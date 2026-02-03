Peloton Stakes 200 Additional Claims at the North Elko Lithium Project Bringing the Total Ground Position to 53 Square Kilometers or 20 Square Miles

(TheNewswire)
February 3, 2026 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("Peloton" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) has staked and is filing for recording an additional 200 mineral claims at its 100% owned North Elko Lithium Project ("NELP") located in north-eastern Nevada, bringing the total to 642 mineral claims, or 53 square kilometers (20 square miles).
The new claims are across and contiguous with the former southern boundary of NELP and completely cover Bell Canyon and Bell Canyon Road. Peloton's recent drilling included one hole beside the western portion of Bell Canyon Road (refer to Map 2). That hole intersected lithium values that were increasing at depth, with the bottom 155 feet of the hole averaging 618 ppm, and last sample at the bottom of the hole returning 1150 ppm lithium. The hole bottomed in claystone mineralization and will be drilled deeper on the next drill program.
Peloton selected the Bell Canyon drill location as it is on strike from the NW oriented lithium zone that Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") has discovered on its adjacent property, tTEM geophysics, and a drill log obtained from public State records for a water well hole drilled in 1965 that showed a sequence of clay layers that were similar to what Surge has publicly reported from their drilling.
Map 1 accompanying this release shows the new claim position. Map 2 accompanying this release shows the roads traversing NELP that Peloton has surveyed with tTEM geophysics, including Bell Canyon Road, and the location of the four holes drilled to date.
Peloton will now conduct a series of studies using or combining the numerous datasets that the company has obtained from airborne, surface and subsurface work, to refine drill targets for a follow-on program this summer. This work will also include first pass metallurgical work to determine the potential recoverability of cesium and rubidium that was encountered in initial drilling. Cesium and rubidium assays were remarkably consistent in all four drill holes from top to bottom of the holes which were widely spaced (7 kilometers by 3.5 kilometers – refer to Map 2). The average of all 352 drill samples was 77 ppm cesium and 121 ppm rubidium. Information about these elements is available at USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2025.
Upon finalizing the type and scope of the work and studies to be completed this winter the company will issue a more detailed outline. This work is in preparation for a follow-on drill program this summer.
Qualified person
Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 that has approved the technical information contained within this release. Dr. Capps is the Company's Senior Geologist and a Director.
About Peloton Minerals Corporation
Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 152,567,062 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.
Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in northeastern Nevada which is prospective for lithium, uranium, critical and rare earth minerals, as well the Golden Trail and Independence Valley Carlin style gold projects in northeastern Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana
Map 1 - Current Peloton Ground Position
(red outline is new claims)
Map 2 – Current Peloton Ground Position,
tTEM Surveyed Roads & Drill Holes
(blue lines are roads – drill hole locations are numbered)
