Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Mobilizes for Palos Verdes Drilling

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a man-portable drill is mobilizing for the Company's upcoming drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Sinaloa, Mexico. Drilling is planned to begin the week of August 5th. The drilling program is a collaborative effort between Prismo and Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA "Vizsla") and will test targets on the Palos Verdes concession utilizing drill pads located on Vizsla's concessions adjacent to Palos Verdes for greater drilling efficiency

The drill program follows three main target recommendations made by Panuco Joint Technical Committee comprised of Prismo's Chief Exploration Officer Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Advisor Dr. Peter Megaw. The program has three main goals (See Figs.1 & 2 below):

  1. Trace the down dip extension of the mineralized shoot defined by previous drilling on the southwest portion of the vein.

  2. Seek continuation of the vein on the northeast extension of the vein across a cross-fault believed to have offset the vein downward.

  3. Test the extreme northeasterly extension of the Palos Verdes vein system near the concession limit adjacent to the historical Jesusita mine.

"We are eager to resume tracing the high-grade mineralization we've cut previously in the Palos Verdes vein by taking advantage of better hole geometry created by drilling from our Strategic Partner Vizsla Silver's ground," said Dr. Craig Gibson, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company. "Drilling farther from the vein outcrops will let us drill Palos Verdes well below the limited depths we could reach from our claims. We deeply appreciate Vizsla's willingness to allow the drilling from their ground."

This is the Company's fourth drill campaign on Palos Verdes and is designed to test the vein up to one hundred meters below the high-grade mineralization cut by several previous holes. Assays reported from last year's drilling include hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold, 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent - the highest-grade intercept recorded at the project to date (see News Release of July 27, 2023).

Geologic modeling completed after that drilling shows that the Palos Verdes vein system is apparently comprised of at least three discrete structures: 1) The main Palos Verdes vein with a steep southeast dip; 2) A steeply southeast dipping hangingwall vein; and 3) A relatively gold-rich flat lying vein that has high gold-silver ratios similar to those in the western part of the camp.

"We are very excited to continue drilling this vein system that has already returned outstanding results. Combined with our fully permitted Hot Breccia copper project in the heart of the Arizona copper belt, Prismo expects a very active second half of 2024 with multiple drill program results from these two world class exploration projects," said CEO Alain Lambert.

More information about the proposed drill program at Palos Verdes is available on the Company's website at: https://prismometals.com/project/palos-verdes-presentation

Figure 1. Geologic and drill hole map of the Palos Verdes and adjacent concessions showing the surface projection of interpreted mineralized shoots based on surface assays and the location of an interpreted high-level alteration assemblage identified in core. Note northwest-southeast trending fault in the center of the claim that is believed to have dropped-down the northeastern extension of the vein system. Drill pads for holes to be collared on Vizsla Silver ground are shown in purple and will test target areas indicated on the surface by the red ellipses.

Figure 2. 3D view of the sub-surface at Palos Verdes looking westerly showing veins in the southwestern Palos Verdes concession and planned holes in light blue and green. For clarity, the veins in the northeast and the NW shear are not shown.

For more information about this news release, please watch Prismo's latest In The News video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKV6_ASjxzg

Present during the In The News interview were: Alain Lambert CEO, Steve Robertson President, Dr. Craig Gibson Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, Dr. Peter Megaw Advisor and Dr. Jesus Velador V.P. Exploration at Vizsla Silver Corp.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Dr. Gibson is also President and a director of the Company.

About Palos Verdes

The Palos Verdes project is located in the historic Panuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia. The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE:PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alambert@cpvcgroup.ca
Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE: Prismo Metals Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo MetalsPRIZ:CNXCSE:PRIZBase Metals Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Secures Permit Approval for Deep Drilling Program at Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Prismo Metals Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF)(FSE:7KU) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for ten drill pads, at the Hot Breccia copper project in Southern Arizona

The drill pads will allow for drilling to test the prospective stratigraphy below the cover volcanic rock over a wide area, and in particular the large conductive anomaly identified by Prismo's 2023 ZTEM survey. Ground mapping, prospecting and sampling conducted earlier this year has supported the targeting process and target selection.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transactions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 11, 2024, the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $1,147,500 through the issuance of 6,750,000 units of the Company ("Units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

[Video Enhanced} Prismo Metals raises money, targets 5,000 meter drill program in the heart of Arizona's Copper Belt

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 13, 2024  Global Stocks News On June 11, 2024 Prismo Metals (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) updated the market with three significant announcements .

