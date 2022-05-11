Precious MetalsInvesting News

Pan American Silver Corp. today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . "Pan American reported strong financial performance in the quarter, enabling us to declare a dividend of $0.12 per common share for Q1, in line with the new dividend policy announced in February 2022 ," said Michael Steinmann President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in our February 23, 2022 news release, ...

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today reported unaudited results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022").

"Pan American reported strong financial performance in the quarter, enabling us to declare a dividend of $0.12 per common share for Q1, in line with the new dividend policy announced in February 2022 ," said Michael Steinmann , President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we indicated in our February 23, 2022 news release, our operations experienced high levels of workforce absenteeism in January and early February due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Workforce deployment is now back to more normal levels, and we are maintaining our guidance for 2022 with production weighted to the second half of the year."

Consolidated Q1 2022 Highlights:

  • Silver production of 4.6 million ounces and gold production of 131.0 thousand ounces.
  • Revenue of $439.9 million included inventory draw downs of 531.6 thousand ounces of silver and 17.6 thousand ounces of gold.
  • Net earnings of $76.8 million ( $0.36 basic income per share). Adjusted earnings were $32.0 million ( $0.15 basic adjusted income per share), with the most significant adjustment being the exclusion of the $44.6 million one-time gain for Pan American's investment in Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix").
  • Operations generated $68.8 million of cash flow, net of $58.3 million in tax payments.
  • Silver Segment Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") per silver ounce were $10.23 and $13.41 , respectively. Excluding Net Realizable Value ("NRV") inventory adjustments, Silver Segment AISC was $13.08 per ounce.
  • Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC per gold ounce were $1,069 and $1,502 , respectively. Excluding NRV inventory adjustments, Gold Segment AISC was $1,409 per ounce.
  • Completed a quarterly-record 25,924 metres drilled on the La Colorada Skarn project, advanced pre-sinking of the concrete lined ventilation shaft and began commissioning of the refrigeration plant. See the news release issued on May 9, 2022 , for further details on the recent drill results.
  • Management maintains its guidance for 2022 production, costs and capital expenditures. Production is expected to be weighted to the second half of 2022, reflecting the impact on production from reduced workforce deployment levels in Q1 2022 due to the Omicron variant and mine sequencing. See the "2022 Guidance" section of this news release for further details, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 .
  • As at March 31, 2022 , Pan American had working capital of $620.7 million , inclusive of cash and short-term investment balances of $326.3 million ; a long-term investment in Maverix with a market value of $124.7 million ; and $500.0 million available under our sustainability-linked credit facility. Total debt of $47.0 million was related to lease liabilities and construction loans.
  • A cash dividend of $0.12 per common share has been declared, payable on or about June 3, 2022 , to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close on May 24, 2022 . The dividend is comprised of a base dividend of $0.10 per common share and a variable dividend of $0.02 per common share. On February 23, 2022 , Pan American introduced a dividend policy that provides for a base dividend plus a supplemental dividend amount tied to our net cash balance. The dividends are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS


Three months
ended
March 31, 2022

Twelve months
ended
Dec. 31, 2021

Weighted average shares during period (millions)

210.5

210.3

Shares outstanding end of period (millions)

210.5

210.5





Three months ended
March 31,


2022

2021

FINANCIAL



Revenue

$           439,888

$           368,099

Mine operating earnings

$             66,755

$             89,964

Net income (loss)

$             76,831

$              (7,562)

Basic income (loss) per share (1)

$                 0.36

$                (0.04)

Adjusted income (2)

$             31,977

$             37,433

Basic adjusted income per share (1)

$                 0.15

$                 0.18

Net cash generated from operating activities

$             68,758

$             29,850

Net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital (2)

$             83,816

$             77,248

Sustaining capital expenditures (2)

$             55,957

$             45,210

Non-sustaining  capital expenditures (2)

$               9,765

$               5,743

Cash dividend per share

$                 0.12

$                 0.07

PRODUCTION



Silver (thousand ounces)

4,619

4,583

Gold (thousand ounces)

131.0

137.6

Zinc (thousand tonnes)

