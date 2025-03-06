Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
District-scale silver-gold exploration and development in the Americas
Gold Investing

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Advances El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico

Gold Investing
Pinnacle Silver and Gold Advances El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexicoplay icon

“Having the project in Mexico, hopefully being able to continue financing it, will allow us to eventually use some of those funds to work in Ontario as well,” said Robert Archer, Pinnacle Silver and Gold CEO.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN,OTC Pink:NRGOF,FWB:P9J) CEO Robert Archer outlines the company’s plans to advance the newly acquired El Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico.

Watch the full interview with Pinnacle Silver and Gold CEO Robert Archer above.

PINN:CC
tsxv stocksgold stocksgold explorationtsxv:pinnsilver stocksgold investingsilver investingsilver explorationGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Pinnacle Silver and Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×