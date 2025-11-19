PTC Expands Relationship with Garrett Motion to Transform New Product Development

  • Garrett Motion adopting Codebeamer+ ALM and Windchill+ PLM in addition to its existing Onshape CAD platform to extend access to product data, enhance traceability, and drive greater collaboration

  • PTC poised to deliver on Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision with unified CAD, PLM, and ALM engineering suite

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced an expansion of its relationship with Garrett Motion, a leading differentiated technology provider for emission reduction and energy efficiency in automotive and beyond. Building on its successful use of the PTC Onshape® cloud-native computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform, Garrett is adopting the PTC Codebeamer+™ application lifecycle management (ALM) and Windchill+® product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions as it continues a SaaS-driven transformation of its product development tools and practices and replaces legacy solutions.

"Partnering with PTC enables us to unify our product development and IT landscape on an AI-ready architecture, advancing the differentiated technologies we bring to customers in the automotive industry and beyond," said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion, Inc.

Garrett's successful use of Onshape democratized access to CAD data throughout the enterprise, including external partners, and improved collaboration across global cross-functional development teams. Expanding to Codebeamer+ and Windchill+ will enable Garrett to unify key engineering disciplines and broaden data access to software and hardware requirements, bills of material, product configurations, and much more. This unified approach to engineering and building a product data foundation is a key element of PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision and positions Garrett to accelerate its adoption of AI.

"We're thrilled to build on Garrett's success with Onshape with the adoption of Codebeamer+ and Windchill+," said Neil Barua, President and CEO, PTC. "With our Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision and the deep integrations that we're advancing between CAD, PLM, and ALM, PTC is forging a path for leaders like Garrett to transform engineering, build a product data foundation required for AI, and drive greater value across the organization."

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing sites and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovations. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com

About PTC 
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com

Media Contact 
Greg Payne 
gpayne@ptc.com

Investor Contact
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, Windchill+, Codebeamer+, Onshape, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-expands-relationship-with-garrett-motion-to-transform-new-product-development-302620062.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PTC TherapeuticsPTCNASDAQ:PTCLife Science Investing
PTC
The Conversation (0)
Stock Trend Capital

Stock Trend Capital Announces Loan to eGOD Digital Labs for Dogecoin Mining

Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FSE: P0G) (PTC Pink: STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") announces that the Company has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated January 7, 2025, with 1001070426 Ontario Inc. dba eGOD Digital Labs ("eGod" or "the "Borrower"), whereby... Keep Reading...
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age - - 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30... Keep Reading...
Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

Cisco Reveals Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, A New Simplified Data Center Infrastructure Solution with NVIDIA for Generative AI

News Summary: The new solution will combine Cisco and NVIDIA innovation to simplify the deployment of generative AI applications, providing IT visibility and analytics across the entire AI infrastructure stack. Cisco Nexus HyperFabric AI clusters make it easy for enterprise customers to build... Keep Reading...
Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

Charbone Hydrogen Receives Independent Valuation of US $60.8 Million And Anticipates Significant Growth Economics for North American Green Hydrogen Production Facilities Rollout

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, MAY 14, 2024 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, today announced that the Company has received a US$60.8 Million... Keep Reading...
"investingnews.com"

Northstar Applies to Cross Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its application for its common shares to be cross traded on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The OTCQB market provides a platform for a wide variety of companies to be able to trade... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Related News

Gold Investing

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Critical Metals Investing

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

uranium investing

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

resource investing

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch