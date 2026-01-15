PTC Delivers New AI Functionality for Software-Driven Product Development with New ALM Releases

  • PTC releases Codebeamer 3.2, Codebeamer AI 1.0, and Pure Variants 7.2
  • Codebeamer 3.2 and Pure Variants 7.2 strengthen product data foundation for regulated, software-driven product development, improving traceability, change control, and visibility across the product lifecycle
  • Codebeamer AI introduces governed AI assistance within ALM workflows, grounded in established engineering and testing standards to support faster time to market, quality and compliance, and scalability

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced advancements to its application lifecycle management (ALM) portfolio with the release of the Codebeamer® 3.2, Codebeamer AI 1.0, and Pure Variants™ 7.2 solutions. These updates help organizations manage growing product complexity and regulatory demands with greater confidence and control as products become increasingly software-driven. The releases reinforce the position of PTC's ALM suite as the leading system of record for software development and requirements management in regulated industries—including automotive, medtech, federal, aerospace, and defense—by strengthening traceability, change management, and introducing governed AI assistance that aligns with regulatory and quality requirements.

"Our customers' products are becoming increasingly complex and software-driven, and they need confidence that every change, requirement, and decision is connected across the product lifecycle," said Enrique Krajmalnik, General Manager of ALM, PTC. "Codebeamer 3.2, Codebeamer AI 1.0, and Pure Variants 7.2 will help our customers continue to modernize their software development and requirements management efforts, build a stronger product data foundation for managing complexity, and apply AI effectively and responsibly." 

To help engineers manage complexity and meet regulatory requirements, Codebeamer 3.2 and Pure Variants 7.2 introduce new features and enhancements, including:

  • Digital thread integrations, which connect Codebeamer seamlessly with PTC's Windchill® product lifecycle management (PLM) solution and other enterprise systems. This makes it easier for teams to track requirements, manage changes, and ensure compliance across software and hardware development—enabling teams to reduce manual work, improve interoperability, and accelerate delivery with less risk.
  • Stream Baselines, which let teams capture complete snapshots of all projects within a stream. This provides consistent baselines, simplifies identifying relevant project states, and helps streamline change management across complex portfolios.
  • UI Upgrades to the Review Hub, which enable bulk approvals and rejections, clearer notifications, and visual highlights of differences, help teams complete reviews faster and with fewer errors.
  • Feature-Based PLE, which automates stream and stream baseline creation. It also uses Delta Merge (Beta) to support concurrent development across platforms and variants, enabling teams to deliver new capabilities at either level while optimizing reuse across the product line.

Building on these capabilities, Codebeamer AI 1.0 introduces two new AI assistants: the Requirements Assistant and the Test Case Assistant. Traditionally, maintaining high-quality, standards-compliant requirements has relied on manual reviews, which can lead to ambiguities, inconsistencies, and delays. The Requirements Assistant, aligned with INCOSE and ISTQB guidance, automatically detects requirement quality issues, enabling faster creation of clearer, standards-aligned requirements with less dependence on expert review. Separately, manual test case creation is often time-consuming and error-prone; the Test Case Assistant generates and optimizes test cases directly from requirements, enabling improved accuracy and consistency, strengthened traceability, and accelerated validation activities.

"We built Codebeamer AI to help simplify and streamline time-consuming tasks within the requirements development process," said Joseph June, Global Head of AI Innovation, PTC. "By working alongside engineers in real time, Codebeamer AI brings greater clarity and consistency to everyday decisions, helping teams move faster with confidence and keep pace with the demands of modern, software-driven product development."

Codebeamer and Pure Variants, along with the rest of PTC's portfolio, support the company's vision for the Intelligent Product Lifecycle, which enables manufacturers and product companies to build a product data foundation in engineering, extend the value of that data across their entire enterprise, and power AI-driven transformation. Working alongside other AI solutions, such as PTC's Windchill AI and ServiceMax® AI solutions, Codebeamer AI helps organizations scale AI-driven transformation with confidence.

For more on Codebeamer AI, visit https://www.ptc.com/en/products/codebeamer/codebeamer-ai.

For more on Codebeamer and Pure Variants, visit https://www.ptc.com/en/blogs/alm/new-era-scalable-product-development

About PTC
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally. For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

Media Contact  
Greg Payne 
gpayne@ptc.com  

Investor Contact
Matt Shimao
mshimao@ptc.com

PTC, Codebeamer, Pure Variants, Windchill, ServiceMax and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-delivers-new-ai-functionality-for-software-driven-product-development-with-new-alm-releases-302661677.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PTC
