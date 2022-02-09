Precious MetalsInvesting News

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. announces a summary of all previous results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded14,400 -meter drill program on the "Santa Maria" Property in Parral, MexicoPeter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "The past year of exploration diamond drilling, underground diamond drilling, definition diamond drilling and finally surface mapping and sampling has been not only aggressive, but has ...

  • 50 surface diamond drill holes
    • 36 exploration holes
    • 14 definition holes for: 13,693meters
  • 21 underground diamond drill holes: 2,091
  • 71 diamond drill holes totaling: 15,784
  • Surface drill hole samples taken: 5,944
  • Underground drill hole samples taken:846
  • Surface exploration samples taken: 120
  • Total samples taken: 6,900

Listed below are a few highlight's of drill intercepts in the various drilling categories.

In addition to the numerous mineralized intercepts, new discoveries were made from low sulphidization epithermal type; to hydrothermal type, to super gene enrichment and massive sulphide feeders. See below for examples.

This work led to a new understanding of the Santa Maria property and the relationship of hydrothermal mineralized dioritedikes, and the related mineralized breccias located mostly along the footwall and hanging wall of the dikes. With this understanding it became evident that there were multi pulses of mineralized material in various structures.

With this new understand and by applying our structural / mineralization interpretation, drill successes became greater which has allowed us to grow the over all mineralization envelope

Moving forwards the Company will compile all the results from drilling, surface mapping and sampling, plus geophysical anomalies in preparation for the design and selection for a Phase 2 drill program. Phase 2 will not only seek to grow the mineralization as seen above but to also explore the eastern sector of the property which has yet to be drilled.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Silver Gold represent core samples that have been sawn in half with half of the core sampled and submitted by Fabled Silver Gold staff directly to ALS Chemex, Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Silver Gold monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

Fabled is focused on acquiring, exploring and operating properties that yield near-termmetal production. The Company has an experienced management team with multiple years of involvement in mining and exploration in Mexico. The Company's mandate is to focus on acquiring precious metal properties in Mexico with blue-sky exploration potential.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) to acquire the Santa Maria Property,a high-grade silver-gold property situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt. The belt has been recognized as a significant metallogenic province,which has reportedly produced more silver than any other equivalent area in the world.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O. Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Phone: (819) 316-0919 peter@fabledfco.com

For further information please contact: info@fabledfco.com

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute"forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally;industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry,

including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward- looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Silver Gold Corp.



Mexico produces more silver than any other country in the world, and the city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico, is exceptionally special. After the discovery of silver in 1631, San José de Parral was established as a mining town and later declared “the capital of the silver world” by King Philip IV of Spain. The district continues to be a significant center for silver mining and presents companies operating in the area with a world-class opportunity for silver discovery and high-quality exploration.

Fabled Silver Gold (TSXV:FCO,FWB:7NQ,OTCQB:FBSGF) is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing properties that yield high-grade, near-term metal production. It is currently operating its high-quality Santa Maria silver-gold project in Parral, Mexico.

santa_maria_project

CEO Peter Hawley, an industry titan with more than 35 years in the industry overseeing exploration, development and production, officially came out of retirement to oversee the early stages of growth and development for Fabled Silver Gold and its ongoing projects.

The city of Parral in Chihuahua, Mexico has a rich mining history and has produced over 250 million ounces of silver to date. Operating out of this district strategically positions Fabled Silver Gold to leverage its mining-friendly conditions, and the company has built strong community relationships.

The Santa Maria silver-gold project hosts a strong foundation for growth. All 21 veins discovered to date are on surface and open on strike and at depth have the potential for expansion and deep exploration. The project site has significant infrastructure, including access to paved and dirt roads and grid power.

In March 2021, Fabled announced its trading commencement on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace. This graduation demonstrates its fast-growing potential as a serious contender in the silver mining space and exposes the company to a much broader range of US investors.

The next steps for the company include an 8,000 meter drilling program over the Santa Maria property. The company has already published five drill hole results of the approximately 30 intended for drilling. With additional sampling, geophysics and exploration, the project could see similar success to neighboring deposits such as Silver Crest’s early-stage Las Chispas project.

The Fabled Silver Gold management team brings together a proven track record of success in technical experience, local expertise and capital markets. Their experience and dedication to the Santa Maria project prime the company for significant high-grade silver discovery and economic growth.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Company Highlights

  • Fabled Silver Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, acquiring and developing high-quality and near-term metal projects.
  • The company’s flagship Santa Maria silver-gold project leverages the mining-friendly conditions of the Parral jurisdiction in Mexico. The prolific district hosts a rich mining history and widespread high-grade silver mineralization.
  • Santa Maria presents the company with an option for 100 percent ownership. The projects’ unique structure and vein system opens the possibility for expansion and silver discovery with an extensive drilling campaign currently in the works.
  • The property hosts a NI 43-101 resource of 3.24 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. It has favorable epithermal veining, and 21 veins have been discovered to date at surface level.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Key Projects

Santa Maria Project

The Santa Maria gold-silver property is situated in the center of the Mexican epithermal silver-gold belt in the mining-friendly Parral district in Chihuahua, Mexico. The district hosts multiple major operators in the vicinity and has excellent infrastructure, including accessible roadways, grid power and skilled labor networks. Fabled has the option to own 100 percent of the property from Golden Minerals Company (TSX:AUMN,NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN).

The property hosts a high-grade silver-gold mine with a robust vein system. Twenty-one veins have been discovered to date on surface level and all veins appear to be open on strike and at depth. Additionally, surface samples from 14 veins show elevated gold and silver values, with the remaining veins never sampled.

santa_maria_project

In March 2021, the company completed six diamond drill holes with assay results reporting five silver-bearing north to south structures. Mineralized grades from this campaign returned 1.40 g/t gold, 862 g/t silver and 934.02 g/t silver equivalents.

The project presents Fabled with immense discovery opportunity, and has an existing NI 43-101 resource of 3.2 million ounces of indicated and 1.1 million ounces of inferred silver equivalent mineralization. The unique ore body structure and identified anomalies make this project all the more special. Advancement of drilling and expanded exploration efforts are in the works for Santa Maria.

Fabled Silver Gold’s Management Team

David Smalley, BA, LLB — Chairman of the Board

David Smalley is a corporate finance and securities lawyer who has practiced for 28 years. He has been a director and officer of public companies for over 19 years. Smalley was one of the founders of Canaco Resources.

Peter Hawley, BSc, PGeo — CEO, President & Director

Peter Hawley is the co-founder of Fabled Silver Gold Corp, then Fabled Copper, as well as founder of Scorpio Mining Corporation, renamed Americas Gold and Silver Corporation. Hawley is also the co-founder of Niogold Resource Corp and has over 35 years of mining industry experience that spans grassroots exploration through to development and production.

Luc Pelchat — Director

Luc Pelchat is the founder and president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in North Mexico. Following 24 years with a Canadian multinational company operating in the construction industry, Pelchat formed many of his own companies and has realized multiple projects in the construction industry in Mexico. He has extensive business, financial and human resources experience in Canada, Mexico and Africa. Pelchat is currently a director of Scorpio Gold Corp, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Michael Harrison — Director

Michael Harrison was previously an investment banker and CDO for Planvest Capital in Vancouver from 1987 to 1992. After, he was the CDO of Biocoll Medical., a biotech company that successfully commercialized its technology and divested it to GenSci Regeneration Sciences Inc. From 2016 to 2020, Harrison was the Chairman, CEO and founder of Pebble Labs in Los Alamos, New Mexico, and he is currently the CEO of Batik Resources Inc., a junior exploration company interested in gold mining in Indonesia.

