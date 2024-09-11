Phillips Find Mining Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

XReality Group

XRG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Horizon Minerals Limited

Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Joint Venture (JV) Agreement executed with BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find 1
  • All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company
  • Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML
  • Mining Proposal submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to develop Phillips Find lodged in early June 2024 with approval expected shortly 2
  • The Mining Proposal is the last key approval required to develop Phillips Find
  • Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore 3
  • In light of awaiting final permitting, the milling schedule has been renegotiated with Phillips Find ore treated at FMR Investments Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025
  • Timing of cashflows to Horizon are expected to be unaffected as initial cash from gold revenue will repay BML’s working capital prior to splitting out surplus net cashflows on a 50/50 basis towards the end of the project 2
  • Pre-production planning is well advanced, with clearing and site establishment crews and the 200 tonne excavator ready to mobilise to site from mid-September 2024 subject to Mining Proposal approval.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:hrzgold investingGold Investing
HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Joint Venture (JV) Agreement executed with BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits at Phillips Find

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles to be undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML to fund all project costs, with net cashflow after the asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mining Proposal submitted to the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS) to develop Phillips Find lodged in early June 2024 with approval expected shortly

- The Mining Proposal is the last key approval required to develop Phillips Find

- Existing 200kt Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments in May 2024 to be utilised for Phillips Find JV ore

- In light of awaiting final permitting, the milling schedule has been renegotiated with PhillipsFind ore treated at FMR Investments Greenfields mill from February 2025 to June 2025

- Timing of cashflows to Horizon are expected to be unaffected as initial cash from gold revenue will repay BML's working capital prior to splitting out surplus net cashflows on a 50/50 asis towards the end of the project

- Pre-production planning is well advanced, with clearing and site establishment crews and the200 tonne excavator ready to mobilise to site from mid-September 2024 subject to Mining Proposal approval.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Horizon Minerals Limited Accomplished Mining Leader Strengthens Board

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce changes to its Board of Directors.

Experienced mining executive and director, Mr Warren Hallam, has agreed to join the Horizon Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director effective 1 September 2024. Mr Hallam is currently a Non-Executive Director of St Barbara Limited and Poseidon Nickel Limited, and Non-Executive Chairman of Kingfisher Mining Limited.

Mr Hallam has a built a strong track record over 35 years in operations, corporate and senior leadership roles across multiple commodities. This includes previous Managing Director roles at Metals X Limited, Millenium Metals Limited and Capricorn Metals Limited. Mr Hallam is a metallurgist who also holds a Masters in Mineral Economics from Curtin University.

The Company also advises that Mr Jon Price has tendered his resignation as Non-Executive Director to focus on other business commitments, effective from 31 August 2024. Mr Price joined the Board of the Company in January 2016 as Managing Director and has guided Horizon through a transformational period of substantial resource growth prior to stepping down as Managing Director in June 2023.

Commenting on the Board changes, Non-Executive Chairman Mr Ashok Parekh said:

"We are delighted to welcome Warren to the board of Horizon as we transition the Company from an explorer to producer. We look forward to his guidance during this exciting growth phase.

On behalf of the board and broader Horizon team, I would also like to acknowledge and thank Jon for his significant contribution to the Company over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Horizon Minerals Limited Boorara Gold Project Mining Underway

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Boorara Gold Project. The proposed mining project is 100% owned and located 15km east of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, adjacent to the Super Pit in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

- Horizon approved the development of Boorara in late July 2024 to mine a series of four open pits containing 1.24 Mt of ore at 1.24 g/t Au for 49.5 koz of gold

- Mining to occur over 14 months and processing over 19 months at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington plant to generate $30 million in free cashflow at a gold price of A$3,600/oz

- Boorara mining services and surface ore haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd ("Hampton") on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received

- Hampton has successfully mobilised and established the site, and grade control drilling is well advanced

- Mining has commenced with the first drill and blast pattern fired last week to build up broken stocks in conjunction with free dig areas in Pit 2, the larger pit in the Regal zone of the Boorara ore system

- Excavation has commenced on single shift, transitioning to double shift by the end of August, with a second digger shift commencing in September and ramping up to four digger shifts by the end of September

- All activities have been undertaken productively and safely

- First ore on track to be mined in September and processed at Paddington in October 2024

Commenting on the mining of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"It is very pleasing to see mining accelerating at Boorara, with all activities being undertaken ahead of schedule and safely, which is a credit to the site team and our contract business partners.

We are eagerly awaiting mining progressing to expose first ore in September and pouring gold bars in October to give us first revenue from Boorara in this strong gold price environment.

This is a major milestone for Horizon as we commence our journey to be a long-term sustainable gold producer, delivering significant cashflows into the business to create further value through our significant portfolio of assets.

