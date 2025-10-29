Phillips 66 Highlights Strong 3Q Results; Attractive Growth Opportunities

  • Reported third-quarter earnings of $133 million or $0.32 per share; adjusted earnings of $1.0 billion or $2.52 per share; including $241 million of pre-tax accelerated depreciation on Los Angeles Refinery
  • Operated at 99% capacity utilization in Refining with 86% clean product yield
  • Achieved record Y-grade throughput and fractionation volumes of 1 MMBD & 930 MBD, respectively
  • Generated $1.2 billion of net operating cash flow, $1.9 billion excluding working capital
  • Recently acquired the remaining 50% interest in WRB Refining LP, gaining full ownership of the Wood River and Borger refineries

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) announced third-quarter earnings.

"Our third quarter results reflect our continued commitment to world-class operations. Our Refining and Midstream businesses both set records with year-to-date clean product yield and fractionation volumes, respectively. Additionally, our Chemicals business operated at over 100% utilization and generated solid returns in a challenging market," said Mark Lashier, chairman and CEO of Phillips 66.

"Our recent acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in WRB Refining represents a pivotal move to simplify our portfolio and enhance opportunities for margin capture. This transaction further strengthens our leading position in the Central Corridor and is foundational to our long-term strategy.

Mark added, "The Board and management team remain focused on delivering results and are committed to maximizing shareholder returns. We also value our ongoing shareholder engagement and look forward to continued dialogue with all our stakeholders."

Strategic Priorities Progress and Business Highlights

  • Recently announced an open season for transportation service on Western Gateway Pipeline, a proposed refined products pipeline connecting the Mid-Continent to Arizona, California, and Nevada.
  • Completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% ownership in WRB Refining LP on Oct. 1.
  • Advanced NGL wellhead-to-market strategy with Dos Picos II, a 220 MMCF/D plant in the Midland Basin becoming fully operational, and the completion of the first phase of the Coastal Bend pipeline expansion increasing capacity from 175 MBD to 225 MBD.
  • Progressed Chemicals Golden Triangle Polymers Project in Orange, Texas with expected startup by late 2026 and Ras Laffan Polymers Project in Qatar with expected startup by early 2027.
  • Achieved a record year-to-date clean product yield of 87% and reached our highest quarterly utilization of 99% since 2018, demonstrating strong operational execution.
  • Ceased processing crude oil at the Los Angeles Refinery on Oct. 16, with remaining units expected to be idled by year end.
  • On track to complete the divestiture of our majority interest in our Germany and Austria retail marketing business by year end.

Financial Results Summary
(in millions of dollars, except as indicated)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Earnings

$

133

877

Adjusted Earnings 1

1,025

973

Adjusted EBITDA 1

2,594

2,501

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

0.32

2.15

Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted 1

2.52

2.38

Cash Flow From Operations

1,178

845

Cash Flow From Operations, Excluding Working Capital 1

1,920

1,920

Capital Expenditures & Investments

541

587

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(10)

2,220

Return of Capital to Shareholders

751

906

Repurchases of common stock

267

419

Dividends paid on common stock

484

487

Cash and Cash Equivalents, including cash classified within Assets held for sale

1,950

1,144

Debt

21,755

20,935

Debt-to-capital ratio

44%

42%

Net debt-to-capital ratio 1

41%

41%

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release .

Segment Financial and Operating Highlights
(Millions of dollars, except as indicated)

3Q 2025

2Q 2025

Change

Earnings (Loss) 1

$

133

877

(744)

Midstream

697

731

(34)

Chemicals

176

20

156

Refining

(518)

359

(877)

Marketing and Specialties

251

571

(320)

Renewable Fuels

(43)

(133)

90

Corporate and Other

(364)

(428)

64

Income tax (expense) benefit

(32)

(212)

180

Noncontrolling interests

(34)

(31)

(3)

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) 1,2

$

1,025

973

52

Midstream

697

731

(34)

Chemicals

176

20

156

Refining

430

392

38

Marketing and Specialties

477

660

(183)

