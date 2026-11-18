(TheNewswire)
November 18, 2026 TheNewswire - London, Ontario Peloton Minerals Corporation ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC; OTCQB Symbol: PMCCF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). Peloton has been listed on the OTCQB market in the United States since 2016 and DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Peloton's shares in the United States.
DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors.
Peloton's President and CEO, Edward (Ted) Ellwood comments: "Achieving DTC eligibility is a significant step forward as it simplifies trading for our U.S. investors and expands access to a broader audience. This milestone aligns with our commitment to enhancing liquidity and shareholder value, making it easier and more efficient for investors to participate in the growth of our Company"
For further information please contact:
Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA
President & CEO 1-519-964-2708
Peloton Minerals Corporation is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF).
Peloton's exploration portfolio includes the North Elko Lithium Project in Elko County, Nevada, which is 53 square kilometers (20 sq. miles) in size and is 100% owned with no royalties outstanding, a Carlin-style gold exploration project in Independence Valley, Elko County, Nevada, and a non-controlling interest in a copper porphyry project near Butte, Montana.
CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
Such statements include, among others, those concerning the streamlining of trading, simplifying trading in the United States, expanding access to a broader investor base, or the enhancement of liquidity. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.
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