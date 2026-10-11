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October 11, 2026
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Priority Drill Target Defined - Diaguili Copper Gold Project
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17 September 2025
Zeus Resources Limited
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 July
Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in MauritaniaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 July
Trading Halt
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 March
Reinstatement to Quotation
Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 October
Heliostar Metals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 14
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: HSTR, OTCQX: HSTXF, FRA: RGG1) based in Vancouver, focused on gold mining and mine development today announced that Stephen Soock, Vice President Investor Relations and Development will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor... Keep Reading...
09 October
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presenting company agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications, to be held October 13th–15th, 2026.... Keep Reading...
09 October
Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th - 15th
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presenting company agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, co-sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications, to be held October 13th–15th, 2026.... Keep Reading...
08 October
Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BM gold across BMT1, BMT2 and BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 October
Equity Metals Reports Assays from 2026 Validation Drilling on the No. 3 Vein and Active Q4 Exploration Initiatives, Silver Queen Project, BC
Highlights Assay results are reported from 17 recent drill holes to more fully validate historic drill intercepts that were used in the Company's previous Mineral Resource Estimate (see NR-04-26, 16 September 2026). Additional drill holes have been identified to increase confidence and to... Keep Reading...
07 October
Silver Dollar Provides Update on Exploration Drilling at Its La Joya Silver Project
Over 3,600 metres of drilling tested multiple targets; assay results are pending, and drilling is expected to resume in January Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration drill... Keep Reading...
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