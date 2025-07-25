Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

pacgoldpgo:auasx:pgoprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
PGO:AU
Pacgold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pacgold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pacgold

Pacgold

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing the Alice River Gold Project in Northern Queensland with Tier 1 discovery potential

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Prospect Geophysical Survey

Download the PDF here.

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Initial 2025 RC Drilling delivers strong results

Download the PDF here.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

 

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

 

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Commences Construction at Hammerdown, Adds to Technical Team

Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE,OTC:MRTMD) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Hammerdown Gold Project, located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador ("Hammerdown"), near the towns of King's Point and Springdale, including its Pine Cove milling facility located near the towns of Baie Verte and Ming's Bight.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

Drill Program Planning at Flagship Mosseau Project in Quebec is Complete: Regional Exploration Plans at Labelle and Urban Barry Properties Commissioned

 

(TheNewswire)

 
  
 Harvest Gold Corporation
 
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 24, 2025 ‑ Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed all aspects of preparation for a diamond drilling program slated to begin in early August 2025 at its 100%-owned Mosseau Gold Project in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec (Figure 1). This follows an extensive regional data compilation, high-resolution magnetic survey, and encouraging results from recent fieldwork, including reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, soil sampling.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

Freegold Significantly Upgrades and Expands Resources at Golden Summit

 
 
  •   2024's drill program was highly successful at converting Inferred resources, upgrading and expanding Indicated resources – meeting the key objectives and providing a foundation for Pre-Feasibility activities.  
    •  
  •   Indicated Primary Mineral Resource: 17.2 Moz at 1.24 g/t Au, a 42% increase in ounces and 15% grade increase from our Sept/24 resource estimate.
    •  
  •   Inferred Primary Mineral Resource: 11.9 Moz at 1.04 g/t Au, a 11 % increase in ounces, at the same grade
    •  
  • Cut-off grades are unchanged at 0.50 g/t Au.
    •  
  •   The 2025 Program will consist of infill and expansion drilling. Infilling is expected to continue the trend of enhancing grade and ounces, while converting Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.
    •  
  •   Ongoing Metallurgical Work has demonstrated >90% recoveries with sulphide-oxidizing methods such as BIOX®, POX, and the Albion Process™. Additional test work is ongoing for these and conventional processing methods.
    •  
 
 
 

   2025 PROGRAM   

 
  •   Drilling in progress with four rigs, 30,000m planned.

       Conversion of inferred resources into indicated & further exploration drilling.

          
    •  
  •   Ongoing metallurgical work, focusing on flowsheet optionality with sulphide oxidation is a key part of our strategy to maximize the potential of the resource
    .      
    •  
  •   Commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in late 2025.  
    •  
 
 

 Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF) (OTCQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its Golden Summit Project, located near Fairbanks, Alaska . In line with the results from our 2023 drill program, the 2024 program has significantly increased the number of ounces and improved Indicated grades, all while maintaining finding costs below US$4 per ounce. This new estimate incorporates data from drilling conducted in 2024 and includes metallurgical recoveries from our extensive metallurgical program. This represents another critical milestone in our ongoing exploration and development efforts.

 

 

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Private Placement

 

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX - V: WLR) (F r ankfurt:6YL ) ("WLR" o r t h e " Comp a ny") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases of June 10, 2025, that it has received TSX Venture Exchange approval to close the non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). On July 23, 2025, the Company issued 2,508,335 non-flow through Units (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $301,000, and 607,143 flow-through Units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.14 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $85,000, for aggregate gross proceeds of $386,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " NFT Warrant "). Each FT Unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " FT Warrant "), each NFT Warrant and each FT Warrant are exercisable for two (2) years at $0.16 per common share.

 

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

NevGold Announces Up to 92% Antimony Recovery From Positive Metallurgical Testwork Program at Oxide Gold-Antimony Limo Butte Project in Nevada

 

Nevgold Corp. (" NevGold " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50 ) is pleased to announce extremely positive antimony ("Antimony", "Sb") metallurgical testwork results at its oxide gold-antimony Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada, one of the world's prolific mining jurisdictions.

 

The positive antimony metallurgical recovery results, that have minimal to no impact on gold recoveries, are a key development in unlocking the substantial gold-antimony potential of the Project, highlighting its promising prospects for further exploration and development.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Pacgold
Sign up to get your FREE

Pacgold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

xU3O8 Token Launches on Major Global Trading Venues: KuCoin, MEXC and Gate.com

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Base Metals Investing

Music Well Heritage Protection Agreement Signed

Gold Investing

Aurum hits 1.43m at 234.35 g/t gold from 107m at BMT3

Copper Investing

Copper Price Update: Q2 2025 in Review

Lithium Investing

Top 3 US Lithium Stocks of 2025

uranium investing

xU3O8 Token Launches on Major Global Trading Venues: KuCoin, MEXC and Gate.com

Gold Investing

Newmont Uses Drones, Remote Equipment to Reach Trapped Miners in Red Chris Mine

×