Pedro Resources Geological Advisor Dr. Derek Wilton: Getting Ready for an Airborne Survey at Voisey’s Bay
The Voisey’s Bay mineral mine has been described as the most important mineral deposit discovered in Canada in basically the last 30 or 40 years.
Pedro Resources (CSE:VBN) Geological Advisor Dr. Derek Wilton is excited to announce that the company is getting ready for an airborne survey that will cover the whole property to select more targets and do groundwork.
“Essentially, we have a bunch of targets, but we've got to get into the ground and do some fieldwork to try and prove up the targets. We haven't actually seen any extensive mineralization yet, but we're hoping certainly that this area is quite prospective. So we're getting ready now for an airborne survey, which will cover the whole property, and then we'll select more targets and do the groundwork,” said Dr. Wilton.
In 2019, Dr. Wilton said he carried out a stream sediment survey on the property and noticed some of the string sediments. He did an automatic scanning electron microscope analysis that was indicative of minerals. Because of this, the company is going to stake more claims and increase the size of the property.
The acquisition of Voisey's Bay West Nickel & Cobalt grants Pedro Resources a 100 percent interest in 13 prospective mineral licenses comprised of 721 claims (18,025 hectares). The Voisey’s Bay mineral mine has been described as the most important mineral deposit discovered in Canada in basically the last 30 or 40 years. According to Dr. Wilton, a good big airborne survey will do everything and give the company some targets.
“The hope would be, once you do the geophysical survey and do the groundwork, you can identify job targets. I'm just a simple geologist, I deal with the money side of things. They show me that there's money there.”
Watch the full interview of Pedro Resources Geological Advisor Derek Wilton above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pedro Resources (CSE:VBN). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pedro Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pedro Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pedro Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.