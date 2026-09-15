Prime Big Deal Days is Back October 6-7, Kicking Off the Season with Two Days of Exclusive Savings for Prime Members

Shop deals at 45% off or more from top brands like Sony, Tarte, and adidas; discover trending picks from brands like Caraway, Play-Doh, and Canon alongside classic favorites like Dove, LEGO, and Dyson
Get ready for the season's biggest moments — fall apparel and shoes at up to 45% off; cozy bedding, blankets, and holiday décor at up to 35% off; game day hosting and tailgating gear at up to 30% off; plus, Halloween costumes and accessories for the whole family starting at $5
Discover gift ideas from Amazon's Holiday Shop with more Amazon Exclusives than ever before; plus, browse the annual Top 100+ Toys List; and stay on top of deals with Alexa for Shopping—set deal alerts on specific products or categories and find deals based on your Lists, personal shopping history, and preferences
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Prime Big Deal Days returns October 6-7 with millions of deals exclusively for Prime members to kick off the fall and holiday seasons. Starting October 6 at 12:01 a.m. PDT, Prime members can shop deals including toys from Fisher-Price, boots from Hunter, beverages from poppi, and fragrances from Phlur—all with 48 hours of savings and fast, free delivery.
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Prime Big Deal Days is back, October 6-7
Today's Big Deals bring members new drops each day—including savings on this season's newest models and brands like Shark, Princess Polly, and Soundcore by ANKER. New drops launch three times daily at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT, with trending products and new releases across beauty, tech, kitchen, fashion, and home. Deals are available only while supplies last, so members will want to check back at each drop for the latest offers.
Customers already count on Amazon for low prices every day —Prime Big Deal Days gives members an opportunity to save even more on the products they're already shopping for this season, from hosting essentials and seasonal décor to everyday household staples.
"Once fall arrives, there's so much to get ready for—the hosting, the decorating, the holiday gifting—and Prime Big Deal Days makes it easy to check it all off while saving," said Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech. "With over one million items at Amazon's lowest price of the year so far, this is the perfect time to get ahead on seasonal shopping."
Shop Early Deals Now
Find big deals and exciting offers starting today:
- Discover Top Picks from Amazon Brands: Shop the latest from Amazon Essentials starting at $10—including trending ballet flats, cozy cardigans, and lightweight sweaters in new seasonal colorways—plus Amazon Essentials x Sofia Grainge pajama sets and loungewear for the whole family. Stock up on pet supplies starting at $5 and household staples from Amazon Basics starting at $3, including coffee, paper towels, and cleaning supplies—all at up to 40% off.
- Save on Amazon Devices: Prepare for game day—save up to 45% off select devices and bundles including the Amazon Ember 55" Mini-LED Series with Alexa+, Amazon Ember 50" 4 Series with Alexa+, Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Bundle, and Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle. Also, save up to 70% off select Blink bundles, including the Blink Outdoor 2K+ and Video Doorbell Bundle.
- Explore Deals on Books, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible: Curl up this fall with great reads—get three months free of Kindle Unlimited to dive into trending series like Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman and The Empyrean by Rebecca Yarros—ahead of the highly anticipated next installment. Find thousands of print book deals up to 65% off, including cookbooks perfect for seasonal hosting like Wishbone Kitchen by Meredith Hayden. Plus, Prime members can enjoy two free Amazon First Reads Kindle books and four months of Audible Standard for $0.99/month. Terms and conditions apply.
- Stream Four Months Free with Amazon Music: Set the soundtrack for fall hosting, holiday decorating, and cozy nights in—try Amazon Music Unlimited free for four months for Prime members or three months for non-Prime members. New customers can say "Alexa, try Amazon Music Unlimited" to get three months for $0.99, and Individual plan members can upgrade to a Family Plan at no extra cost for two months. Amazon Music Unlimited offers more than 100 million songs, top podcasts ad-free, on-demand with high-quality streaming audio, plus, one audiobook a month from Audible's world-leading catalog. Learn more at amazon.com/music/unlimited .