Renewable Fuels

(43)

(133)

90

Corporate and Other

(364)

(383)

19

Income tax expense

(314)

(283)

(31)

Noncontrolling interests

(34)

(31)

(3)

Adjusted EBITDA 2

$

2,594

2,501

93

Midstream

964

972

(8)

Chemicals

308

148

160

Refining

904

867

37

Marketing and Specialties

525

718

(193)

Renewable Fuels

(18)

(110)

92

Corporate and Other

(89)

(94)

5

Operating Highlights

Pipeline Throughput - Y-Grade to Market (MB/D) 3

999

956

43

NGL Fractionated (MB/D)

930

883

47

Chemicals Global O&P Capacity Utilization

104%

92%

12%

Refining

Turnaround Expense 4

36

53

(17)

Realized Margin ($/BBL) 2

12.15

11.25

0.90

Crude Capacity Utilization

99%

98%

1%

Clean Product Yield

86%

86%

—%

Renewable Fuels Produced (MB/D)

36

40

(4)

1 Segment reporting is pre-tax.

2 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

3 Represents volumes delivered to fractionation hubs, including Mont Belvieu, Sweeny and Conway. Includes 100% of DCP Midstream Class A Segment and Phillips 66's direct interest in DCP Sand Hills Pipeline, LLC and DCP Southern Hills Pipeline, LLC.

4 Excludes turnaround expense of all equity affiliates.

Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reported earnings were $133 million for the third quarter of 2025 versus $877 million in the second quarter of 2025. Third-quarter earnings included pre-tax special item adjustments of $(948) million in the Refining segment and $(226) million in the Marketing and Specialties segment. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter were $1.0 billion versus adjusted earnings of $973 million in the second quarter.

  • Midstream third-quarter 2025 pre-tax income decreased compared with the second quarter mainly due to lower margins, partially offset by higher volumes. These results included $30 million of additional depreciation associated with the retirement of assets at our Los Angeles Refinery.
  • Chemicals pre-tax income increased mainly due to higher margins and lower costs which were largely driven by a decrease in turnaround spend.
  • Refining adjusted pre-tax income increased mainly due to higher realized margins driven by higher market crack spreads, partially offset by higher environmental costs primarily associated with the planned idling of the Los Angeles Refinery.
  • Marketing and Specialties adjusted pre-tax income decreased primarily due to lower margins.
  • Renewable Fuels pre-tax results improved primarily due to higher realized margins, including inventory impacts, as well as higher international credits.
  • Corporate and Other adjusted pre-tax loss decreased mainly due to timing of charitable contributions.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $2.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents, including assets held for sale, and $5.2 billion of committed capacity available under credit facilities.


Investor Webcast

Members of Phillips 66 executive management will host a webcast at noon ET to provide an update on the company's strategic initiatives and discuss the company's third-quarter performance. To access the webcast and view related presentation materials, go to phillips66.com/investors and click on "Events & Presentations." For detailed supplemental information, go to phillips66.com/supplemental .


About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information —This news release includes the terms "adjusted earnings (loss)," "adjusted pre-tax income (loss)," "adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted earnings (loss) per share," "adjusted controllable cost," "cash from operations, excluding working capital," "net debt-to-capital ratio," and "realized refining margin per barrel." These are non-GAAP financial measures that are included to help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods, to help facilitate comparisons with other companies in our industry and to help facilitate determination of enterprise value. Where applicable, these measures exclude items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses in the current period or other adjustments to reflect how management analyzes results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are included within this release.

References in the release to earnings refer to net income attributable to Phillips 66.

