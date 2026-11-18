— Total revenue of $64.1 million, up ~228% YoY (~3.3x); above the Company's guidance of $63–64 million
— IM8 revenue of $62.9 million, up ~266% YoY (~3.7x); above the Company's guidance of $61.5–62.5 million, marking the seventh consecutive record quarter
— September was the strongest month ever at IM8, with $23.7 million of revenue and an annualized revenue run-rate1 of approximately $284 million
— Loss for the period of $25.4 million, including a $7.2 million non-cash fair-value loss on warrant liabilities; Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.7 million, or (20)% of revenue, improved from (39)% in Q2; Contribution Profit of $30.6 million, a 48% Contribution Margin2
— Positive Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $4.1 million, as committed in August: net cash used in operating activities of $27.5 million plus $31.6 million of net fundings under the General Catalyst Customer Value Fund facility
— Cash and current financial assets of $111.5 million at September 30, 2026, up from $109.4 million at June 30, 2026
— The 27,000 customers IM8 acquired in Q1 2025, its first full quarter, have returned approximately 4.1x their acquisition cost in gross profit in under two years, above the 3-to-1 benchmark, and the next 91,000 are on pace to reach it in early 2027
— Customer Acquisition Cost3 declined for the second consecutive quarter, to approximately $285, on record acquisition spend
— Reaffirms FY2026 total revenue guidance of $220–230 million and FY2027 IM8 revenue guidance of $400 million+
— Second-half 2026 Adjusted EBITDA loss now expected at $30–35 million, from $8–12 million, as the Company increases its investment in customer acquisition
WEBCAST INFORMATION
Prenetics will host a live earnings webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time today to discuss the results. To join, please visit https://stocktwits.com/symbol/PRE. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website following the call.
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) ("Prenetics" or the "Company"), a leading consumer health company and parent of the AI-native direct-to-consumer wellness brand IM8, co-founded by Sir David Beckham, today reported its third quarter 2026 financial results. The complete results are presented in Prenetics' Q3 2026 Letter to Shareholders (the "Shareholder Letter"), which includes all financial tables, together with an accompanying Q3 2026 Investor Presentation (the "Investor Presentation"), each dated November 18, 2026 and available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.prenetics.com.
Danny Yeung, Co-Founder and CEO of Prenetics and IM8, said: "This was a record quarter, with revenue above the top of our guidance, and our case for investing in IM8 has never been clearer. So we are investing more. The 27,000 customers we acquired in our first full quarter have already returned about 4.1 times their acquisition cost in gross profit, in under two years, buying only our core products. That is gross profit already collected, not a forecast, and three to one is the benchmark subscription businesses are widely measured against. The next 91,000 customers are on pace to pass it in early 2027. Customers we acquire at today's cost are earning it back in about six months, and independent card data shows our customers staying longer than those of the three leading brands we are compared with, as we detail in our Shareholder Letter and Investor Presentation. Returns like these are why we now expect a second-half Adjusted EBITDA loss of $30 to $35 million. That is our choice. We will keep investing at this pace for as long as the returns hold, and not a day longer."
"We are making that choice from strength. We ended the quarter with $111.5 million of cash and current financial assets, more than we started with, and a $1 billion commitment from General Catalyst behind our marketing. That frees our own capital for what keeps customers with us: new products, three clinical trials now underway, and inventory built ahead of demand. The business we have already built earned $30.6 million of Contribution Profit this quarter, before acquisition marketing and brand partner costs. If we stopped acquiring new customers tomorrow, our existing subscribers alone would make this company profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis. We keep going because every customer we bring in today becomes more valuable with each product and channel we add. In under two years we have taken IM8 from nothing to an Annualized Revenue Run-Rate of about $284 million, which we believe no brand in this category has done before. 2027 will be bigger still: a core business we expect to exceed $400 million of revenue, and on top of it IM8 Hydration in the first quarter, Care Bears by IM8 in the second quarter, and our first retail shelves and China by the end of the year, none of which is in that number. This is what I have lived for."
Brian Rosin, Chief Financial Officer Designate of Prenetics, said: "Six months into my role at IM8, what stands out is how well the numbers hold up when you take them apart, cohort by cohort. It is rare to see growth at this rate with returns that can be measured this precisely. This quarter, revenue came in above the top of the range we gave in August, Customer Acquisition Cost declined for the second consecutive quarter while we spent more, and Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $12.7 million, or 20% of revenue, from 39% in the second quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $27.5 million, and with $31.6 million of net fundings under our General Catalyst facility, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was positive $4.1 million. Our cash and current financial assets grew during a quarter of record investment. We now expect a second-half Adjusted EBITDA loss of $30 to $35 million, compared with the $8 to $12 million we guided to in August. At the midpoint of our guidance ranges, that is about 23% of second-half revenue, compared with about 30% in the first half. It is a deliberate increase in customer acquisition investment, 70% of which is financed by our General Catalyst facility. On everything I have seen in six months here, the case for making that investment is strong, and I am excited about what is ahead."