- Browse Amazon Music Merch Deals: Shop up to 30% off select music apparel, CDs, and vinyl on Amazon.com or in the Amazon Music app.
- Earn More with Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on select top brands and categories during Prime Big Deal Days starting September 15 through October 6, exclusively for Prime cardmembers. Not a cardmember? Sign up at amazon.com/primecard . Terms and conditions apply.
- Save at Checkout with Points: Redeem American Express Membership Rewards points for 50% off up to $50 (10/1–12/31) if you're an eligible Prime customer redeeming points for the first time or for 15% off up to $15 if you're an eligible active points user (10/1–12/31). Mercury cardholders can also redeem points for 50% off up to $15 (8/6–12/31). Terms and conditions apply.
- Grab $20 Off Grubhub Orders: Enjoy $20 off Grubhub orders of $30 or more with code "DEALS20" at checkout from September 14 through October 5—exclusively for Prime members. Grubhub+ is free with Prime. Terms and conditions apply.
- Find Décor and Fashion Items starting at $1 with Amazon Haul: Browse cozy seasonal finds—mugs, candles, blankets, and pajamas—starting at $1, plus, up to 50% off game day gear like tailgating items and themed décor. Refresh your space with home décor under $8 and fall fashion under $6.
- Drive Off with a Deal from Amazon Autos: Unlock a $1,500 Amazon Gift Card when you buy or lease an eligible new vehicle through Amazon Autos—whether a sedan, SUV, or truck—from September 15 through October 7. Prime members will receive the gift card via email after pickup from a participating local dealership. Terms and conditions apply.
Meet Your Personal Shopper for the Season: Alexa for Shopping
Between Halloween prep, fall hosting, and early holiday gifting, there's a lot to shop for this season. Alexa for Shopping helps members navigate it all with confidence—finding relevant deals, tracking price history, and alerting members when the right deal drops. Here's how to make the most of Prime Big Deal Days:
- Set Up Deal and Price Alerts, and Auto-Buy: Create Deal Alerts to track deals for specific product needs—like "Alert me to deals on cozy sweaters" or "Find me deals on espresso machines." You will receive daily updates when new matching deals become available. For those who know exactly what they want, you can set a target price on any specific item and get notified when the price drops—or turn on Auto-Buy, and Alexa will automatically purchase it when it hits your price target.
- Check Price History: Tap the "Price History" link on any product detail page, or ask Alexa for Shopping, to see up to 365 days of pricing insights on hundreds of millions of products—helping you shop with confidence knowing you're getting the best value.
- Check for Deals on Your Saved Items: Already have gifts saved to your list? Ask Alexa for Shopping "Are any items on my list on deal right now?" to quickly find out which items have dropped in price.
- Stay Ahead of Holiday Drops: Not sure what to get someone? Ask Alexa for Shopping to "update me when [brand] releases something new" for anyone on your list. Alexa for Shopping will track new releases across Amazon and the web, notifying you when something launches—so you can discover the perfect gift before it sells out.
Shop for Every Moment This Season
- Countdown to Halloween: Discover our Top 100+ Deals on Halloween finds—costumes and accessories for the whole family starting at $5, candy favorites under $10, plus, party supplies, decorations, and trick-or-treating must-haves for less.
- Refresh for Fall Hosting and Game Day: Find everything for the season's gatherings in one place—charcuterie boards and serveware, slow cookers and entertaining sets, game day snack bundles, plus, cozy home upgrades like blankets, seasonal candles, and throw pillows from brands like UGG, NEST New York, and Barefoot Dreams.
- Stock Up on Fresh Groceries for Fall Entertaining: Build the perfect game day or hosting spread with fresh grocery deals delivered Same-Day—including $3 Dietz and Watson salami, $1 Sabra Hummus, $1 Amazon Kitchen Pico de Gallo, $1 cherry tomatoes, and avocados at 3 for $1—with savings of up to 75% off select grocery items. Plus, Prime members get free delivery on orders over $25 in most areas.
