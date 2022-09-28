GamingInvesting News

New hires represent industry leaders within gaming and blockchain

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today that it has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of Keith Munro as Chief Marketing Officer and Richard Taub CFA, as Chief Financial Officer. Coming off the heels of POQ's ground-breaking partnership with Unity, and launch of its Q2 token, these impressive additions bolster POQ's C-suite bench and further support its mission to take back video games for players.

Pocketful of Quarters

"POQ has already achieved significant growth and milestones from our SEC no-action letter, Zero-Click patent to our partnership with Klaytn and becoming the first verified solution partner of Unity for blockchain," said Michael Weiksner , co-founder and CEO of POQ. "With their considerable experience and wealth of knowledge within the financial, blockchain and gaming sectors, we're excited to welcome Keith and Richard to our team to help us transform gaming in the metaverse."

Keith brings broad expertise in brand marketing, strategy, communications and go-to-market leadership to POQ as CMO. A marketing and technology expert with decades of experience, he will direct the company's brand, creative marketing, and communications strategies. Keith previously served as Vice President of Global Marketing at Electronic Arts (EA), where he led brand and marketing teams across studios and was one of EA's key growth and revenue leaders through three console generations. He also held prior executive marketing positions scaling tech companies at Talroo, Record360, Sports Illustrated Play and more. Most recently, Keith was CMO at CareHive, where he led marketing for the company's next-generation healthtech platform and B2B2C solutions. Under his direction, POQ will continue to work with gamers, developers, partners and influencers to bring about mass adoption of the company's Quarters, the company's interoperable digital utility token.

As the CFO, Richard will manage the financial operations of POQ, ensuring the company's continued strategic growth and expansion across the globe. With over two decades of experience and success in the financial and technology sectors, he brings a strong, sound and ethical approach to financial management, having previously worked with young and established high-growth companies. Richard joins from BIGToken, a publicly-traded firm focused on ethically-sourced identity, data, and insights creation platform. He has worked in the crypto and blockchain space since 2019 as a consultant to ConsenSys, the leading Ethereum software and blockchain technology company, and is one of the authors of the revolutionary EIP 4910. He also has served as Chairman and Board member of the Media Financial Management Association and co-founded its Gaming Committee. Prior to BIGtoken, he held key positions at Symphony MediaAi (formerly MAI), V-MeMedia, Citigroup Latin America and others.

"Having worked in the intersection of blockchain technology and media, I am excited to be a part of a company that is so well positioned to capitalize on several of the biggest trends in gaming. What POQ has already created is a glimpse into the near future of mass gaming," said Richard Taub , chief financial officer of POQ.

"POQ has honed in on a true need in gaming – interoperability and game/platform agnostic experiences," said Keith Munro , chief marketing officer of POQ. "I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to bring blockchain to gaming with a player-first mindset, building a safe and compliant token ecosystem, and providing a platform for community participation in the future of games and entertainment."

For more information, visit www.pocketfulofquarters.com .

About Pocketful of Quarters

Pocketful of Quarters (POQ) is taking back video games for players with its Quarters, a game and platform agnostic digital currency that enables players to seamlessly move tokens and assets between games and utilize them across hundreds of gaming titles and genres. POQ received no-action relief for its platform payment token, Quarters, meaning it is accessible for gamers in the United States and around the world. Additionally, with POQ's patented Zero-click transfer technology, players can earn and spend blockchain and crypto tokens just by taking actions within games.

The company also recently launched its Q2 token. Quarters and Q2s are a two-token buy-and-burn system, where Q2s are the decentralized governance token for the Players DAO. The Q2 token-holder community can vote on grant opportunities for game developers and crowdfund specific game projects.

Backed by an all-star team of investors and advisors like Tim Draper (Draper Associates), Michelle Phan (Co-Founder of Ipsy) and Chris Cross (Formerly of Blizzard Entertainment, THQ, EA, and DreamWorks Interactive), Pocketful of Quarters aims to empower players with choice and transform the way they play with a universal currency across all games.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pocketful-of-quarters-builds-world-class-leadership-team-with-new-chief-marketing-officer-and-chief-financial-officer-301634578.html

SOURCE Pocketful of Quarters

SOURCE Pocketful of Quarters

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Live Streamers Impact on Gaming Market

  • Revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion in 2022
  • Video game industry is expected to grow to a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027
  • Top 3 Canadian Twitch streamers have a collective estimated net worth of US$20 million
  • New data presented around live game streaming by PartyCasino, in Twitch Global Leaderboard

- In 2022, Statista reported that the revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027.

Live streaming of games has disrupted the video game market and created a new scene for gamers and how video games are consumed through platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere Blockchain to Implement & Burn 2.5T Terra Luna Classic in FINESSE P2E Game, Finesse NFT Collection Drops on Oct 1

Few NFT launches have been as eagerly awaited as the Lithosphere (LITHO) Jot Art Finesse NFT collection. Lithosphere creator, KaJ Labs, expects the NFT collection to sell out quickly when it's launched on Oct. 1, 2022 at O0:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC.

