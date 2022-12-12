Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Says
“We're in a very, very positive environment, good relationship with the government and ready to go," said Pasofino Gold Strategic Advisor Ian Stalker.
Pasofino Gold Aiming Toward Mine Operation by 2024, Company Exec Saysyoutu.be
Pasofino Gold (TSXV:VEIN,OTCQB:EFRGF,FWB:N07A) is confident it could move its Dugbe gold project towards operation in 2024 following the release of the project’s feasibility study, according to the company’s strategic advisor, Ian Stalker.
“It's got a 14 year mine life at least,” Stalker said. "It's got an exploration package of 2,500 square kilometers, of which we literally have just scratched the surface. But there's more to come in that regard … we move forward with the pace we're going, which could be an operation, I believe, settling comfortably by the end of 2024. So it's not far away."
The project’s NI 43-101 feasibility study highlights strong financial metrics, including a pre-tax NPV 5 percent of US$690 million and a 26.35 percent IRR at a base gold price of US$1,700 per ounce.
The Dugbe gold project is in Southern Liberia, and the company has an agreement with the Liberian government to help develop the infrastructure needed to support the project, according to Stalker. He further explained that the government has expressed a willingness to remove the tariff and import duties on fuel if the gold price drops below US$1,500.
“The government is willing to forego that tax benefit they get from fuel to encourage us to build a mine and get operating. So we're in a very, very positive environment, good relationship with the government and ready to go.”
In November 2022, Pasofino Gold exercised its right to acquire 100 percent of the Dugbe gold project from Hummingbird Resources (LSE:HUM,OTC Pink:HUMRF).
“We've been reasonably shy in telling our story until we achieved the first 49 percent, and subsequently 100 percent, ownership (of the project). It is the season of giving and we’re giving investors a great opportunity. This is the time to invest because it will grow in terms of value going forward. There is interest out there in this project,” Stalker said.
Watch the full interview with Pasofino Gold Strategic Adviser Ian Stalker above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Pasofino Gold (TSXV:VEIN,OTCQB:EFRGF,FWB:N07A). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pasofino Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Pasofino Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pasofino Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1782.38
|+0.55
|Silver
|23.31
|-0.02
|Copper
|3.82
|+0.01
|Palladium
|1887.00
|+9.18
|Platinum
|1003.00
|+3.00
|Oil
|73.61
|+0.44
|Heating Oil
|2.96
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|6.61
|+0.02
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.