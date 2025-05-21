Peter Goodburn: Silver "Very Undervalued" vs. Gold — Price Targets and What's Next

WaveTrack International founder Peter Goodburn discusses his outlook for gold and silver.

"It's going to be very difficult to really double your money in gold at these price levels — even after a correction, I think it will be difficult ... (but) I think US$70 (per ounce) is a very easy proposition for silver based on the gold-silver ratio," he said.