Cautionary Statement for the Purposes of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Phillips 66's operations, strategy and performance. Words such as "anticipated," "estimated," "expected," "planned," "scheduled," "targeted," "believe," "continue," "intend," "will," "would," "objective," "goal," "project," "efforts," "strategies" and similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on management's expectations, estimates and projections as of the date they are made. These statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, and you should not unduly rely on them as they involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: changes in governmental policies relating to NGL, crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum or renewable fuels products pricing, regulation or taxation, including exports; our ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for capital projects; fluctuations in NGL, crude oil, refined petroleum products, renewable fuels, renewable feedstocks and natural gas prices, and refined product, marketing and petrochemical margins; the effects of any widespread public health crisis and its negative impact on commercial activity and demand for our products; changes to government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas emissions that adversely affect programs including the renewable fuel standards program, low carbon fuel standards and tax credits for biofuels; liability resulting from pending or future litigation or other legal proceedings; liability for remedial actions, including removal and reclamation obligations under environmental regulations; unexpected changes in costs or technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating our facilities or transporting our products; our ability to successfully complete, or any material delay in the completion of, any asset disposition, acquisition, shutdown or conversion that we may pursue, including receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals or permits related thereto; unexpected technological or commercial difficulties in manufacturing, refining or transporting our products, including chemical products; the level and success of producers' drilling plans and the amount and quality of production volumes around our midstream assets; risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products, renewable fuels or specialty products; changes in the cost or availability of adequate and reliable transportation for our NGL, crude oil, natural gas and refined petroleum and renewable fuels products; failure to complete definitive agreements and feasibility studies for, and to complete construction of, announced and future capital projects on time or within budget; our ability to comply with governmental regulations or make capital expenditures to maintain compliance; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to our credit profile or illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; damage to our facilities due to accidents, weather and climate events, civil unrest, insurrections, political events, terrorism or cyberattacks; domestic and international economic and political developments including armed hostilities, such as the war in Eastern Europe, instability in the financial services and banking sector, excess inflation, expropriation of assets and changes in fiscal policy, including interest rates; international monetary conditions and exchange controls; changes in estimates or projections used to assess fair value of intangible assets, goodwill and properties, plants and equipment and/or strategic decisions or other developments with respect to our asset portfolio that cause impairment charges; substantial investments required, or reduced demand for products, as a result of existing or future environmental rules and regulations, including greenhouse gas emissions reductions and reduced consumer demand for refined petroleum products; changes in tax, environmental and other laws and regulations (including alternative energy mandates) applicable to our business; political and societal concerns about climate change that could result in changes to our business or increase expenditures, including litigation-related expenses; the operation, financing and distribution decisions of our joint ventures that we do not control; the potential impact of activist shareholder actions or tactics; and other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting Phillips 66's businesses generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Phillips 66 is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Earnings (Loss)

Millions of Dollars

2025

2024

3Q

2Q

Sep YTD

3Q

Sep YTD

Midstream

$

697

731

2,179

644

1,965

Chemicals

176

20

309

342

769

Refining

(518

)

359

(1,096

)

(108

)

410

Marketing and Specialties

251

571

2,104

(22

)

759

Renewable Fuels

(43

)

(133

)

(361

)

(116

)

(226

)

Corporate and Other

(364

)

(428

)

(1,168

)

(327

)

(989

)

Pre-Tax Income

199

1,120

1,967

413

2,688

Less: Income tax expense

32

212

366

44

538

Less: Noncontrolling interests

34

31

104

23

41

Phillips 66

$

133

877

1,497

346

2,109

Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

Millions of Dollars

2025

2024

3Q

2Q

Sep YTD

3Q

Sep YTD

Midstream

$

697

731

2,111

672

2,038

Chemicals

176

20

309

342

769

Refining

430

392

(115

)

(67

)

548

Marketing and Specialties

477

660

1,402

583

1,305

Renewable Fuels

(43

)

(133

)

(361

)

(116

)

(226

)

Corporate and Other

(364

)

(383

)

(1,102

)

(327

)

(989

)

Pre-Tax Income

1,373

1,287

2,244

1,087

3,445

Less: Income tax expense

314

283

519

205

709

Less: Noncontrolling interests

34

31

95

23

71

Phillips 66

$

1,025

973

1,630

859

2,665

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2025

2024

3Q

2Q

Sep YTD

3Q

Sep YTD

Reconciliation of Consolidated Earnings to Adjusted Earnings

Consolidated Earnings

$

133

877

1,497

346

2,109

Pre-tax adjustments:

