its www.PTC.com%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fwindchill-plus&a=Windchill%2B%C2%AE+product+lifecycle+management+(PLM)+software-as-a-service+(SaaS)" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Windchill+® product lifecycle management (PLM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to help develop and bring to market an autonomous Level-4 electric vehicle (EV) that complies with automotive industry requirements.

HOLON is dedicated to reshaping public transportation with inclusive, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions. Its first vehicle, the HOLON urban, will offer fully barrier-free access and space for up to 15 passengers and is designed for scheduled routes, on-demand service, ride-pooling, and goods transport. To support development, HOLON has introduced a flexible production concept that allows multiple vehicle variants to be built on the same assembly line, improving efficiency while advancing the company's sustainability goals.

HOLON implemented Windchill+ in six months, creating a fully digital product development environment that replaces manual, paper-based processes with modern workflows. With real-time access to accurate product information through cloud-based PLM, teams can collaborate more efficiently across the development center and future manufacturing sites in Germany and the United States. This digital foundation enables HOLON to move from design to production of the HOLON urban vehicle with the speed and agility needed to achieve its five-year vision of sustainable, inclusive mobility at scale.

"Building on nearly 150 years of BENTELER's automotive expertise, HOLON is evolving into a next-generation OEM with a clear focus on people and the planet," said Dr. Sven Herzig, Chief Sales Officer, HOLON. "The go-live of Windchill+ is a key milestone in the development of the HOLON urban and reflects our commitment to delivering EV vehicles that redefine mobility for communities around the world."

"Automakers are navigating a pivotal moment as vehicles become increasingly electric, connected, autonomous, and software-defined," said Robert Dahdah, Chief Revenue Officer, PTC. "With Windchill+, HOLON has the foundation to manage that complexity and drive toward their vision of transforming public mobility."

With Windchill+ and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering and extend the value of that data across their enterprise. With a product data foundation, companies like HOLON can also accelerate AI-driven transformation across their organization. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about Windchill+, visit www.ptc.com/en/products/windchill-plus.

About HOLON
HOLON is one of the first vehicle manufacturers for autonomous movers with the standards and scaling potential that we know from the automotive industry. With their platform technology, vehicle expertise and strong partner network, their goal is to redefine passenger transport. To this end, HOLON works with technology companies, local public transport companies and mobility-as-a-service providers. HOLON is a subsidiary of the BENTELER Group and TASARU. 

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com

Media Contact
Greg Payne
gpayne@ptc.com

Investor Contact
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, Windchill+ and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of the PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptcs-windchill-powering-holons-development-of-one-of-the-worlds-first-automotive-standard-level-4-evs-302638385.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PTC TherapeuticsPTCNASDAQ:PTCLife Science Investing
PTC
The Conversation (0)
Stock Trend Capital

Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby... Keep Reading...
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, MAY 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced that the Company has received a US$60.8 Million... Keep Reading...
"investingnews.com"

Northstar Applies to Cross Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its application for its common shares to be cross traded on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Commences Engineering Partner Selection Process for Its Desert Antimony Mine

Cleantech Investing

RZOLV Technologies Appoints Mary Ellen Thorburn to the Board of Directors; Announces the Retirement of Darryl Yea

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Ideally Positioned for Significant Explorer-to-Producer Transition

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Positive Results of Confirmation Testing by Minerali Industriali Engineering on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass

Tech Investing

HyProMag USA Finalizes Long Term Lease for Dallas-Fort Worth Rare Earth Magnet Recycling and Manufacturing Hub

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces Positive Prefeasibility Study for Cerro del Gallo with Significant Expansion Potential