OUTLOOK
The Company's outlook as of the date of this press release is as follows:
Fiscal year 2026 revenue: total revenue of $220–230 million, including IM8 revenue of $215–222 million, both reaffirmed.
Second-half 2026 Adjusted EBITDA: a loss of $30–35 million, compared with the loss of $8–12 million expected in August, reflecting the Company's increased investment in customer acquisition.
IM8 Annualized Revenue Run-Rate at year-end 2026: $300 million or more, reaffirmed.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS liquidity measure: expected to remain positive. Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes net fundings under the General Catalyst Customer Value Fund facility, and is not a measure of cash generated from operations.
Fiscal year 2027 IM8 revenue: $400 million or more, reaffirmed. This guidance is based on products on sale today. It includes no revenue from IM8 Hydration, Care Bears by IM8 or any other product not yet launched, and none from retail or China.
Planned launches, none of which is included in the guidance above: IM8 Hydration in the first quarter of 2027; Care Bears by IM8 in the first half of 2027; and entry into retail and China by the end of 2027.
All financial tables, cohort economics, customer acquisition metrics, independent third-party card data, the Company's long-term financial framework, and management's full discussion and outlook are contained in the Shareholder Letter and the Investor Presentation, which investors are encouraged to review in full.
ABOUT PRENETICS
Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE) is a leading consumer health company on a mission to advance human health and longevity. Its flagship brand, IM8, co-founded with Sir David Beckham, is redefining premium daily nutrition through science-backed formulations — anchored by Daily Ultimate Essentials, a 90-ingredient daily nutrition system that is NSF Certified for Sport and clinically studied. IM8 is the fastest-growing premium supplement brand ever recorded, reaching approximately $284 million in annualized revenue run-rate within 22 months of launch, shipping to 46 countries, and delivering well over 200,000 servings daily. IM8's ambassador and equity-partner roster includes David Beckham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Ollie Bearman, Jay Shetty, Lily Collins, Diplo, Inter Miami CF and the NBA. Learn more at prenetics.com and im8health.com.
ABOUT IM8
IM8 is a premium health and longevity brand co-founded by Sir David Beckham and built with an elite team of scientists spanning medicine, academia and space science. Its flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, delivers 90 ingredients in a single daily sachet – engineered to replace 16 different supplements in one drink – and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Launched in December 2024, IM8 ships to 46 countries and has delivered more than 70 million servings. The brand is backed by a roster of global partners and ambassadors including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Aryna Sabalenka, Lily Collins, Jay Shetty, Ollie Bearman, Diplo, Inter Miami CF and the NBA. IM8 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prenetics Global Limited (Nasdaq: PRE), a leading global health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health. To learn more, visit www.IM8health.com.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations: ir@prenetics.com
Media: press@prenetics.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DATA NOTES
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. Our guidance reflects management's current estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release, is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and is not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "guidance," "outlook," "forecast," or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the impact of the Customer Investment Agreement with GC Customer Value Arranger, LLC is unpredictable, and the arrangement may not function as expected, and its failure to do so could materially and adversely impact our financial condition and results of operations, we may require additional capital to grow our business, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us or at all, the Company may not be able to maintain and enhance its IM8 business and brand if it suffers negative publicity or fails to maintain a strong base of engaged customers and content creators, or otherwise fails to meet customers' expectations; the Company's ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; and the Company's ability to efficiently and effectively deploy financial and management resources towards maintaining and growing the business. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless otherwise specified, all information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company.
Certain operational data, customer metrics, market data, and industry information included in this press release are derived from management records, internal analyses, third-party sources, and management's understanding of the markets in which the Company operates. Operational data is unaudited and may differ from data presented in the Company's reports filed or furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cohort figures are preliminary, unaudited, based on management billing records, and reflect gross billings rather than IFRS revenue. The return of approximately 4.1x is for the 27,000 customers the Company acquired in the first quarter of 2025 and is cumulative gross profit at the Company's actual gross margin divided by the acquisition marketing for that cohort (approximately 3.75x at the 58% contractual gross margin used in the General Catalyst agreement); December 2024, the launch month, is a single month and is excluded. The $1.68 figure is measured on the General Catalyst cohort test at that contractual margin. The statement that the next 91,000 customers are on pace to reach a 3-to-1 return in early 2027 assumes those cohorts continue at their average monthly pace since their sixth month, is forward-looking, and actual results may differ. The statement that customers acquired at the current acquisition cost are earning back that cost in approximately six months is based on the January 2026 cohort, acquired at a Customer Acquisition Cost of approximately $284, whose cumulative gross profit at the 58% contractual gross margin exceeded its acquisition marketing in its sixth month; more recent cohorts are younger and their results may differ. The retention comparison is derived from the Indagari U.S. consumer credit and debit card panel and reflects the share of first-time buyers observed purchasing in the 22nd month after their first purchase (11.0% for IM8, compared with 7.4% to 8.7% for the three other brands, which are identified in the Shareholder Letter); it is a comparison of four brands based on panel-observed purchases, with partial coverage of IM8's own store, and is not a measure of the supplement category as a whole. The statement that existing subscribers alone would make the Company profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis is illustrative: it reflects third-quarter 2026 Contribution Profit of $30.6 million less brand royalty and ambassador contract costs of $3.3 million, and does not reflect the decline in revenue that would follow from ceasing customer acquisition. September 2026 figures reflect the period from September 1, 2026 through September 30, 2026. Industry, market, and competitive position data presented herein are based on publicly available information, industry publications, and third-party sources that the Company believes to be reliable but has not independently verified. Market size estimates are based on third-party industry research and involve assumptions and limitations that may affect their accuracy. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not been independently verified by any third party, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness, fairness, or reasonableness of any such information. In addition, the foregoing information may involve estimates, assumptions and other risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such information. This press release also contains non-IFRS financial measures; definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to net cash (used in) from operating activities are provided below, and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the Shareholder Letter.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Figures for prior periods have been re-presented in accordance with IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations ("IFRS 5"). As part of the Company's strategic repositioning to focus its resources and capital allocation on its core consumer health and prevention businesses, the Company has divested or exited certain non-core businesses and investments, including ACT Genomics, Europa and Insighta.
In June 2025, the Company determined that ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited ("ACT Genomics") met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and a discontinued operation, following the signing of a definitive sale and purchase agreement with Delta Electronics, Inc. and its results have been excluded from the Company's continuing operations thereafter. The divestment of ACT Genomics was completed on October 1, 2025.
The Company also completed the divestiture of substantially all of the assets of its Europa business in January 2026 and determined that Europa met the criteria to be classified as held for sale and a discontinued operation. Accordingly, Europa's results are included in the Company's financial results only up to the date of completion of the divestiture and are excluded from the Company's continuing operations thereafter.
In February 2026, the Company completed the disposal of its remaining equity interest in Insighta Holdings Limited ("Insighta"). Accordingly, the Company's share of results from Insighta is included only up to the date of completion of the disposal. The disposal of remaining equity interest in Insighta was completed on February 13, 2026.
In accordance with IFRS 5, the results of discontinued operations are presented separately from the Company's continuing operations (comprising IM8 and CircleDNA) in the unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive loss, and comparative figures for those statements have been re-presented accordingly.
The financial information presented in this press release is unaudited. Unaudited non-IFRS financial measures have been provided in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures".
UNAUDITED NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the Company is providing the following non-IFRS measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Contribution Profit, Contribution Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow. These non-IFRS financial and liquidity measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial and liquidity measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends and in facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's performance.
EBITDA is defined as loss for the period under IFRS Accounting Standards before (1) depreciation and amortization, (2) interest income, (3) other finance costs, and (4) income tax expense.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude (1) amortization of deferred expenses, (2) equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (3) transaction-related expenses associated with acquisition, disposal and fundraising activities, (4) strategic realignment and discontinued products impact, (5) exchange gain or loss, net, (6) fair value (gain)/loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, (7) fair value (gain)/loss on warrant liabilities, (8) unrealized fair value loss on digital assets, (9) realized fair value gain on digital assets, and (10) (profit)/loss from discontinued operations, net of tax.
Contribution Profit is defined as Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude acquisition marketing expenses, brand royalty, and ambassador contracts and licensing fees.