Impairments 1

948

969

28

415

Net (gain) loss on asset dispositions 2

(15

)

89

(1,011

)

(238

)

Los Angeles Refinery cessation costs

41

41

Legal accrual 3

241

33

274

605

605

Legal settlement

(66

)

Professional advisory fees

45

45

Tax impact of adjustments 4

(282

)

(40

)

(122

)

(161

)

(171

)

Other tax impacts

(31

)

(31

)

Noncontrolling interests

9

(30

)

Adjusted earnings

$

1,025

973

1,630

859

2,665

Earnings per share of common stock ( dollars )

$

0.32

2.15

3.66

0.82

4.94

Adjusted earnings per share of common stock ( dollars )

$

2.52

2.38

3.98

2.04

6.25

Adjusted Weighted-Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding ( thousands )

406,045

407,934

407,903

419,827

426,301

Reconciliation of Segment Pre-Tax Income (Loss) to Adjusted Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

Midstream Pre-Tax Income

$

697

731

2,179

644

1,965

Pre-tax adjustments:

Impairments

28

311

Net gain on asset dispositions 2

(68

)

(238

)

Adjusted pre-tax income

$

697

731

2,111

672

2,038

Chemicals Pre-Tax Income

$

176

20

309

342

769

Pre-tax adjustments:

None

Adjusted pre-tax income

$

176

20

309

342

769

Refining Pre-Tax Income (Loss)

$

(518

)

359

(1,096

)

(108

)

410

Pre-tax adjustments:

Impairments 1

948

948

104

Los Angeles Refinery cessation costs

41

41

Legal settlement

(7

)

Legal accrual

33

33

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)

$

430

392

(115

)

(67

)

548

Marketing and Specialties Pre-Tax Income

$

251

571

2,104

(22

)

759

Pre-tax adjustments:

Net (gain) loss on asset dispositions 2

(15

)

89

(943

)

Legal settlement

(59

)

Legal accrual 3

241

241

605

605

Adjusted pre-tax income

$

477

660

1,402

583

1,305

Renewable Fuels Pre-Tax Loss

$

(43

)

(133

)

(361

)

(116

)

(226

)

Pre-tax adjustments:

None

Adjusted pre-tax loss

$

(43

)

(133

)

(361

)

(116

)

(226

)

Corporate and Other Pre-Tax Loss

$

(364

)

(428

)

(1,168

)

(327

)

(989

)

Pre-tax adjustments:

Impairments

21

Professional advisory fees

45

45

Adjusted pre-tax loss

$

(364

)

(383

)

(1,102

)

(327

)

(989

)

1. Impairments recorded in the third quarter 2025 are related to our 50% equity investment in WRB Refining LP as a result of the definitive agreement entered into in September 2025, and closed on Oct. 1, 2025 in the Refining segment.

2. Net gain on asset dispositions of our 49% non-operated equity interest in Coop Mineraloel AG in the first quarter 2025. In connection with our pending disposition of our Germany and Austria retail marketing business, in the second and third quarters of 2025, we recognized before-tax unrealized (gain) loss from foreign currency derivatives impacting the Marketing & Specialties segment. Also in the first quarter 2025, was a gain on disposition of DCP Midstream, LP's 25% interest in Gulf Coast Express Pipeline LLC.

3. Legal accrual related to ongoing litigation with Propel Fuels, Inc.

4. We generally tax effect taxable U.S.-based special items using a combined federal and state annual statutory income tax rate of approximately 24%. Taxable special items attributable to foreign locations likewise generally use a local statutory income tax rate. Nontaxable events reflect zero income tax. These events include, but are not limited to, most goodwill impairments, transactions legislatively exempt from income tax, transactions related to entities for which we have made an assertion that the undistributed earnings are permanently reinvested, or transactions occurring in jurisdictions with a valuation allowance.