10.2

13.1

Lead (thousand tonnes)

4.7

5.0

Copper (thousand tonnes)

1.8

2.1

CASH COSTS (2) ($/ounce)



Silver Segment

10.23

12.30

Gold Segment

1,069

846

AISC (2) ($/ounce)



Silver Segment

13.41

16.99

Gold Segment

1,502

1,058

AVERAGE REALIZED PRICES (3)



Silver ($/ounce)

24.03

26.41

Gold ($/ounce)

1,880

1,788

Zinc ($/tonne)

3,792

2,756

Lead ($/tonne)

2,341

2,036

Copper ($/tonne)

9,767

8,515

(1)

Per share amounts are based on basic weighted average common shares.

(2)

Non-GAAP measure; please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.

(3)

Metal prices stated are inclusive of final settlement adjustments on concentrate sales.


Cash Costs, AISC, adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, sustaining and non-sustaining capital, working capital, total debt and net cash are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures. This news release should be read in conjunction with Pan American's unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This material is available on Pan American's website at panamericansilver.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

2022 GUIDANCE

There are no changes to the guidance for 2022 provided on February 23, 2022 , as detailed below. We are currently experiencing higher than expected overall inflationary pressures, particularly for diesel and certain consumables, as well as disruptions in the supply chain. Management is monitoring this situation and will adjust its cost estimates if required.

These estimates are forward-looking statements and information that are subject to the cautionary note associated with forward-looking statements and information at the end of this news release.

Annual Production

Silver – Moz

19.0 - 20.5

Gold – koz

550.0 - 605.0

Zinc – kt

35.0 - 40.0

Lead – kt

15.0 - 17.0

Copper – kt

5.5 - 6.5


Cash Costs and AISC


Cash Costs (1)(2)

($ per ounce)

AISC (1)(2)

($ per ounce)

Silver Segment Total

10.70 - 12.20

14.50 - 16.00

Gold Segment Total

970 - 1,070

1,240 - 1,365

(1)

Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.

(2)

The Cash Costs and AISC forecasts assume average metal prices of $22.50/oz for silver, $1,750/oz for gold, $3,000/tonne ($1.36/lb) for zinc, $2,200/tonne ($1.00/lb) for lead, and $9,200/tonne ($4.17/lb) for copper; and average annual exchange rates relative to 1 USD of 20.00 for the Mexican peso ("MXN"), 4.10 for the Peruvian sol ("PEN"), 122.17 for the Argentine peso ("ARS"), 7.00 for the Bolivian boliviano ("BOB"), and $1.25 for the Canadian dollar ("CAD").


Capital Expenditures


(in millions of USD)

Sustaining Capital (1)

200.0 - 210.0

Project Capital

80.0 - 95.0

Total Capital

280.0 - 305.0

(1)

Sustaining Capital includes $24.0 million for forecast lease and other payments, which include debt repayments on construction loan facilities classified as "Debt" as per Note 17 of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These facilities are for constructions of pads and other infrastructure in which the Company only makes cash payments upon completion of construction activities and on a scheduled basis.


Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

May 12, 2022

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)


+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast:

panamericansilver.com


The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q1 2022 report will be available at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, each of whom are Qualified Persons, as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

For additional information about Pan American's material mineral properties, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , filed at www.sedar.com , or the Company's most recent Form 40-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures

In this news release, we refer to measures that are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS as an indicator of performance, and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. These non-GAAP financial measures include:

