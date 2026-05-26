Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter 2026 Results, Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter 2026 Results, Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC) (OTCQB: NIOVF) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX) ("Plato" or the "Company"), an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina, is pleased to report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, as summarized below:

  Three Months Ended
  (Unaudited)
  March 31, March 31,
  2026 2025
     
     
Income $                      - $                      -
     
Net Income (Loss) $       1,295,155 $          (29,969)
     
Comprehensive Income (Loss) $       1,299,628 $          (29,969)
     
Income (Loss) per common share - basic and diluted $                0.01 $                      -
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted      230,665,717      230,665,717


The Company also announces that, following its Board of Directors meeting held on May 25, 2026, it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting in accordance with Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers, issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "Blanket Order").

In reliance on the Blanket Order, the Company intends to transition to semi-annual reporting in 2026. Following the filing of its March 31, 2026 interim financial statements and related MD&A, the Company's next interim financial disclosure will be for the six months ending June 30, 2026, and the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and related MD&A for the nine-month interim period ending September 30, 2026.

This news release is being filed pursuant to CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

For full details, please visit the Company's website at www.platogold.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Plato Gold Corp.

Plato Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTC Markets, and Frankfurt Exchange with projects in Marathon, Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina, and a remaining mineral property interest in Timmins, Ontario.

The Company's remaining Timmins, Ontario mineral property interest includes the Harker property in the Harker/Holloway gold camp located east of Timmins, Ontario, with a focus on gold.

In Argentina, Plato owns a 95% interest in Winnipeg Minerals S.A. ("WMSA"), an Argentina incorporated company that holds a number of contiguous mineral rights totalling 9,672 hectares with potential for gold and silver.

The Good Hope Niobium Project consists of approximately 6,035 hectares in the Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, near Marathon, Ontario, with the primary target being niobium.

The Pic River Platinum Group Metals (PGM) Project consists of 2,352 hectares in Foxtrap Lake and Grain Township, near Marathon, Ontario. The property includes 19 claims that are contiguous to the western boundary of Generation Mining's Marathon PGM project and is located on strike to Generation Mining's Sally deposit. 

For additional company information, please visit www.platogold.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Cohen
President and CEO
Plato Gold Corp.
T: 416-968-0608
F: 416-968-3339
Info1@platogold.com
www.platogold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, concentrations of pay minerals that may offset operating costs and future plans and objectives.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information.  Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include but are not limited to: changing costs for mining and processing; increased capital costs; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumption based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that with further test work may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful and even it tests are successful, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the availability of labour, equipment and markets for the products produced; and conditions changing such that the minerals on our property cannot be economically mined, or that the required permits cannot be obtained.  Although management of Plato has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


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