Contribution Margin, a non-IFRS financial measure, is calculated as Contribution Profit divided by revenue. Management believes Contribution Profit and Contribution Margin are useful to investors because they present the profitability of the business before growth investment. Growth investment comprises (1) customer-acquisition marketing, which is discretionary in timing and amount and which management evaluates as a capital-allocation decision against expected cohort returns, funded in part through the CVF facility; and (2) brand royalty and ambassador contract and licensing costs, which, while contractually committed, represent investments in long-term brand equity entered into to support that growth strategy rather than costs of serving the existing customer base. These measures have limitations: growth investment has been and will continue to be a significant recurring cash expense, brand royalty varies with revenue, and Contribution Profit should not be viewed as profitability achievable absent such spending.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS liquidity measure, is defined as net cash (used in) from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, less capital expenditures, plus net fundings under the General Catalyst Customer Value Fund (CVF) facility. This non-IFRS liquidity measure depends on the continued availability of the CVF facility funding, and is not a measure of cash generated from operations, and does not represent residual cash available for discretionary use. "Net fundings" represents, for the relevant period, funding amounts received under the CVF facility ("Investment Amounts," as defined in the Customer Investment Agreement dated July 13, 2026) less repayments of Investment Amounts and interest paid under the facility.
In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management, or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.
The Company has not reconciled its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA to loss for the period or Adjusted Free Cash Flow to net cash (used in) from operating activities, their most directly comparable measures under IFRS Accounting Standards. Items such as fair value changes on warrant liabilities and financial assets, share-based payment expenses, and the timing of funding and repayments under the General Catalyst facility cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty. Accordingly, these reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort. These items could materially affect the corresponding IFRS results.
Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow set forth below and the reconciliations set forth in the Shareholder Letter under the captions "Reconciliation of Loss for the Period Under IFRS Accounting Standards and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) and Contribution Profit (Non-IFRS)."
CASH FLOW SUMMARY AND RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (NON-IFRS)
The following table summarizes the Company's cash flows (used in) from operating, investing and financing activities under IFRS Accounting Standards:
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars; unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
June 30, 2026
(restated)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net cash (used in)/from operating activities
|$ (27,512
|)
|$ (13,731
|)
|$ 873
|Net cash from/(used in) investing activities
|489
|41,679
|(6,873
|)
|Net cash from/(used in) financing activities
|31,430
|(24,923
|)
|(918
|)
The following table reconciles net cash (used in) from operating activities under IFRS Accounting Standards to Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-IFRS liquidity measure:
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars; unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2026
| Three months ended
June 30, 2026
(restated)
| Three months ended
September 30, 2025
|Net cash (used in)/from operating activities under IFRS Accounting Standards
|$ (27,512
|)
|$ (13,731
|)
|$ 873
|Less: capital expenditures
|—
|—
|—
|Add: net fundings under CVF facility (a)
|31,594
|—
|—
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-IFRS)
|$ 4,082
|$ (13,731
|)
|$ 873
(a) Net fundings under the CVF facility comprise funding received of $39.2 million less repayments of $7.6 million, presented within financing activities in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Figures may not sum due to rounding. Adjusted Free Cash Flow includes net amounts received under the CVF financing facility and depends on the continued availability of that funding. A positive Adjusted Free Cash Flow result does not indicate positive net cash from operating activities under IFRS Accounting Standards.
__________________________
1 Annualized Revenue Run-Rate ("ARR") is an operating metric calculated by multiplying IM8 revenue recognized in the applicable month by twelve and includes revenue from both subscription and one-time purchases. ARR is not a financial measure under IFRS, and is not necessarily indicative of revenue for any future period. ARR reflects orders from both new and existing customers and incorporates the effect of cancellations and non-renewals occurring on or before the applicable month; however, it does not adjust for anticipated future cancellations, non-renewals or pauses. ARR annualizes a single month of revenue and assumes that the revenue recognized in that month is maintained for the following twelve months. As a result, ARR is sensitive to the timing of promotional activity, product launches and billing cycles. In particular, the full order value of quarterly subscription plans is recognized upon shipment of the three-month supply, which increases revenue recognized in months when quarterly billings are concentrated. It may therefore differ significantly from actual future revenue.
2 See definitions for "Contribution Profit" and "Contribution Margin" in the section "Unaudited Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.
3 Customer Acquisition Cost ("CAC") is an unaudited operating metric calculated as acquisition marketing divided by the number of new customers acquired in the period. Acquisition marketing comprises advertising and media, influencer, commissions, sponsorships, agency fees and other related working and non-working marketing expenses as incurred; it excludes marketing personnel and licensing and royalty fees. New customers include subscription and one-time orders across all channels, products and plan types.