- Shop the Top 100+ Toys List: Amazon's expert-curated annual list features the season's most-wanted picks—organized by interest and age group with options at every price point, including budget-friendly finds and Amazon Exclusive products. Shop early to secure top picks before the most popular toys sell out.
- Explore the New FAO Schwarz Storefront on Amazon: The iconic toy brand now has a dedicated home on Amazon—shop timeless classics and curated gifts for every age group.
- Browse the Amazon Holiday Shop: The holidays are closer than you think—get a jump on gifting with festive décor, holiday entertaining staples, top-rated electronics, and curated gift collections for everyone on your list. Explore Top lists across every price point, including Top 100+ Gifts for Her, Top 100+ Gifts for Him, Top 100+ Gifts for Kids, Top 75+ Christmas Décor, and Top 50+ Cozy Finds.
Get It Fast with Prime Delivery
Prime members can get what they need at the speed they need it—from free Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery on millions of items to fresh groceries in as fast as 30 minutes in select areas.
- Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery : Millions of items are available for Same-Day Delivery in more than 10,000 cities and towns across the country. Of the top 50 repurchased Same-Day and Next-Day items in smaller communities, 98% were frequently purchased items—the paper towels, diapers, and coffee that often require a longer drive to get.
- 1-Hour and 3-Hour Delivery: Prime members can choose from more than 90,000 home essentials with 1-hour and 3-hour delivery through Amazon's Same-Day Delivery network.
- Prime Air and Amazon Now Delivery: Prime Air drone delivery makes millions of items available to customers in as fast as 30 minutes through autonomous drone technology in select suburban areas. Amazon Now delivers thousands of fresh groceries, household items, and essentials in 30 minutes across dozens of U.S. cities.
Join Prime Today
Join now to unlock millions of exclusive deals during Prime Big Deal Days. Eligible customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primebigdealdays to participate and enjoy fast, free delivery alongside all the savings, convenience, and entertainment Prime has to offer. Higher education students and 18-24-year-olds can sign up for Prime for Young Adults to stack exclusive 5% cash back on top of eligible deals across beauty, apparel, PCs, electronics, and personal care during Prime Big Deal Days. Eligible customers can sign up for a six-month $0 trial at amazon.com/youngadult , then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers can try Prime Access free for 30 days and then pay $6.99 per month. To verify income or participation in a qualifying government assistance program, customers can head to amazon.com/getprimeaccess .
Shop Prime Big Deal Days Globally
Prime members in 22 countries including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom can shop Prime Big Deal Days this season. Dates may vary per country.
About Prime
Prime provides the best value because it bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment into a single membership. In the U.S., that includes more than 300 million items across over 35 categories with free Prime shipping, including tens of millions of items available with Same-Day or Next-Day Delivery, free Same-Day Delivery on grocery orders over $25 in most areas, and free ultrafast drone delivery on orders $50 or more in select areas. Prime members enjoy added savings and convenience with discounts on 1-hour and 2-hour delivery on fresh groceries and every day essentials from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh, 1-hour and 3-hour delivery on over 90,000 items available on Amazon.com in select cities and towns, and where available ultra-fast delivery in about 30 minutes or less on fresh groceries and every day essentials with Amazon Now. Prime members also enjoy exclusive deals and shopping events like Prime Day, movies, shows, and live sports with Prime Video, ad-free listening with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, savings across healthcare, prescription medications, restaurant delivery, and fuel, and Alexa+. Prime members can also share a broad range of benefits with others in their household with Amazon Family. Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime . Amazon ensures Prime is accessible by offering discounted memberships to higher education students and young adults ages 18-24 with Prime for Young Adults, as well as qualifying government assistance recipients and income-verified customers with Prime Access.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
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