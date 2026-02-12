PTC FlexPLM to Strengthen SPG Company's Licensed Product Operations

  • Addresses performance, data consistency, and workflow challenges that slow product development and impact downstream teams
  • Enables faster, more collaborative product execution with a cloud-based PLM solution built to support future growth

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that SPG Company, a global leader in licensed product design, development, manufacturing, and distribution, has selected com/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=4618577-1&h=3143281760&u=https%3A%2F%2FPTC.com" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">www.PTC.com%2Fen%2Findustries%2Fretail%2Fflexplm&a=PTC%27s+FlexPLM%C2%AE+retail+product+lifecycle+management+(PLM)+solution" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PTC's FlexPLM® retail product lifecycle management (PLM) solution to modernize and support its end-to-end product lifecycle operations. With FlexPLM, SPG will replace its legacy PLM system with a scalable, cloud-based platform designed to support faster development cycles and more consistent product data.

SPG Company develops licensed apparel and consumer products for leading manufacturers and product companies, managing everything from early design and development through manufacturing and nationwide retail distribution. As SPG's portfolio and customer base continued to expand, the company required a scalable, enterprise-grade PLM platform capable of supporting its growing licensed product business.

Over time, SPG's legacy PLM system became increasingly complex and heavily customized, limiting performance and scalability. The company experienced challenges, including slow system response, inconsistent data, and workflow bottlenecks that impacted downstream teams and extended development timelines. By moving to FlexPLM, SPG aims to improve data accuracy, enhance cross-functional collaboration, streamline workflows, and accelerate product development cycles, creating a more reliable foundation for future growth.

"At SPG, we needed a PLM solution that could truly support our designers and product developers, enabling them to work faster, more accurately, and with greater efficiency," said Joe Boud, Chief Operating Officer at SPG Company. "FlexPLM not only delivers the performance and functionality we were missing, but also gives us a trusted partner in PTC, one we know will help us scale and grow our business."

"SPG knew they needed a PLM platform that could better support how their teams work day to day," said Kyle Marden, General Manager of PTC's Retail Business Unit. "Their decision to invest in FlexPLM reflects our ability to meet the needs of fast-moving, dynamic product organizations, and we're proud to work with SPG as they enter the next phase of their operations."

With FlexPLM and the rest of its portfolio, PTC is delivering on its vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle: enabling the world's most successful companies to build a product data foundation and extend the value of that data across their enterprise. With a product data foundation, companies like SPG can also accelerate AI-driven transformation across their organization. Broader use of product data enables companies to bring higher quality products to market faster, better manage product complexity, meet regulatory and compliance standards, and much more.

To learn more about FlexPLM, visit: https://www.ptc.com/en/industries/retail.

About SPG Company
SPG Company is an independent, full-service licensed product company that specializes in the design, development, manufacturing, and distribution of licensed products for some of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more at spgcompany.com.

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com

Media Contact
Alexa Rooney
arooney@ptc.com

Investor Contact
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, FlexPLM and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of the PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

