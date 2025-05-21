Video

Peter Goodburn: Silver "Very Undervalued" vs. Gold — Price Targets and What's Nextplay icon
Gold Investing

Peter Goodburn: Silver "Very Undervalued" vs. Gold — Price Targets and What's Next

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodMay 21, 2025 05:00PM
Peter Goodburn of WaveTrack International sees silver as "very undervalued" compared to gold, and said the white metal could easily reach US$70.

WaveTrack International founder Peter Goodburn discusses his outlook for gold and silver.

"It's going to be very difficult to really double your money in gold at these price levels — even after a correction, I think it will be difficult ... (but) I think US$70 (per ounce) is a very easy proposition for silver based on the gold-silver ratio," he said.

