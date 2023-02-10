Komo Expands Across Canada with Whole Foods Market

Lithium Investing News

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises with great sadness that Chief Financial Officer, Mr Neil Kaplan has passed away after a short illness.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Mr Christian Cortes has accepted the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect whilst a replacement for Mr Kaplan is identified.

Mr Martín Pérez de Solay commented, "Neil was an outstanding Chief Financial Officer, originally for Orocobre Limited and subsequently for Allkem. In his more than 10 years of service to the Company he was a respected leader and valued colleague who played a key role in every significant initiative undertaken by the Company, including the merger between Orocobre and Galaxy in 2021. We will all miss Neil greatly and wish to express our sincere condolences to his wife and family."

"Christian Cortes worked closely with Neil and his team since moving into the Deputy CFO role mid-last year. Christian will ensure a seamless transition of the Company's finance functions whilst we undertake a search for a new CFO."

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

Allkem Limited

ABN 31 112 589 910

Level 35, 71 Eagle St
Brisbane, QLD 4000 		Investor Relations & Media Enquiries

Andrew Barber
M: + 61 418 783 701 E: Andrew.Barber@allkem.co

Phoebe Lee
P: +61 7 3064 3600 E : Phoebe.Lee@allkem.co 		Connect

info@allkem.co
+61 7 3064 3600
www.allkem.co


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Allkem LtdAKE:CAASX:AKELithium Investing
AKE:CA
December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

December 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: "AKE" the "Company" ) provides an update on its global lithium portfolio, business activities and financial position 1 as at 31 December 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
December Quarter Results Briefing

December Quarter Results Briefing

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE) ("Allkem" or "the Company") will release its December Quarter Activities Report on Wednesday, 18 January 2023.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Christian Barbier will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00 am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne) on the same day.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Allkem completes acquisition of strategic lithium tenement and the sale of Borax

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") has completed the sale of Borax Argentina S.A (" Borax ") to Golden Wattle Springs Pty Ltd (" Golden Wattle ") and has acquired the María Victoria lithium tenement from Minera Santa Rita S.R.L (" MSR ") (the " Transactions ").

Under the Transactions:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 15 November 2022.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retirement of Chair

Retirement of Chair

Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: " Allkem ," the Company ") advises that Mr. Martin Rowley has retired from the role of Chair and as a director of Allkem from the close of the 2022 Annual General Meeting (" AGM ") which was held today 15 November 2022.

Mr. Rowley leaves the Company in its strongest position ever having initiated and led the successful implementation of the merger between Galaxy Resources and Orocobre Limited to create Allkem.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL), an exploration and development company, advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that all of the exploration licences at the prospective greenfield project covering a total area of over 344 km2 (the "Llamara Project") which the Company applied for in Q2 2022, have been granted by the Chilean authorities. The Company plans to commence an exploration drilling programme at the project in the coming weeks.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Resources Limited

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Resources Limited (‘JRL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 14 February 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
red tesla car in front of a charging station

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

As the energy transition continues to unfold, US electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been making moves to secure supply of the raw materials it needs to meet its production targets.

Lithium in particular has caught the attention of CEO Elon Musk. Back in 2020, the battery metal had a spotlight moment at Tesla’s Battery Day, when Musk shared that the company had bought tenements in the US state of Nevada, and was looking for a new way to produce lithium from clay — a process yet to be proven at commercial scale.

Since then, lithium prices have hit all-time highs and stayed elevated. Prices for other key battery metals have also increased, leading to higher costs for batteries themselves — according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, raw materials currently make up about 80 percent of battery costs, up from around 40 percent back in 2015.

Keep reading...Show less
electric vehicle charging

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

For a long time, most lithium was produced by an oligopoly of producers often referred to as the Big Three: Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (NYSE:SQM) and FMC (NYSE:FMC).

Rockwood Holdings was on that list as well before it was acquired by Albemarle several years ago.

However, the list of the world’s top lithium-mining companies has changed in recent years. The companies mentioned above still produce the majority of the world’s lithium, but China also accounts for a large chunk. It was the third largest lithium-producing country in 2022 in terms of mine production, behind Australia and Chile.

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Company recognized for fourth consecutive year with an improved overall score

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced today that it is one of 484 companies across 45 countries and 54 industries to be included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Burke Graphite Deposit Continues to Deliver Exceptional Drilling Results

Burke Graphite Deposit Continues to Deliver Exceptional Drilling Results


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

RC Drilling at Chalice West and Miitel South

Tara Berrie Appointed To ChemX Board

Regional Targeting Program Underway At Palma Project

Latest Assays Reinforce High-Grade Gold Potential At Tanami Gold Project, WA

Related News

Uranium Investing

Public Education Key to Nuclear Energy Acceptance, Forum Energy Metals CEO Says

Copper Investing

Pampa Metals Preps for Drilling with New C$3 Million Capital Raise

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Appoints New Director

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM AND KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS COLLABORATE ON Li-Pro PROCESS FOR COMMERCIAL DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION

×