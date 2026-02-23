Prenetics Launches IM8 Daily Ultimate Essentials PRO - A Clinical Formula with Two New Flavours

Up to 733% Greater Potency Across 11 Key Nutrients, Including New Saffron Nootropic and Bioactive Vitamin Forms

Two New Flavours — Mango + Passionfruit and Lemon + Orange

Same Price for New and Existing Customers

Full Supplement Facts Available at im8health.com/products/essentials

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading health sciences company and parent of the IM8 premium health and longevity brand, today announced the launch of Daily Ultimate Essentials PRO, a new clinical-grade version of its flagship daily health supplement under the IM8 Health brand. Alongside the reformulated product, Prenetics is also introducing two new flavours — Mango + Passionfruit and Lemon + Orange — expanding the range to meet growing consumer demand for variety.

Daily Ultimate Essentials has already earned over 10,000 five-star reviews, more than 670,000 customer purchases, and over 20 million servings served since its initial launch. The PRO formula represents the next evolution of the product, incorporating the latest advances in nutritional science to deliver clinical-grade potency, superior bioavailability, and a new cognitive support ingredient — all while maintaining the same price for both new and existing customers.

Key Advances in the PRO Formula

The PRO formula has been engineered across multiple dimensions to deliver clinical-grade nutritional impact:

Active Ingredient Original PRO Change Key Benefit
Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) 24mcg 200mcg +733% Cellular energy
Cell Renewal (CRT8™) 25mg 100mg +300% Cellular rejuvenation
Vitamin K2 (Menaquinone-7) 40mcg 100mcg +150% Arterial & bone health
Vitamin D3 (VegD3® Lichen) 30mcg 50mcg +67% Immune support
Choline (Choline Bitartrate) 35mg 55mg +57% Focus & memory
Magnesium (Bisglycinate Chelate) 65mg 100mg +54% Relaxation & recovery
Joint Support (MSM) 1,000mg 1,500mg +50% Clinical-grade mobility
Amino Complex 1,165mg 1,580mg +36% Tissue repair
Saffron Extract 30mg NEW Mood & cognitive clarity
Vitamin B6 (P5P) Pyridoxine HCl Pyridoxal 5'-Phosphate Upgrade Bioactive absorption
Riboflavin (R5P) Standard Riboflavin-5'-Phosphate Upgrade Metabolic efficiency
         


The PRO formula also features Vitamin B6 in its bioactive form, Pyridoxal 5-Phosphate (P5P), and Riboflavin as Riboflavin-5-Phosphate (R5P). These active forms bypass common genetic conversion barriers, ensuring superior absorption and more efficient nutrient utilisation across the body.

The full supplement facts and ingredients panel is available at: im8health.com/products/essentials

Two New Flavours: Mango + Passionfruit & Lemon + Orange

Responding to customer feedback and a desire for greater variety, Prenetics is also expanding the Daily Ultimate Essentials PRO range with two new flavour options: Mango + Passionfruit and Lemon + Orange. Both new flavours contain the full PRO formula and are designed to make the daily health ritual even more enjoyable. They join the existing flavour lineup, giving consumers more choice without any compromise on the product's comprehensive nutritional profile.

"The PRO formulation isn't just an update; it's an evolution. By upgrading to bioactive forms like P5P and significantly increasing key dosages like B12, MSM and Vitamin D, we are delivering a level of cellular support that is rarely seen in a single product. This is clinical-grade nutrition, optimised for real-world performance."

  • Dr. Dawn Mussallem, Chief Medical Officer at Fountain Life; Integrative Oncologist, Mayo Clinic; IM8 Scientific Advisory Board Member

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics, commented: "When we launched Daily Ultimate Essentials, we set out to create the most comprehensive daily health formula on the market. With PRO, we're raising that bar again. The addition of premium ingredients like saffron extract, the massive increase in key nutrient dosages, and the introduction of Mango + Passionfruit and Lemon + Orange flavours reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and listening to our community. And we're doing all of this at no extra cost — the PRO formula is available at the same price for both new and existing customers, because better health should be accessible to everyone."

Existing IM8 subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the PRO formula with their next scheduled delivery at no additional cost. No action is required. New customers will also receive the PRO formula at the same price as the original. The PRO formula remains vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, and non-GMO.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE) is a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing human health and longevity. The Company's flagship consumer brand, IM8, co-founded with David Beckham and championed by World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, is redefining the premium daily nutrition category through science-backed formulations and global brand partnerships. Since its launch, IM8 has become one of the fastest-growing brands in consumer health, achieving an impressive milestone of surpassing $100 million in annualized recurring revenue within just 11 months of operations, and is now sold in more than 30 countries worldwide.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as a co-founding partner, and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health, empowering you to live your most vibrant life. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more about IM8, please visit www.IM8health.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com 
PRE@mzgroup.us 

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance
angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com 


Primary Logo

PRE