1. The company has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.

2. At its Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona ), a drilling permit is expected this month.  The upcoming exploration program will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each .

3. At its Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), there is a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

Prismo Metals is a base and precious metals company strategically positioned to benefit from the global transition to green energy (copper & silver) and the dedollarization of international currencies (gold).


Click Image To View Full Size

1. Non-Brokered Private Placement

Prismo received commitments for 6,500,000 units @ $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,105,000 expected to be finalized on or around June 18, 2024.

Each Unit comes with a half-warrant.  Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share or Prismo for two years @ $0.25.

"We are pleased to welcome several new incoming shareholders who will be participating in the Private Placement ," stated Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals .

2. Hot Breccia Copper Project

The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares, 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well-understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution .

"At the Hot Breccia property, we're out in the desert and there's not a lot around except mines and mining towns," Alain Lambert, Prismo CEO told Guy Bennett, CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "The two towns in the area, Hayden (pop. 500) and Winkelman (pop. 290) are steeped in the history of Arizona mining. It's a mining friendly community with an experienced workforce."

" The anticipated exploration program at Hot Breccia will focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each , for a program total of 5,000 metres ," state Robertson in the June 11, 2024 press release. "We will soon be drilling a very exciting copper target, located in a favorable jurisdiction."

The Christmas project 4 kilometers north, is a model for Hot Breccia mineralization. It is associated with intermediate intrusive rocks into favorable sedimentary rocks. There are historic drill holes from 70's and early 80's on and near the property.

"The Christmas Mine started production before World War One and operated until 1982, with a small smelter on the property," Robertson told GSN. "It produced 25 million tonnes of 1.5% copper.  Christmas is a good indicator of the type of mineralization we are searching for at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

When investors hear "copper" they typically think "Chile" "Australia" or "Peru", but Arizona, USA is a major copper producer.

"If Arizona were a country, it would be the seventh largest producer of copper in the entire world," states the Arizona Mining Association .

There are 10 major copper mines in production in Arizona.  About 75% of US copper output comes from The Grand Canyon State.

According to the 2023 Fraser Institute Mining Survey , Arizona is the 7 th best mining jurisdiction on the global investment attractiveness index , which takes into account the impact of both policy factors and mineral endowment .

Chile, by contrast, ranks 60 th on the global investment attractiveness index.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Arizona Copper Belt has attracted some big mining companies.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) – a $70 billion global resource company headquartered in Arizona operates the Morenci Mine which employs 3,760 workers, with a direct economic impact to the state of $691 million .

The Morenci Mine is a porphyry copper deposit that has oxide, primary and secondary sulfide mineralization.

Prismo's project, Hot Breccia shows many features in common with the neighboring systems of Morenci , Ray and Resolution .

On March 4, 2024 Prismo announced that it is engaging Exploration Technologies from San Diego, California to apply xFlare, their Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized drill planning solution, to the Hot Breccia Project where a number of features suggests well mineralized Arizona-style Copper Porphyry lies at depth.

Prismo ran a ZTEM survey last year that identified a large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.  Prismo expects xFlare's AI technology to zero in on where and at what depth to drill.

"ZTEM gives you a clear window into what's going on at depth," Robertson told GSN. "It's also an economic filter.  Small, mildly conductive zones are not going to show up. That's good for us. We're looking for big anomalies."


Click Image To View Full Size

3. At Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico), a plan for a two-phase, 10-hole 3,600- meter drill program .

The planned drill holes at Palos Verdes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp (TSXV: VZLA) concessions, adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth," states PRIZ in the June 11, 2024 PR.

The project is located in the historic Pánuco-Copala silver-gold district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 65 kilometers NE of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in the Municipality of Concordia.

The Palos Verdes concession (claim) covers 700 meters of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein.  The mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

" Immediately following closing of the Private Placement, we will mobilize our drilling crew at our Palos Verdes for our next phase of drilling," stated Craig Gibson, Prismo Co-Founder and Chief Exploration Officer, " These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth."

