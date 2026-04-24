Pantera Silver Corp. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

Pantera Silver Corp. (TSXV: PNTR,OTC:PNTRF) (the "Company" or "Pantera") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of semi-annual financial reporting, in accordance with new reporting flexibility introduced by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), as the Board determined that semi-annual financial reporting is better aligned with the Company's accounting and reporting workflow and is expected to enhance administrative efficiency while maintaining the Company's commitment to timely and transparent disclosure.

Under the updated regulatory framework, eligible reporting issuers may file financial statements twice per year (the second quarter results and the year end results) rather than quarterly, while continuing to comply with all applicable continuous disclosure requirements. The initial period for which the Company does not intend to file an interim financial report and related MD&A in reliance on the Quarterly Reporting Exemption is for the 3rd quarter ended February 28, 2026.

Pantera will continue to provide timely disclosure regarding exploration progress, corporate developments, and other material information in accordance with Canadian securities regulations.

About Pantera Silver Corp.
Pantera Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company committed to enhancing shareholder value by advancing a silver-focused portfolio of mineral projects through collaborative partnerships and highly experienced technical teams. Pantera will advance existing projects and continue to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the process, our mission is to help nurture and maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities that build lasting relationships through honest and respectful business and environmental practices while contributing to the growing needs of mined raw materials for a new green economy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Jay Roberge"
CEO/President
Pantera Silver Corp.
panterasilvercorp@gmail.com
http://www.panterasilver.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Pantera Silver Corp disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294227

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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