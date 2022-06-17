Gold Investing News

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with certain of its warrantholders, including a number of insiders (collectively, the "Warrantholders"), to exercise a total of up to 6,821,250 outstanding founder warrants (the "Warrants") for gross proceeds of $682,125. The Warrants were issued to such Warrantholders in 2018 and 2019, prior to the Company's initial public offering. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of Prismo at a price of $0.10 per share.

The proceeds received by Prismo following the exercise of the Warrants will be primarily used to drill a minimum of 2,000 meters of HQ core at the Company's Verdes property in several holes to test mineralization at depth under the high-grade intercepts from previous drilling campaigns. Two of these holes intersected high-grade mineralization similar in grade and width to the results of Vizsla Silver Corp. in the Panuco district, whose property is contiguous to Palos Verdes. The best intercepts of these previous drilling campaigns were 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020). The Company believes these intercepts indicate the presence of a potentially large Ag-Au shoot of the type being defined by Vizsla Silver.

The Company also expects to use some of the proceeds to finalize surface exploration work on the Los Pavitos property to advance to the drill ready stage, with expected drilling in the fall.

"Immediately following the exercise of the warrants, Prismo will be selecting a drilling contractor and expects drilling to begin in late-July pending reception of our environmental permit," said Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo. He added: "The results recently announced by Vizsla Silver (https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/news/2022) support the large vertical extent of mineralization in the Napoleon vein system, but importantly show the presence of multiple mineralized strands or splits to the vein system, a feature we see at high structural levels at Palos Verdes."

Regarding exploration at Prismo's other project in Mexico, Dr. Gibson said: "We are also pleased to announce that we recently completed a LiDAR survey conducted over almost 40 square kilometres at the Los Pavitos project. We expect to receive the analysis of the LiDAR results in a few weeks to aid in the delineation of important structural trends and complete the work to identify drill targets this summer."

Prismo will be hosting an investor update ZOOM call on Friday June 17th, 2022 at 4:00 pm EDT.

Topic: Prismo - Investor Update
Time and date: Jun 17, 2022 4:00 PM Eastern Time
Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) followed by question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions to jason.frame@prismometals.com
Zoom Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85855536358?pwd=ZitnS0xGbUlzQUk2OGN6NjNKL3NWUT09
Meeting ID: 858 5553 6358
Passcode: CyDF90

The investor update will be posted on the Company's website immediately following the meeting.

Prior to the exercise of the Warrants, and as a condition precedent thereto, the Warrantholders have agreed to sell up to 4,547,500 common shares of Prismo (the "Share Sale") at a price of $0.15 per share to various third-party investors identified by Haywood Securities Inc. and other registered dealers. The Company will pay Haywood Securities Inc. and other registered dealers a finder's fee in the amount of five percent of the gross proceeds received by Prismo in connection with these trades. Prismo has entered into a finder's fee agreement with Haywood Securities to assist with these trades.

The Share Sale will be conducted during the week of June 20th, 2022 in an alternative market prior to the opening of the markets. The Company does not anticipate the creation of any new insider of the Company as a result of the Share Sale.

The Warrantholders have agreed with Prismo to use the entirety of the proceeds from the Share Sale to individually exercise Warrants. As a result of the aforementioned transactions, insiders forming part of the group of Warrantholders are expected to exercise 3,671,250 Warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of $367,125 and to sell 2,447,500 common shares through the Share Sale.

After giving effect to these Warrant exercises, the Company will have 28,049,973 common shares issued and outstanding and the insiders of the Company, will own and control 5,174,001 common shares after the Share Sale representing approximately 18.4% of the Company's outstanding shares. Such insiders will also own and control 778,750 Warrants.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact: Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director
1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6
craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Jason Frame, Manager of Communications
jason.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the warrants exercise financing, the proceeds received from such warrant exercise financing, the use of proceeds of the warrant exercise financing, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks, the availability of financing, the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Prismo Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Los Pavitos Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Los Pavitos Gold-Silver Project in southern Sonora, Mexico. Los Pavitos is a single 5,289 hectare concession that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein deposits being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. Prismo has an option to acquire 100% from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms of the option, see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR dated September 8, 2020).