Next Steps

Complete Phase 1 of the grade control drilling program, and gradually ramp-up load and haul production activities throughout the remainder of August and September. First milling and gold production is expected in October 2024.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/11CT3RGX



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- The current global Mineral Resource estimate for Nimbus stands at:

o 12.1Mt grading 52g/t Ag for 20.24Moz of silver and 0.9% Zn for 106kt zinc

- A high-grade subset exists within this global resource immediately below the historical pits and has a Mineral Resource estimate of:

o 260kt grading 774g/t Ag for 6.4Moz silver and 12.8% Zn for 33kt zinc

- Concept study has confirmed the optimal economic development pathway through mining of the higher-grade lodes and generation of a silver / zinc concentrate with more drilling required to increase overall tonnage and mine life

- Silver currently trading at A$42/oz and zinc at A$4,000/t

- A Programme of Work (POW) has been approved by DEMIRS and drilling expected to be undertaken in the first half of 2025 to drill test the exploration target

- Exploration Target defined below Nimbus to be tested.

Commenting on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, Horizon Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We see the potential to grow the higher-grade core within the Nimbus resource at depth down plunge and along strike. Whilst we are firmly focussed on delivering on gold production at Boorara and Phillips Find, the Company will continue working to develop a longer-term production profile at Nimbus. We look forward to undertaking drilling in 2025 with the aim of increasing the resource prior to re-instigating a feasibility study for the project".

The Nimbus Project is sits 2km east of the Company's cornerstone Boorara project and 6.5km northnorthwest of Golden Ridge. Both Boorara and Golden Ridge are historic gold mining centres, with Boorara recommencing production activities.

The Nimbus mine site on granted mining leases M26/490 and M26/598 and easily accessed from the Kalgoorlie-Bulong Road via an unsealed haul road. The tenements are located within the Hampton Hill Pastoral Station (Figure 2).

The Nimbus Project was mined by Polymetals in two stages. Phase 1 (Jan 2004 - April 2005) concentrated on mining extremely weathered oxide material in the Discovery and East Pits. Phase 2 (Nov 2005 - May 2006) concentrated on mining remnant oxide and supergene material from the Discovery Pit. Ore treatment was undertaken at an onsite mill utilising a Merrill-Crowe circuit.

The Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project was placed on care and maintenance in 2007 after producing 3.6 Moz of silver from 318 kt of ore processed at a grade of 353 g/t Ag.

MacPhersons Resource Limited (MRP) completed due diligence in August 2011and purchased the Nimbus property on 8th September 2011 from Kalgoorlie Ore Treatment Company Pty Ltd (KOTC) in order to treat ore hauled from their proposed Coolgardie gold mining operations, some 55km to the west. MacPhersons fast tracked the development of the Nimbus project, securing financing and purchasing necessary plant infrastructure.

In June 2019 the former Intermin Resources Limited finalised its merger with MRP, becoming Horizon Minerals Ltd. The Nimbus project was put on hold pending review.

Nimbus was classified as a contaminated site by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) in 2006 as Contaminated - Remediation Required under the Contaminated Sites Act from the historic mining and processing of ore which restricted some activities. Following the merger with MacPherson Resources in 2019, Horizon undertook a Mandatory Review Audit process under the Contaminated Sites Act to carry out cleanup works to reclassify the site. The Company completed the clean-up in 2022 and the MAR report is nearing completion to submit to DWER to reclassify the site. The old plant was removed and the area rehabilitated. The mine office and other infrastructure is still in place and operational and on grid power.

An independent review by Australian Mining Consultants (AMC) and Sedgmen was commissioned in 2022 to assess the historic data, mine optimisations and metallurgical work to evaluate the optimal pathway forward for the project.

The review highlighted the potential of the project through underground mining the fresh higher-grade ore below the historic Discovery pit and generating a silver and a zinc concentrate for sale to potential offtake partners. A gold concentrate was also assessed to improve overall life of mine given the need for additional tonnage to underpin a concentrator at site.

Exploration Target Drilling Zones Identified

Given the drilling success to date along the Gretel-Nimbus-Brindabella trend and the potential for repeat high grade lenses at Nimbus deeps and along strike, a drilling campaign has been designed to commence in the first half of 2025 pending cashflows from gold mining operations.1 Exploration Target drilling zones identified below the Nimbus pits which remain untested are show below (Figure 3 and 4*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UD6988IY



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 939 km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Activities during the quarter focussed on completion of the merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX:GSR), conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon acquired 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares and listed options in Greenstone, which completed on 18 June 2024.

The merger is a logical combination of complimentary assets resulting in a mineral resource base of 1.8 million ounces Au in the eastern goldfields of WA. This endowment allows the enlarged Horizon to deploy a dual track strategy of near-term gold production and cashflow through toll milling and JV opportunities whilst also undertaking work on the cornerstone Boorara and Burbanks assets for a longer life production scenario.

Following merger completion, integration of the assets and teams has been completed, and implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from projects, culminating in the execution of an OPA for 1.24 Mt with Norton Goldfields to treat Boorara ore at their Paddington processing plant, and a TMA with FMR to treat ore at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie.

Multiple studies continued and were commenced during the quarter for Boorara, Kalpini, Pennys Find and Phillips Find. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering ongoing and all tenders received from underground contractors.

