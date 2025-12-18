Phillips 66 to speak at Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

Phillips 66 to speak at Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference

Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference at 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

Lashier will discuss the company's outlook, strategic execution across its segments and commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

To access the webcast, go to the Events and Presentations section of the Phillips 66 Investors site, phillips66.com/investors . A replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page the day after the event, and a transcript will be available at a later date.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Phillips 66PSXNYSE:PSXOil and Gas Investing
PSX
The Conversation (0)
CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE Confirms the Official Start of Commercial Production of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - December 16, 2025 CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (" CHARBONE " or the " Company "), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity (" UHP ") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases,... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE confirme l'entree officielle en production commerciale d'hydrogene propre UHP a Sorel-Tracy

CHARBONE confirme l'entree officielle en production commerciale d'hydrogene propre UHP a Sorel-Tracy

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - le 16 décembre 2025 CORPORATION CHARBONE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« CHARBONE » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Angkor Resources Signs Letter of Intent to Sell Evesham Oil Production

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - December 15, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") to sell its 40%... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy

Syntholene Energy

Syntholene Energy is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of the Iron Lake Project which comprises 21 mineral claims totaling 8,035 hectares. Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Syntholene Energy Announces Completion of Reverse Takeover

Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (formerly, GK Resources Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Syntholene") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 6, 2025, May 16, 2025, July 9, 2025, September 18, 2025, November 18, 2025 and December 3, 2025, it has completed the acquisition... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Identifies Gold Prospect on Andong Meas License, Cambodia

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (December 10, 2025): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces an additional gold target, named CZ Gol d on the west side of the Canada Wall prospect on the Andong Meas exploration license in Ratanakiri Province,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Altech Batteries Ltd Strategic Direction to Discontinue with AMPower

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Related News

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook: World Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Strategic Direction to Discontinue with AMPower

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook