Pantera Silver Provides Update on Annual Financial Filings and Cease Trade Order

Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR,OTC:PNTRF) (OTCQB: PNTRF) (the "Company" or "Pantera") announces that, as a result of a delay in completing and filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2026, together with the related management's discussion and analysis and applicable CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") against the Company on October 5, 2026.

The delay in completing the Annual Filings is primarily attributable to the additional time required to obtain, reconcile and verify certain financial information and supporting documentation relating to the Company's Bolivian entities and operations. The Company has been working closely with its auditor and its personnel and service providers in Bolivia to address the outstanding matters and complete the audit as expeditiously as possible.

The CTO prohibits trading in the securities of the Company in jurisdictions in which the order is effective and will remain in effect until the Annual Filings have been completed and the CTO has been revoked. The Company believes that the remaining work can be completed in the near term and is dedicating the necessary resources to completing the Annual Filings as quickly as practicable.

The CTO relates to the Company's continuous disclosure filing obligations. The Company's underlying business and exploration activities have not ceased as a result of the CTO, and Pantera continues to advance its exploration and corporate activities in Bolivia, including at its Rakanco Silver District.

The Company will provide further updates regarding the status of the Annual Filings as appropriate.

About Pantera Silver Corp.

Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancement and acquisition of high-quality silver projects. The Company combines experienced technical teams with strategic partnerships to advance its existing portfolio while identifying new opportunities through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Pantera is committed to responsible exploration, strong community partnerships and sound environmental practices. Our objective is to discover and advance mineral resources that create lasting value for shareholders and local communities while contributing to the growing global demand for responsibly sourced critical and industrial metals.

For further information, contact:

Jay Roberge
President and Chief Executive Officer
Pantera Silver Corp.
panterasilvercorp@gmail.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317638

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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