  • Cash Costs. Pan American's method of calculating cash costs may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, Pan American's Cash Costs may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Investors are cautioned that Cash Costs should not be construed as an alternative to production costs, depreciation and amortization, and royalties determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of performance.
  • Adjusted earnings and basic adjusted earnings per share. Pan American believes that these measures better reflect normalized earnings as they eliminate items that in management's judgment are subject to volatility as a result of factors, which are unrelated to operations in the period, and/or relate to items that will settle in future periods.
  • All-in Sustaining Costs per silver or gold ounce sold, net of by-product credits ("AISC"). Pan American has adopted AISC as a measure of its consolidated operating performance and its ability to generate cash from all operations collectively, and Pan American believes it is a more comprehensive measure of the cost of operating our consolidated business than traditional cash costs per payable ounce, as it includes the cost of replacing ounces through exploration, the cost of ongoing capital investments (sustaining capital), general and administrative expenses, as well as other items that affect Pan American's consolidated earnings and cash flow.
  • Total debt is calculated as the total current and non-current portions of: long-term debt, finance lease liabilities and loans payable. Total debt does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the financial debt leverage of Pan American.
  • Net cash is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus short-term investments, other than equity securities less total debt.
  • Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities. Working capital does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate whether Pan American is able to meet its current obligations using its current assets.
  • Total available liquidity is calculated as the sum of Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term Investments, and the amount available on the Credit Facility. Total available liquidity does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Pan American and certain investors use this information to evaluate the liquid assets available to Pan American.

Readers should refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of Pan American's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2021, for a more detailed discussion of these and other non-GAAP measures and their calculation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance, including our estimated production of silver, gold and other metals forecasted for 2022, our estimated Cash Costs and AISC, and our sustaining and project capital expenditures in 2022; the anticipated timing for metals production; the impact of inflationary pressures on our operations and business, particularly for diesel and certain consumables, as well as the impacts related to disruptions in the supply chain; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; expectations with respect to the future anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and the assumptions that the impact of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, will be such that we will be able to maintain our workforce at near normal levels in 2022; the ability to continue making progress at any of our exploration projects, including the Wetmore and Whitney projects, and the results of any exploration programs undertaken; whether Pan American is able to maintain a strong financial condition and have sufficient capital, or have access to capital through our corporate sustainability-linked credit facility or otherwise, to sustain our business and operations; and the ability of Pan American to successfully complete any capital projects, including, but not limited to, the La Colorada Skarn project, the expected economic or operational results derived from those projects, and the impacts of any such projects on Pan American and Pan American's plans and expectations for its properties and operations.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions, and the presence and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they change, would have on our business;  the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability of Pan American to continue with its operations, or to successfully maintain our operations on care and maintenance, should the situation related to COVID-19 not be as anticipated; continuation of operations following shutdowns or reductions in production, our ability to manage reduced operations efficiently and economically, including to maintain necessary staffing; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects at La Colorada and our other operations, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala ; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: the impact of inflation and disruptions to the global, regional and local supply chains; the world-wide economic and social impact of COVID-19 and the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions; the presence and impact of COVID-19 and COVID-19 related restrictions on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they change, would have on our business;  the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our financial and operational results; the ability of Pan American to continue with its operations, or to successfully maintain our operations on care and maintenance, should the situation related to COVID-19 not be as anticipated; continuation of operations following shutdowns or reductions in production, if applicable, and our ability to manage reduced operations efficiently and economically, including to maintain necessary staffing; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; future anticipated prices for gold, silver and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; the timing and impact of planned capital expenditure projects at La Colorada and our other operations, including anticipated sustaining, project, and exploration expenditures; the ongoing impact and timing of the court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala ; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-reports-revenue-of-439-9-million-in-q1-2022--301545395.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c7830.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CAPAASSilver Investing
PAAS:CA,PAAS
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna Reports Net Income of $27.0 million in the First Quarter of 2022

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports Q1, 2022 Financial Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company's unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ("Q1, 2022"). The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com or on SilverCrest's website www.silvercrestmetals.com . All amounts herein are presented in United States Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Announces Exploration Operations Have Commenced on Its Newfoundland Properties and the Appointment of a New Chief Geologist

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5N)(OTC PINK:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that advance field crews have been mobilized to our exploration projects in Newfoundland, Canada. In addition, the Company is working to reopen the access road to our flagship Silver Hart property in Yukon in advance preparations for crew mobilization in mid June