The Company completed its third drill campaign last year with 2,923 meters drilled in 15 holes with high grade mineralization encountered in several holes.

Assays included hole PV-23-25 with 102 g/t gold , 3,100 g/t silver and 0.26% zinc over 0.5 meters, or 11,520 g/t silver equivalent.


Click Image To View Full Size

Prismo Metals recently gave a presentation at the Deutsche Goldmesse conference in Germany, hosted by Soar Financial Partners.

"The Arizona Copper Belt is one of the most productive copper belts on the face of the planet," Robertson told the conference attendees in Frankfurt. "We're surrounded by world class deposits."

"One hundred kilometers to the east of our property, is Morenci which has a 75-billion-pound copper endowment," continued Robertson, "Forty kilometers to the north is Resolution which has 1.6 billion tons of 1.6% Copper. Morenci and Resolution are important to the thesis driving our exploration objectives at Hot Breccia."


Click Image To View Full Size

The global industrial shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles, and the burgeoning AI sector has boosted copper's demand outlook.

"Copper is the most compelling trade I have ever seen in my 30-plus years of doing this," stated Carlyle chief strategy officer, Jeff Currie . The price of copper has risen 20% in 2024.  Currie expects it to reach $15,000 a ton in the next couple of years, about a 45% gain.

"S&P Global forecasts that copper demand will double, reaching 50 million metric tons by 2035," reports Euro News on May 15, 2024 . "The most significant demands are expected to emanate from the US, China, Europe, and India."

Prismo's Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona is designed meet future copper demand.

Disclaimer: Prismo Metals paid GSN CND $1,500 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement, Debt Settlement and Exploration Update

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prismo Metals has received commitments for a $1.1 million private placement of units at a price of $0.17 per unit.
  • Hot Breccia Copper Project (Arizona):
    • Permit expected this month.
    • Upcoming exploration program to focus on diamond drilling five holes with an expected depth of 1,000 metres each.
  • Palos Verdes Silver Project (Mexico):
    • Planning to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases.
    • These holes will be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession and will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Strengthens Management Team

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (FSE: 7KU) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Robertson as President of the Company. Mr. Robertson has been a technical advisor to Prismo since January 2023. Alain Lambert, currently the Executive Chairman of the Company will assume the role of CEO.

The board of Prismo believes that this is the right time to add to the management team with the anticipated increasing activity at the Company's exploration projects this year, in particular an upcoming drilling campaign at its Hot Breccia copper prospect located in Arizona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

  • Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum
  • Results include:
    • 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres
    • 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres
  • PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 20 g/t Gold over 29m at the Charger Prospect, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20 g/t gold over 29m, 580 gram meters gold from 149m downhole in OEDD-88
    • Including 39.5 g/t gold over 8m from 149m downhole
  • OEDD-88's mineralization is well distributed across the reported intersection without any significant nugget effect
  • Mineralization is 50m SSW of previously reported 46 g/t gold over 32m in OEDD-83
  • Drilling confirms these breccia zones are linked to OEDD-83 mineralization, indicating potential for increased high-grade gold volume with further drilling
  • Three holes of the first five holes reported from Charger have intercepted the target breccia zone, which also included:
    • 70m @ 1.2 g/t gold from 143m in OEDD-84 and
    • 21m @ 1.7 g/t Au from 177m and 10m @7.8 g/t Au from 202m in OEDD-85

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is delighted to report further outstanding assay results of 20 gt gold over 29 meters from follow up drilling to the previously reported 45.7 gt gold over 32m in hole OEDD-83 at the Odienné Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

Highlights

  • Testwork demonstrates opportunity for improvements in recovery from the Crawford East Zone
    • Locked cycle test delivered a 60% nickel sulphide concentrate – believed to be world's highest nickel grade sulphide concentrate produced – and a total nickel recovery of 47% exceeding the feasibility study model by 9%
    • Ten new open circuit variability tests demonstrated nickel recoveries averaging 28% higher than the feasibility study model
  • Pilot plant program initiated at SGS Lakefield

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of further metallurgical testing on Crawford East Zone material.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

Trident Royalties Announces Results of Court Meeting and General Meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing for proceeds of $222,000, comprised of 3,700,000 Flow-Through Units with an issue price of $0.06 per unit. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.09 per share for a period of two years.

All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Prismo Metals
