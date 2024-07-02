Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Miramar Resources

Potential Extension to 8 Mile Dam Gold Deposit Outlined by IP Survey at Gidji JV

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that Induced Polarisation (IP) surveys have upgraded the high-priority “8-Mile” Target within the Company’s 80%-owned Gidji JV Project and adjacent to Northern Star Resources Limited’s 313koz “8 Mile Dam” gold deposit.

  • IP survey outlines potential extensions to 313koz 8 Mile Dam gold deposit
  • Significant aircore EOH gold results above IP anomalies offset by faulting
  • Drill testing at 8-Mile planned after maiden Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE drilling campaign
A recently completed IP survey at the 8-MileTarget (Figure 1) has extended the chargeability anomaly offset from the northern end of the 8 Mile Dam gold deposit and which underlies multiple significant aircore end of hole (EOH) gold results (Figure 2).

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the new IP anomaly was shallower than expected.

“It appears the 8 Mile Dam deposit could continue for some distance to the north but has been offset by faulting, including at the tenement boundary,” he said.

“The fact that we have multiple aircore holes ending in elevated gold over the IP anomalies strengthens this theory,” he said.

“It’s also pleasing to see that the northern part of the IP anomaly is shallower than expected,” he added. “We look forward to drill testing this high priority target later in the year,” he said.

Figure 1. Collecting IP data at Miramar’s 8-Mile target.

Figure 2. IP anomalies and aircore EOH gold results in relation to the 8 Mile Dam gold deposit.

Background

According to publicly available data, the 8 Mile Dam gold deposit (7Mt @ 1.4g/t Au for 313,977oz1) comprises shallow supergene and deeper primary gold mineralisation hosted in:

  • Quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins within hanging wall sediments; and
  • A hydrothermally altered mafic unit cut by quartz veins with sphalerite, chalcopyrite and visible gold

Figure 3 shows a cross section through the deposit, approximately 60m south of the tenement boundary.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Lundin Mining Completes the Transaction to Increase Ownership in Caserones to 70%

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the option to acquire an additional 19% interest in the issued and outstanding equity of SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile ("Lumina Copper"), which owns the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine ("Caserones'") located in Chile from JX Advanced Metals Corporation 1 ("JX"), as previously announced on June 26, 2024 (the "Call Option Exercise").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

True North Copper

True North Copper Commences Mining at Wallace North, QLD

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) (TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce mining operations at its Wallace North deposit in northern Queensland have commenced, with clearing activities and blast hole drilling underway.

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of June 3 and June 24, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and has issued 7,084,020 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of $956,343 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months expiring June 26, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Copper metal tubes side by side ascending in height.

A Look at Historical Copper Prices (Updated 2024)

Copper has had a volatile few years; however, amid various ups and downs, prices for the red metal hit an all-time high on May 20, 2024, trading at US$5.20 per pound on the COMEX.

Interestingly, by looking backwards it’s easy to see that this spike was an expected feature of the long-term picture for copper prices. The red metal has rebounded after a downtrend from about 2011 to 2015, and over the last few decades prices have increased even more dramatically.

Case in point — at the time of its new high in May 2024, the copper price has increased over 500 percent since January 2000. Although this impressive major increase doesn't account for inflation, it's still a sizeable gain. Let's take a deeper dive into copper prices going back even further.

Copper bars increasing in size with an arrow above pointing up.

How to Invest in Copper (Updated 2024)

Copper has long been held up as a key indicator of global economic health, and as the world electrifies it's taking on a new shine, making it a potentially compelling choice for green-minded investors.

Often called Dr. Copper, copper is one of the most followed base metals, and its high ductility and electrical conductivity make it the third most consumed industrial metal, behind iron ore and aluminum, as per the US Geological Survey.

Given its attributes, copper is often used for electrical purposes such as power transmission and generation. And like its base metal sibling nickel, it has a major role in the electric vehicle revolution, with experts at S&P Global expecting consumption of copper to jump 20 percent by 2035 due to demand from the green energy market.

Miramar Resources
Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

World Copper Identifies New Opportunity at Zonia Copper Project in Arizona

Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Initiates Temporarily Delayed Drill Program in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario.

×