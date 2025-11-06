Asiamet Resources

Proposed Sale of Asiamet's Interest in the KSK Project and Notice of General Meeting

Asiamet Resources Limited (AIM: ARS) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to sell its interest in the KSK Project to Norin Mining (Hong Kong) Limited for gross cash consideration of US$105 million (approximately £81 million).

Transaction Highlights

  • Asiamet has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Norin Mining to sell its interest in the KSK Project for gross consideration of US$105 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
  • The sale introduces a well-funded copper producer with specialist skills in copper mine development and processing coupled with high-ESG standards, to advance the Project into mining operations for the benefit of all stakeholders.
  • The sale follows the Company's comprehensive and competitive two-phase strategic review process conducted with multiple well-qualified counterparties.
  • The sale is binding, subject to satisfying certain conditions precedent, including Shareholder approval and regulatory approvals.
  • The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Disposal Resolution.
  • Shareholders representing, in aggregate, 53.3 per cent. of Asiamet's issued share capital have irrevocably undertaken (subject to certain conditions) to vote in favour of the Disposal Resolution.
  • The Board currently expects that the net proceeds received from the sale shall be substantially utilised to effect a cash distribution to Shareholders following Completion.

As a result of the size of the Disposal relative to Asiamet, the transaction is deemed a fundamental change of business of the Company for the purposes of Rule 15 of the AIM Rules and is therefore conditional upon the approval of Shareholders. Such approval will be sought at the General Meeting to be held at Bird & Bird LLP, 12 New Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1JP at 10.00 a.m. on 29 January 2026. The Company advises that it has today posted to Shareholders the Circular, together with a notice convening the General Meeting and Form of Proxy, to vote on the proposed resolutions.

Further details of the proposals are set out in the extract from the Circular set out below, including the expected timetable of principal events and definitions. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to read the Circular in full, which will shortly be available on the Company's website www.asiametresources.com.

Tony Manini, Chair of Asiamet, commented:

"This is a landmark transaction for Asiamet and its shareholders. The sale of our interest in the KSK Project to Norin Mining represents the culmination of many years of work to advance this asset to a stage where it is ready to be developed into an operating mine by a well-capitalised and technically capable copper producer. The Asiamet Board considers the agreed value fairly reflects the current stage, quality and potential of the project and delivers a strong return for our shareholders."

Advisers and Counsel

Grant Samuel is acting as lead financial adviser and A&O Shearman is acting as legal adviser to Asiamet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Tony Manini, Chair

For further information, please contact:

Tony Manini
Chair, Asiamet Resources Limited
Email: tony.manini@asiametresources.com

Darryn McClelland
Chief Executive Officer, Asiamet Resources Limited
Email: darryn.mcclelland@asiametresources.com

Investor Enquiries

Sasha Sethi
Telephone: +44 (0) 7891 677 441
Email: Sasha@flowcomms.com / info@asiametresources.com

Nominated & Financial Adviser
Strand Hanson Limited

James Spinney / James Dance / Rob Patrick
Telephone: +44 20 7409 3494
Email: asiamet@strandhanson.co.uk

Broker

Shore Capital

Toby Gibbs / George Payne
Telephone: +44 20 7408 4050

Source

Source
