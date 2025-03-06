The Conversation (0)
Pinnacle Silver and Gold Advances El Potrero Gold-Silver Project in Mexico
Mar. 06, 2025
“Having the project in Mexico, hopefully being able to continue financing it, will allow us to eventually use some of those funds to work in Ontario as well,” said Robert Archer, Pinnacle Silver and Gold CEO.
Pinnacle Silver and Gold (TSXV:PINN,OTC Pink:NRGOF,FWB:P9J) CEO Robert Archer outlines the company’s plans to advance the newly acquired El Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico.