Past work has identified numerous historic small mines and prospects located along three northeast and northwest-trending property-scale structural corridors extending from outcropping mineralization towards covered areas. Reconnaissance work has identified three main target areas: two lie entirely within the Los Pavitos concession and one is partly covered by a small (200ha) group of internal claims owned by third parties. Historic rock samples from these structures have yielded from 1 g/t over 1.75m to 40.8 g/t Gold over 0.3 meters (See Table 1). The property is largely unexplored and additional targets are expected to be developed quickly through satellite image analysis and field work.

concordia important dates

Prismo Metals Reports Results from Palos Verdes Vein Drilling

Includes 315 g/t (10 oz/T) silver with 0.46 g/t Au over 0.5m

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide results from its initial five hole, 573m shallow-level diamond drilling program carried out on its 100% owned Palos Verdes project, located in the famous Panuco-Copala Mining District in Concordia Municipality of Sinaloa, State, Mexico. The program was designed to test the nature and continuity of mineralization below and lateral to historic shallower-level reconnaissance drilling (See Press Release of 9302020) and to test a newly inferred cross-vein.

drill meaning

Prismo Metals Updates Drilling at the Palos Verdes Property

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program underway at its Palos Verdes project, located in Concordia Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company has completed its 2020 drilling campaign with four holes totaling 436.8 metres of a planned 500-metre program. Three holes focused on testing the Palos Verdes vein lateral to, and below, the 8.4 gt Au and 2,336 gt Ag, over 0.8m true width drilled in May 2018 (See Prismo press release of September 30, 2020). The fourth hole tested a northwest-trending shear zone that was traced across the property just before the drilling program. Problems with the drill rig mean the planned fifth hole may not be completed until after the holiday break.

The three Palos Verdes vein holes cut zones between 10 and 20 metres wide (estimated true thickness) laced with multiple, closely spaced, variably mineralized quartz veins and vein breccias. These multistage vein zones show several different styles and textures of quartz veining and sulphide mineralization. Some stages are dominated by pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite, while others show variable amounts of a very fine-grained black opaque mineral that may be silver sulphide (acanthite). Photos of core from typical vein intercepts are presented on the Prismo website at https://prismometals.com/project/the-palos-verdes-property. Assay results for 119 samples from the first three holes are expected by February 2021, followed by those for the fourth hole which should be submitted this week.

sinaloa execution

Prismo Metals Announces Agreement for Acquisition of 100% of the Palos Verdes Property and Commencement of Drill Program

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the remaining 25% interest that it does not already control in the Palos Verdes project, located in the Concordia Municipality of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Option Agreement"). The Option Agreement gives the Company control of 100% of the concession that makes up the project.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will pay the optionor an aggregate of US$250,000 in cash over a four-year period, with the initial payment of US$30,000 made on signing. Additionally, 100,000 warrants will be awarded, with each warrant entitling its owner to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.35 per share for two years from the date of execution of the Option Agreement, and subject to regulatory approvals. Execution of a parallel agreement assigning the rights of the concession to a Mexican subsidiary of Prismo being incorporated is in progress.

CSE:PRIZ

Prismo Metals Announces Palos Verdes Surface Access Agreement and Upcoming Drilling Program

 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that the San Miguel Carrizal community has signed a new 10-year surface access agreement for Prismo's Palos Verdes Project in Concordia Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico. The new agreement gives the Company immediate access for exploration, and later for exploitation should results warrant. This lets Prismo commence a drilling program of a minimum of 500 meter in early December through a drilling contract awarded to HR Drilling of Hermosillo, Sonora. Results should be available in early 2021.

The drilling program will consist of four to five holes, with the longest planned at 150-175m. Targets are to test the vein lateral to, and below, high-grade intercepts drilled by ProDeMin in May 2018. The best intercept from that program was 8.4 g/t Au and 2,336 g/t Ag, over 0.8m true width (See Prismo press release of September 30, 2020). The mineralized intervals reported are similar to many of those reported by Vizsla Resources Corp. from veins further west in the same district.

Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Amex Exploration Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Amex Exploration (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) has made multiple high grade gold discoveries in the prolific mining region of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec. Amex, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, which will be held IN PERSON and will take place on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Kelly Malcolm will be presenting at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. Management from Amex Exploration will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Nancy Larned at nlarned@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of B2Gold: How to Attend/Participate/Vote and Webcast/Dial-in/Playback Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will host its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2pm PDT 5pm EDT .

The Annual General and Special Meeting will be held at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Pacific Ballroom, 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC , Canada , V6C 2W6, and in a virtual format conducted via live audio webcast online. The Meeting will be available to registered and non-registered shareholders and guests, and accessible via live webcast by clicking here: https://web.lumiagm.com/484692983 .

GL1: Drilling Contractor Mobilises to the Manna Lithium Project

GL1: Drilling Contractor Mobilises to the Manna Lithium Project

Please find attached an ASX release by Global Lithium Resources Limited (GL1) announcing the mobilisation of the drilling contractor to the Manna Lithium deposit, situated within Breaker Resources NL’s 1.7Moz# Lake Roe Gold Project. The diamond drill rig will commence an initial 4,000m drilling program, complementing a 20,000m RC drilling program currently underway.

A maiden Inferred JORC Mineral Resource of 9.9Mt @ 1.14% Li2O and 49 Ta2O5 ppm^ was previously announced on 17 February 2022. The pegmatite system at Manna is open in all directions with several mineralised trends extending over a 5km x 1.5km area.

Keep reading...Show less
INFLATION displayed on a calculator

Steep Rate Hike Drags Markets Lower, Gives Gold a Bounce

Aiming to quash rampant inflation, which hit a four decade high of 8.6 percent in May, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday (June 15).

The hike was the largest since 1994, and was 0.25 percentage points more than many analysts had initially forecast, likely due to May’s higher-than-expected Consumer Price Index reading.

Since January, the Fed has raised interest rates three times in an attempt to avoid a recession, a feat Chair Jerome Powell still believes is attainable. During a press conference, he told reporters that an economic “soft landing” remains possible, but acknowledged it will be challenging to achieve.

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of GCM Mining Corp. (the “Corporation”)

The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

ItemDescription of MatterOutcomeVotedVoted (%)
Fixing the number of directors at sevenApproved49,373,903 For
228,895 Against		99.54%
0.46%
The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
Serafino IaconoApproved43,128,204 For
6,474,595 Withheld		86.95%
13.05%
Miguel de la CampaApproved49,334,382 For
268,417 Withheld		99.46%
0.54%
De Lyle BloomquistApproved49,338,959 For
263,840 Withheld		99.47%
0.53%
Hernan MartinezApproved49,345,091 For
257,708 Withheld		99.48%
0.52%
Robert MetcalfeApproved42,702,900 For
6,899,899 Withheld		86.09%
13.91%
Jaime Perez BrangerApproved49,351,093 For
251,706 Withheld		99.49%
0.51%
Belinda LabatteApproved45,292,319 For
4,310,480 Withheld		91.31%
8.69%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directorsApproved54,569,887 For
210,512 Withheld		99.62%
0.38%
Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022Approved49,342,646 For
260,152 Against		99.48%
0.52%

Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
GCM Mining

GCM Mining Announces May 2022 Production; Declares July 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (“GCM Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 18,507 ounces of gold in May 2022, up from 17,936 ounces of gold in May last year. This brings the total gold production for the first five months of 2022 to 86,779 ounces, up from 84,467 ounces in the first five months last year. Segovia’s trailing 12-months’ total gold production at the end of May 2022 was 208,701 ounces, up about 1% over 2021. Expansion of the Company’s processing plant at Segovia to 2,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) is nearing completion and is expected to be finished in July. The Company is on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.

GCM Mining processed a total of 52,731 tonnes in May 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,701 tpd, compared with 49,089 tonnes and 1,584 tpd in May 2021. Segovia’s head grades averaged 12.1 g/t in May 2022 compared with 12.6 g/t in May last year. For the first five months of 2022, a total of 246,352 tonnes (equivalent to 1,631 tpd) were processed at Segovia at an average head grade of 12.2 g/t compared with a total of 229,747 tonnes (equivalent to 1,522 tpd) at an average head grade of 12.7 g/t in the first five months last year.

Keep reading...Show less