The INO launch will take place on a variety of platforms that include Liquidfty, DarePlay/DareNFT and NFTb.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

XPLA Announces Partnership with Xterio

XPLA to expand its Web3 ecosystem through partnership with leading cross-platform Web3 gaming company

XPLA a leading global blockchain mainnet built by Com2uS Group today announced a partnership with Xterio a cross-platform Web3 game business focused on multiplayer games and player ownership. Through the partnership with XPLA, Xterio will utilize the XPLA blockchain on multiple gaming titles and digital assets throughout the term of the partnership.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

XRHealth Publishes New Study Demonstrating that Virtual Reality Technology is Viable in Treating Upper Limb Dysfunction in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Research Published in JMIR Serious Games Highlights that XRHealth Software is Safe, Reliable, and Engaging for Patients While Improving Functionality

XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in the metaverse, announces today they published a new study in JMIR Serious Games that demonstrates that virtual reality technology is viable in treating upper limb dysfunction in multiple sclerosis patients. The research highlights that XRHealth software is safe, reliable, and engaging for patients while improving overall upper limb functionality.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Klaytn Launches Gaming Gas Fee Rebate Program, Paving the Way for Wider Web3 Adoption

Open-source Korean blockchain Klaytn is launching a gas fee rebate program to allow gaming companies to offset gas fees from existing blockchain games built on Klaytn.

With the aim of removing barriers to broader web3 adoption, Klaytn's gas fee rebate program will offset both user gas fees shouldered by gaming companies via Klaytn's gas fee delegation feature, as well as gas fees incurred from gaming companies' own Externally Owned Accounts or Contract Accounts.

Currently, Klaytn has a gas fee delegation feature that allows companies or projects to pay for their users' gas fees. This feature addresses a crucial pain point for blockchain games in onboarding new users: one of the biggest user deterrents being the need to acquire cryptocurrency to foot gas fees before being able to play.

Given how gas costs can significantly accumulate with a sizeable user base, Klaytn designed its gas fee rebate program to enable gaming companies to focus on growing their ecosystems. Selected game companies will be eligible for a 100% offset of their gas fees incurred from January 2022 onwards, up to USD100,000 worth of KLAY per month per grantee. Paid in Klaytn's native token KLAY, the grant is derived from the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn.

With this initiative, Klaytn is tackling a long-standing issue preventing the wider adoption of Web3. Financial transactions in Web2 commerce tend to have their own "gas fees". However, such fees are paid by the merchant and effectively embedded in the price, leading many users to think that such transactions are free.

With Klaytn's gas fee delegation feature, and now the gas fee rebate program, Klaytn games can offer nearly the same user experience as traditional games. This makes it easier to onboard gamers new to web3, expanding the potential reach of the blockchain gaming ecosystem. A report by crypto.com highlights that the GameFi market remains comparatively small — with just over 1 million gamers and $1 billion in transactional volume. By 2025, this number is expected to grow 50-fold, but to do so it needs to expand to the untapped market of Web2 gamers, for whom the concept of gas fees may pose considerable friction.

David Shin , Head of Global Group, Klaytn Foundation, said " With our vision to enable an open metaverse for all, Klaytn aims to build a dynamic gaming ecosystem that allows players to truly own their in-game assets. Through our gas fee rebate program, we hope to provide more players with opportunities to explore the wonders of Web3 gaming."

About Klaytn

Klaytn is a public blockchain focused on the metaverse, gamefi, and the creator economy. Officially launched in June 2019 , it is the dominant blockchain platform in South Korea and is now undergoing global business expansion from its international base in Singapore , led by the Klaytn Foundation.

These business expansion activities are supported by the Klaytn Growth Fund, which aims to grow the ecosystem of companies built on Klaytn. The fund is managed and disbursed by Klaytn Foundation, a non-profit organization to accelerate global adoption and ecosystem maturity on Klaytn.

Since unveiling its metaverse roadmap in early 2022, the Ethereum-equivalent L1 chain has seen many well-known companies come on board its metaverse—including game developer and publishing powerhouses: Netmarble, and Neowiz. It recently ramped up efforts to lay the foundation for the metaverse and to expand use cases.

Find out more at https://klaytn.foundation/

To apply for Klaytn's gas fee rebate program, apply here .

(PRNewsfoto/Klaytn Foundation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaytn-launches-gaming-gas-fee-rebate-program-paving-the-way-for-wider-web3-adoption-301634554.html

SOURCE Klaytn Foundation

SOURCE Klaytn Foundation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gods Unchained Announces Light's Verdict: Showdown and Battle for the Light Global Esports Tournaments Presented by AQUA.xyz

Almost $70,000 USD of Total Prizes to be Awarded to Event Winners

Today, Gods Unchained the leading web3 competitive card playing game, announced Gods Unchained Light's Verdict: Showdown - an esports influencer event that will bring together top players who will battle it out for bragging rights and the championship crown, as well as Battle for the Light - the highly anticipated, first series of global esports tournaments for Gods Unchained players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

