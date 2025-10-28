Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Patrick Tuohy, global head of sales and marketing Goldstrom, shares his outlook for gold, saying its position as a store of value has been reestablished.

In his view, the yellow metal has found a new price floor at US$3,000 per ounce.

