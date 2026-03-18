Prenetics to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading consumer health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced the Company will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference being held Sunday, March 22nd to Tuesday, March 24th at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung and President of Americas David Vanderveen will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Management will also participate in a fireside chat at 8:30 a.m. PT and a Consumer Influencer panel discussion at 12:00 p.m. PT on Monday, March 23rd — both available via webcast at the links above and on the Company's investor relations website.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Prenetics' management, please contact Investor Relations at PRE@mzgroup.us or your ROTH representative.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company's flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, achieving an impressive milestone of surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations, and is now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com
PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung
Investor Relations / Corporate Finance
angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com


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