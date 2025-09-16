PTC Launches Arena AI Assistant to Accelerate PLM and QMS Workflows

  • Conversational AI assistant answers users' questions and delivers step-by-step guidance for all experience levels
  • Configurable interface conveniently embeds Arena AI Assistant in the context of product change and quality workflows
  • Available in multiple languages to support global engineering teams

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced the release of its Arena ® product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assistant, enabling teams to accelerate time to value. Arena AI Assistant delivers real-time, context-aware expertise rooted in best practices for PLM and QMS workflows in a conversational interface helping users navigate engineering change orders, manage corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs), maintain traceability and compliance, and much more. Arena AI Assistant is available directly in the Arena user interface and is powered by a comprehensive library of Arena Help materials and other resources.

"Arena AI Assistant is another example of how PTC is investing in Arena and equipping our users with the tools they need to help them be as productive as quickly as possible," said David Katzman , General Manager of Onshape and Arena. "Using Arena AI Assistant is like having an Arena expert working alongside you, helping you with the next step in a process or answering questions without the need to search through documentation or contact support. It's great for new and experienced users alike – whether it's the first stages of onboarding or navigating more complex engineering challenges."

Key features of Arena AI Assistant include:

  • Natural language interaction in a conversational interface, embedded directly in the Arena experience
  • Configurable within Arena interfaces to support guided steps through different workflows – from bill of material reviews and change orders to CAPAs and supply chain risk monitoring
  • Available in more than 15 languages to support global engineering teams
  • Updated with each new Arena release, keeping it up to date with the latest functionality and most efficient ways of working

In addition to the launch of Arena AI Assistant, this release strengthens supply chain resiliency through new Arena Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) and Onshape-Arena Connection features. The Arena SCI™ offering continuously checks for emerging risks from evolving supply chain conditions and eliminates the need for disconnected supply chain tools by embedding real-time, AI-driven component monitoring and risk mitigation insight directly into product development workflows. The Onshape-Arena Connection enables mechanical engineers to seamlessly manage the release, revision, and change management process between CAD and PLM systems to help accelerate the product development process and simplify collaboration with supply chain partners.

For more on Arena AI Assistant, read this blog: How Arena's New AI Assistant Empowers PLM Users at Every Level .

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts , PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com .

Media Contact
Greg Payne
gpayne@ptc.com

Investor Contact
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, Arena, Arena Supply Chain Intelligence, Arena SCI, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

PTC