The Company further wishes to announce that they have hired Mr. Brigido Campillo as Chief Geologist. Mr. Campillo has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project management. He has worked in a senior capacity in numerous exploration and mine projects with companies including Vizsla Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp., Great Panther Silver, Orenex Silver Corp, Apex Silver Mines LDC, Monarca Minerals, Goldcorp and others. He has considerable experience in a broad range of deposit styles including extensive work in epithermal deposits (including veins, skarn and carbonate replacement style mineralization).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
stock chart with red and green lines

VIDEO — John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watch

John Feneck: Fed Hike Takeaways; Silver, Copper and Palladium Stocks to Watchyoutu.be

Last week's US Federal Reserve meeting brought a much-anticipated interest rate hike of 50 basis points, with the central bank also announcing balance sheet reduction plans.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, gave his thoughts on the news, and also shared stocks he's watching in silver, copper and palladium.

"I think (the Fed) delivered the number they needed to," he said in a conversation a few hours after the Fed's announcement. "You saw that reflected in the broad market action afterwards ... especially when (Chair Jerome) Powell started talking at 2:30 p.m. EDT. Our sector also got a bid, which was very encouraging."

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver extends mineralization at the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today provides results for 43 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 38,460 metres, all of which contain multiple skarn and breccia intercepts. Highlights include infill hole U-04-22 with 233.70 metres at 44gt Ag, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn and step-out hole U-08-22 with 174.95 metres at 40 gt Ag, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn and 46.95 metres at 78 gt Ag, 3.84% Pb, 8.79% Zn.

La Colorada Skarn: plan view of drill hole and section line locations (CNW Group/Pan American Silver Corp.)

"We drilled more metres on the skarn in the first quarter of 2022 than during any other quarterly period, with infill drilling increasing our confidence in the central skarn resource and exploration drilling further defining the extensions to the east, south and west," said Christopher Emerson , Pan American's Vice President Business Development and Geology. "Over 100,000 metres have been drilled on the skarn since the last resource estimate dated August 4, 2020 , and the program continues with 14 machines. The results from this program will be included in an updated resource estimate that we plan to provide in the third quarter of 2022."

Drill Highlights Include:

  • U-04-22: 233.70 m of 44 g/t Ag, 0.15% Cu, 4.05% Pb and 5.04% Zn
  • U-08-22: 174.95 m of 40 g/t Ag, 0.21% Cu, 0.17% Pb and 7.95% Zn including 99.10 m of 56 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.24% Pb and 10.78% Zn and 46.95 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 3.84% Pb and 8.79% Zn
  • D-96-01-21: 154.00 m of 57 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.43% Pb and 4.36% Zn, including 96.00 m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 3.12% Pb and 5.68% Zn
  • U-105-21: 121.45 m of 77 g/t Ag, 0.08% Cu, 2.00% Pb and 5.48% Zn; and 32.90 m of 104 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 0.36% Pb and 3.43% Zn; and 44.15 m of 114 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 3.15% Pb and 4.15% Zn; and 16.55 m of 122 g/t Ag, 0.11% Cu, 5.05% Pb and 9.07% Zn
  • U-127-21: 101.90 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.18% Cu, 0.48% Pb and 6.62% Zn
  • U-95-21: 88.30 m of 49 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 1.46% Pb and 5.08% Zn; and 35.35 m of 83 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 3.66% Pb and 2.14% Zn; and 22.55 m of 176 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu, 3.33% Pb and 5.94% Zn
  • D-62-04-21: 117.10 m of 64 g/t Ag, 0.06% Cu, 2.06% Pb and 3.24% Zn including 53.05 m of 99 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 4.07% Pb and 5.97% Zn and 28.35 m of 157 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 4.56% Pb and 5.82% Zn
  • D-77-01-22: 102.05 m of 58 g/t Ag, 0.13% Cu, 1.42% Pb and 3.43% Zn including 26.65 m of 124 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 2.26% Pb and 5.53% Zn and 15.30 m of 43 g/t Ag, 0.03% Cu, 2.46% Pb and 4.38% Zn

Drilling from an underground platform into the western part of the skarn deposit has successfully expanded the mineralization 120 metres to the northwest with step-out drill holes 105-21, 08-22, 95-21, and 127-21 all containing multiple polymetallic sulphide intercepts up to 175 metres in length, as reported in "Drill Highlights" above. The skarn deposit remains open to the northwest and at depth.