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2025

3Q

2Q

Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Phillips 66

Net Income

$

167

908

Plus:

Income tax expense

32

212

Net interest expense

225

230

Depreciation and amortization

826

816

Phillips 66 EBITDA

$

1,250

2,166

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Impairments

948

Net (gain) loss on asset dispositions

(15

)

89

Legal accrual

241

33

Professional advisory fees

45

Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax)

1,174

167

Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

(6

)

2

Phillips 66 EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

$

2,418

2,335

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

15

17

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

13

15

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

199

184

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(51

)

(50

)

Phillips 66 Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,594

2,501

Reconciliation of Segment Income before Income Taxes to Adjusted EBITDA

Midstream Income before income taxes

$

697

731

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

278

260

Midstream EBITDA

$

975

991

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

None

Midstream EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

975

991

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

4

4

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

3

3

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

33

24

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(51

)

(50

)

Midstream Adjusted EBITDA

$

964

972

Chemicals Income before income taxes

$

176

20

Plus:

None

Chemicals EBITDA

$

176

20

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

None

Chemicals EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

176

20

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

11

13

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

(1

)

(1

)

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

122

116

Chemicals Adjusted EBITDA

$

308

148

Refining Income (loss) before income taxes

$

(518

)

359

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

444

443

Refining EBITDA

$

(74

)

802

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Impairments

948

Legal accrual

33

Refining EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

874

835

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

1

3

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

29

29

Refining Adjusted EBITDA

$

904

867

Marketing and Specialties Income before income taxes

$

251

571

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

23

33

Marketing and Specialties EBITDA

$

274

604

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Legal accrual

241

Net gain on asset dispositions

(15

)

89

Marketing and Specialties EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

500

693

Other Adjustments (pre-tax):

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates income taxes

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates net interest

10

10

Proportional share of selected equity affiliates depreciation and amortization

15

15

Marketing and Specialties Adjusted EBITDA

$

525

718

Renewable Fuels Loss before income taxes

$

(43

)

(133

)

Plus:

Depreciation and amortization

25

23

Renewable Fuels EBITDA

$

(18

)

(110

)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

None

Renewable Fuels EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items

$

(18

)

(110

)

Corporate and Other Loss before income taxes

$

(364

)

(428

)

Plus:

Net interest expense

225

230

Depreciation and amortization

56

57

Corporate and Other EBITDA

$

(83

)

(141

)

Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax):

Professional advisory fees

45

Total Special Item Adjustments (pre-tax)

45

Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

(6

)

2

Corporate EBITDA, Adjusted for Special Items and Change in Fair Value of NOVONIX Investment

$

(89

)

(94

)

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

Total Debt

$

21,755

20,935

Total Equity

28,077

28,626

Debt-to-Capital Ratio

44

%

42

%

Cash and Cash Equivalents, including cash classified within Assets held for sale

1,950

1,144

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

41

%

41

%

Millions of Dollars

Except as Indicated

2025

3Q

2Q

Reconciliation of Refining Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes to Realized Refining Margins

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

(518

)

359

Plus:

Taxes other than income taxes

90

94

Depreciation, amortization and impairments

1,395

446

Selling, general and administrative expenses

40

32

Operating expenses

909

848

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(31

)

2

Other segment (income) expense, net

7

(47

)

Proportional share of refining gross margins contributed by equity affiliates

262

234

Special items:

None

Realized refining margins

$

2,154

1,968

Total processed inputs ( thousands of barrels )

153,379

152,005

Adjusted total processed inputs ( thousands of barrels )*

177,393

174,772

Income (loss) before income taxes ( dollars per barrel )**

$

(3.38

)

2.36

Realized refining margins ( dollars per barrel )***

$

12.15

11.25

* Adjusted total processed inputs include our proportional share of processed inputs of an equity affiliate.

** Income (loss) before income taxes divided by total processed inputs.

*** Realized refining margins per barrel, as presented, are calculated using the underlying realized refining margin amounts, in dollars, divided by adjusted total processed inputs, in barrels. As such, recalculated per barrel amounts using the rounded margins and barrels presented may differ from the presented per barrel amounts.

Investor Relations
investorrelations@p66.com

Media Relations
phillips66media@p66.com