Resource development work continued in the Cannon project area with a resource update for Monument, and estimation of a maiden resource for Pinner. There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company.

The balance sheet was strengthened with the shares in TSX and NASDAQ listed Vox Royalty Corporation sold for A$2.93 million (before broker commission and US withholding tax).

MINE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS

The Company has a clear strategy of bringing assets into production to bring cashflow into the business during current times of record high gold prices. During the quarter, the Company underpinned this strategy by securing ore treatment at two processing facilities over the course of the next 19 months. Development ready projects include the Cannon underground project and the Boorara open pit project. Multiple studies are advancing across the gold portfolio with the aim to be in sustainable production for the years to come.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/KMK82590



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bullion bars on top of USA flag.

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

The much-discussed US election is quickly approaching, and, in the wake of current President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race on July 21, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the candidate to take on former President Donald Trump on November 5.

In the resource sector, market participants are starting to wonder how the presidential race may affect the gold price. While diverse factors drive the gold price, the US — and by extension its leader — impacts many of them, including the global geopolitical environment, interest rates and the performance of the US dollar.

In 2020, Biden and Harris presented themselves as a team who would bring Republicans and Democrats together, challenging Trump’s divisive and populist rhetoric of making America great again. Although Trump ultimately lost that election, his popularity remained steadfast among his base.

During their terms, both the Trump/Pence and the Biden/Harris administrations have increased domestic oil production and increased tariffs on goods from overseas.

Keep reading...Show less
Tartana Minerals Managing Director Stephen Bartrop.

Tartana Minerals Targets Australian Agri Sector for Copper Product

Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is ramping up production at its copper sulphate plant following a major shipment of 150 tonnes of copper sulphate pentahydrate through its offtake partner Kanins International.

Managing Director Stephen Bartrop also shared his company’s plans to target the agriculture market for its copper sulphate pentahydrate product, which he said is a significant market in Australia.

“The copper sulphate pentahydrate market is around 400,000 tonnes worldwide, and Australia is a portion of that, but a significant proportion is not the mining sector, but the agricultural sector," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Feasibility Study on Lumwana Super Pit Expansion Expected by Year-End

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) The feasibility study for the expansion of Barrick's Lumwana mine in Zambia is expected to be completed by the end of the year, paving the way for construction to start in 2025 the company said today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"CPI" written in gold letters with stock charts in background.

Gold and Silver Prices Steady as CPI Sheds Light on Fed's Rate Cut Plans

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its August consumer price index (CPI) figures on Wednesday (September 11), showing a 0.2 percent increase on a monthly basis and a 2.5 percent rise year-on-year.

Inflation rose 0.2 percent in July as well after a slight 0.1 percent decline in June. August’s numbers also mark the smallest 12 month increase since February 2021, when CPI came in at 1.7 percent.

The bureau said a 0.5 percent rise in shelter prices was the primary contributing factor to August’s increase, following a 0.2 percent rise in July. The gain was offset by a 0.8 percent decline in energy prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Newmont to Sell Telfer and Havieron Stake to Greatland Gold for US$475 Million

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has announced a definitive agreement to sell its Telfer gold-copper operation and its 70 percent stake in the Havieron gold-copper project to Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP,OTC Pink:GRLGF).

The US$475 million deal also includes related interests in Australia's Paterson region, and is part of Newmont’s ongoing efforts to divest non-core assets following its US$26 billion acquisition of Newcrest Mining in 2023.

Newmont will receive US$207.5 million in cash at closing, as well as US$167.5 million in Greatland shares. There is also a potential deferred contingent cash payment of up to US$100 million based on future performance metrics.

Keep reading...Show less
Egypt flag with pyramids in background.

AngloGold Ashanti to Buy Centamin for US$2.5 Billion, Creating Fourth Largest Gold Company

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) has announced a US$2.5 billion acquisition of Centamin (LSE:CEY,TSX:CEE), a mining company operating Sukari — one of the world’s biggest gold mines and Egypt’s largest.

AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon, who took over in 2021, emphasized that the acquisition is part of a broader strategy of focusing on “Tier 1” assets, which are high-value, low-cost projects with long operational life spans.

“The Transaction is free cash flow accretive in the first full year of production and NAV accretive from day one; it will also offer additional upsides as we leverage our corporate infrastructure and our core competencies in exploration, operations and asset optimisation,” he commented in a Tuesday (September 10) statement.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Horizon Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Horizon Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

Blinklab Signs Partnership for Clinical Trial with European INTER-PSY, Supporting US and EU Regulatory Approval and Future Market Adoption

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Mining Update

Related News

Uranium Investing

A$1.48M Capital Raising: Entitlement Offer Launched

Uranium Investing

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Copper Investing

ASX Copper Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Resource Investing

Mining Stocks Take Spots as Top Performers on TSX30 List

Silver Investing

Andean Boosts Cerro Bayo's Silver Equivalent Ounces by 80 Percent in New Resource Estimate

Resource Investing

Report: Australia's Clean Energy Ambitions Hinge on More Mining Investment

×