Infill drilling in the central eastern part of the deposit confirmed continuous mineralization over a 400 metre-wide area.

The eastern part of the deposit has been extended 80 metres to the north and south, with infill and exploration drilling from surface platforms defining multiple mineralized intercepts in step-out drill holes D-73-1-21 and D-71-04-21 and D-62-04-21, ranging between 10 to 117 metres wide.

The central part of the deposit was extended 150 metres to the south with step out drilling from surface located at S-90-21 and S-95-21. Six holes (95-04/05/ 06/07/08 and 09) all reported wide zones of breccia-style mineralization up to 215 metres thick. The deposit remains open to the south.

Summary of Drill Results
The following table provides the drill results for the La Colorada skarn deposit for the first quarter of 2022.

Previous drill results not included in this table are disclosed in Pan American's news releases, which are available, together with cross sections, plan and images of the skarn mineralized core, at:

https://www.panamericansilver.com/operations/exploration/la-colorada-skarn/ .

Hole No.

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m) (1)

Ag g/t

Cu %

Pb %

Zn %

D-03-02-21

511.90

516.55

4.65

100

0.14

1.82

4.19

and

1130.45

1176.15

45.70

34

0.27

1.18

2.35

D-62-04-21

1030.45

1058.80

28.35

157

0.02

4.56

5.82

and

1187.10

1304.20

117.10

64

0.06

2.06

3.24

Including

1187.10

1240.15

53.05

99

0.07

4.07

5.97

D-62-05-21

1057.30

1070.70

13.40

123

0.04

3.88

6.57

and

1482.75

1514.40

31.65

125

0.53

0.78

1.38

and

1554.70

1593.80

39.10

102

0.26

0.69

8.82

D-66-04-21

1301.20

1304.25

3.05

355

0.02

1.21

0.25

and

1314.75

1341.00

26.25

28

0.07

2.21

4.02

D-66-05-21

1059.35

1068.45

9.10

58

0.39

1.33

8.02

and

1149.55

1160.85

11.30

42

0.12

2.60

4.03

D-71-04-21 (2)

1291.80

1361.20

69.40

71

0.07

2.37

6.64

and

1376.30

1389.20

12.90

39

0.21

3.49

5.54

D-71-05-22

1147.95

1177.55

29.60

27

0.03

1.29

2.63

and

1264.65

1332.65

68.00

27

0.07

1.00

1.61

D-73-01-21 (3)

