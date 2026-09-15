Peloton Conducts Airborne Geophysics Using Drone Technology at the North Elko Lithium Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Peloton Minerals Corporation
 

September 15, 2026 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is presently conducting an airborne magnetic geophysical survey using drone technology at the Company's North Elko Lithium and critical minerals project ("NELP") in northeastern Nevada. This survey will cover the southern half of the property or about 26 square kilometers (10 square miles). The northern half of the property was previously surveyed with airborne magnetics in 2024-25, and the two data sets (north and south) will later be combined for a complete magnetic picture of the 53 square kilometer (20 square mile) NELP property. The flight line spacings are 200 meters, and the total flight distance is 372 kilometers.

 

This program is a precursor for drilling being planned for this fall, along with a surface transient electromagnetic (TEM) survey completed earlier this summer, and a completed soil geochemistry survey also covering the southern half of the property on a 200-meter grid.  The various surveys conducted this summer were designed to enhance the Company's understanding of the orientation of lithium and critical minerals bearing clay layer/s underlying most of the property, and to aid in prioritizing drill targets.

 

Axiom Exploration Group Inc. of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan was selected as the provider of drone technology and the geophysical survey,

 

Richard C. Capps, PhD, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 that has approved the technical information contained within this release. Dr. Capps is the Company's Senior Geologist and a Director.

  

For further information please contact:

 

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO        1-519-964-2708

 

Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF).

 

Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada, which is 53 square kilometers (20 sq. miles) in size and is 100% owned with no royalties outstanding, a gold exploration project on the Carlin Trend, Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.

  

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Such statements include, among others, those concerning the Company's plans for exploration activity and to conduct future exploration programs. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding its ability to initiate and complete future exploration work as expected. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of the Company's future exploration work; technical, safety or regulatory issues; availability of capital; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the imposition of government restrictions on business which may ultimately affect and delay the exploration timeline; and changes in prices for metals that the Company is exploring for.   

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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