1235.35

1251.85

16.50

50

0.15

1.19

3.14

and

1525.05

1593.45

68.40

52

0.38

0.32

1.47

D-73-03-21

988.95

1030.00

41.05

39

0.06

2.15

3.40

and

1053.50

1128.85

75.35

75

0.13

1.20

3.15

Including

1082.20

1103.40

21.20

55

0.17

2.54

4.79

D-73-04-21

994.60

1098.65

104.05

23

0.04

1.30

2.61

Including

1052.20

1072.40

20.20

45

0.11

2.72

4.86

and

1474.60

1481.75

7.15

6

0.03

0.02

7.37

D-73-05-21

957.45

963.50

6.05

29

0.07

1.87

4.12

and

1149.15

1195.55

46.40

25

0.20

1.59

4.62

D-77-01-22

864.65

879.95

15.30

43

0.03

2.46

4.38

and

1101.20

1203.25

102.05

58

0.13

1.42

3.43

Including

1161.85

1188.50

26.65

124

0.22

2.26

5.53

D-79-01-21

630.80

652.95

22.15

73

0.25

1.95

6.91

D-79-02-21

635.90

652.15

16.25

69

0.17

1.85

5.77

D-79-03-21

999.75

1011.20

11.45

19

0.13

0.18

2.31

D-79-04-22

1025.90

1039.05

13.15

61

0.31

0.29

2.15

D-81-05-22

787.10

797.15

10.05

380

0.15

2.52

5.25

D-90-01-21

676.25

702.10

25.85

143

1.14

0.87

0.93

and

772.50

785.50

13.00

112

1.08

3.71

4.73

and

970.00

990.20

20.20

54

0.09

2.69

3.13

and

1374.10

1433.00

58.90

13

0.04

2.12

2.84

D-93-01-21

1066.00

1208.10

142.10

16

0.08

1.18

2.17

Including

1182.00

1208.10

26.10

35

0.22

1.90

2.54

and

1342.90

1391.00

48.10

37

0.02

0.21

2.97

D-93-02-21

1053.85

1242.25

188.40

20

0.10

1.45

2.43

Including

1084.30

1119.45

35.15

24

0.11

2.04

3.94

D-95-04-21 (3)

1101.15

1316.40

215.25

31

0.09

1.12

1.76

Including

1155.60

1191.75

36.15

64

0.11

1.93

2.53

and

1365.15

1381.95

16.80

32

0.21

2.74

5.67

and

1627.15

1695.20

68.05

44

0.24

0.27

3.57

D-95-05-21

1066.00

1089.75

23.75

56

0.16

0.91

2.20

and

1355.65

1383.75

28.10

85

0.69

1.21

2.16

D-95-06-21

1068.60

1079.45

10.85

44

0.07

0.77

2.05

and

1279.10

1283.60

4.50

185

0.30

6.30

6.85

D-95-07-21

1142.20

1189.75

47.55

57

0.15

1.86

2.45

and

1199.00

1286.65

87.65

28

0.14

1.38

3.22

and

1320.15

1404.90

84.75

36

0.20

1.58

3.15

D-95-08-21

1344.85

1359.50

14.65

85

0.25

3.59

6.62

and

1381.05

1417.60

36.55

46

0.13

1.05

2.13

and

1568.95

1595.65

26.70

58

0.40

0.55

3.66

D-95-09-22

1144.25

1156.20

11.95

250

0.45

3.63

5.68

and

1466.55

1480.35

13.80

88

0.24

0.71

3.75

D-96-01-21

1199.20

1353.20

154.00

57

0.08

2.43

4.36

Including

1199.20

1295.20

96.00

78

0.11

3.12

5.68

D-96-02-22

1303.90

1331.65

27.75

68

0.06

2.49

4.66

S-79-21

630.35

654.50

24.15

138

0.56

1.74

7.69

and

1391.10

1401.85

10.75

16

0.03

2.72

4.26

and

1416.85

1430.15

13.30

56

0.06

3.20

8.16

and

1469.20

1501.30

32.10

32

0.04

0.35

3.23

and

1522.25

1538.55

16.30

29

0.07

0.32

3.69

S-90-21

687.30

832.10

144.80

60

0.41

0.99

1.72

and

1036.05

1083.75

47.70

25

0.09

0.70

2.26

S-93-21

1051.25

1074.60

23.35

67

0.03

2.93

1.74

and

1086.25

1118.10

31.85

15

0.07

1.32

2.21

and

1140.10

1246.45

106.35

22

0.05

2.28

2.48

S-96-21

173.50

188.05

14.55

1092

0.07

0.72

1.12

and

1274.45

1402.80

128.35

37

0.06

2.08

3.35

S-96A-21

180.70

188.50

7.80

575

0.05

0.45

0.86

U-04-22

579.40

813.10

233.70

44

0.15

4.05

5.04

Including

670.70

755.25

84.55

49

0.22

4.96

6.51

U-07-22

891.55

894.80

3.25

134

0.06

1.72

14.25

U-08-22

392.35

423.85

31.50

79

0.09

2.82

3.83

and

532.20

570.65

38.45

60

0.03

3.45

4.53

and

697.90

744.85

46.95

78

0.07

3.84

8.79

and

890.15

1065.10

174.95

40

0.21

0.17

7.95

Including

920.70

1019.80

99.10

56

0.28

0.24

10.78

U-105-21

311.15

327.70

16.55

122

0.11

5.05

9.07

and

495.15

499.50

4.35

104

0.20

3.98

5.89

and

551.35

595.50

44.15

114

0.04

3.15

4.15

and

641.50

762.95

121.45

77

0.08

2.00

5.48

Including

641.50

722.40

80.90

95

0.08

2.07

6.77

and

874.15

907.05

32.90

104

0.09

0.36

3.43

and

944.30

969.15

24.85

14

0.11

0.04

4.59

U-109-21

868.00

874.55

6.55

69

0.12

0.26

7.29

U-110-21

442.50

449.40

6.90

223

0.04

3.04

6.97

U-115-21

143.15

174.15

31.00

42

0.02

1.18

4.48

and

730.70

739.15

8.45

575

0.07

14.63

16.14

and

789.20

828.90

39.70

72

0.11

4.16

6.24

U-125-21

577.30

583.55

6.25

248

0.06

3.65

13.59

U-127-21

937.00

968.60

31.60

86

0.13

0.48

3.50

and

1002.50

1104.40

101.90

43

0.18

0.48

6.62

Including

1004.60

1061.00

56.40

59

0.22

0.57

9.94

and

1135.20

1149.00

13.80

53

2.12

0.10

0.22

U-95-21

369.80

392.35

22.55

176

0.09

3.33

5.94

and

506.05

541.40

35.35

83

0.03

3.66

2.14

and

790.95

879.25

88.30

49

0.07

1.46

5.08

Including

808.40

821.85

13.45

70

0.18

2.16

19.73



(1)

True widths of the mineralized intervals are unknown at this time.

(2)

Partial results received.

(3)

Partial results were reported in the news release dated February 24, 2022.

La Colorada Skarn - Drill Hole Collar Information

Drill Hole ID

Type

East Local

North Local

Elevation

Length (m)

Azimuth Avg ( 0 )

Dip Avg

D-03-02-21

Infill

5367.1

5477.5

2556.2

930.0

146.5

-80.9

D-62-04-21

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

503.4

120.1

-84.6

D-62-05-22

Exploration

5996.9

5753.7

2554.7

719.5

16.6

-86.3

D-66-04-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

897.7

143.7

-68.8

D-66-05-21

Infill

5060.5

5509.3

2511.2

870.6

168.3

-74.0

D-71-04-21

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

811.2

195.3

-80.1

D-71-05-22

Infill

6004.3

5588.6

2529.3

721.2

30.3

-80.0

D-73-01-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

994.9

105.1

-86.9

D-73-03-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

825.6

302.1

-80.6

D-73-04-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

702.8

44.5

-81.0

D-73-05-21

Infill

5798.7

5607.7

2578.1

707.0

27.8

-74.0

D-77-01-22

Exploration

5777.8

5504.1

2540.8

814.1

87.0

-81.0

D-79-01-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

802.4

253.2

-79.0

D-79-02-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

742.9

206.4

-61.2

D-79-03-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

823.6

224.9

-77.9

D-79-04-22

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

675.8

319.3

-84.1

D-81-05-22

Infill

5804.8

5770.1

2590.7

645.7

256.9

-80.7

D-90-01-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1075.6

133.2

-82.1

D-93-01-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

581.2

138.7

-77.0

D-93-02-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

489.1

225.4

-66.7

D-95-04-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

841.3

72.9

-72.1

D-95-05-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

574.8

129.1

-77.8

D-95-06-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

573.0

92.3

-74.0

D-95-07-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

783.9

12.6

-73.4

D-95-08-21

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

796.0

41.4

-81.3

D-95-09-22

Exploration

5403.1

5126.1

2549.6

832.3

71.8

-83.0

D-96-01-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

639.0

122.9

-75.8

D-96-02-22

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

793.0

129.7

-81.7

S-79-21

Exploration

5808.0

5209.2

2482.2

1652.3

286.9

-86.8

S-90-21

Exploration

5538.7

5004.4

2532.2

1664.8

0.0

-90.0

S-93-21

Infill

4926.3

5166.1

2469.7

1416.0

22.6

-73.6

S-96-21

Infill

4654.7

5286.4

2506.4

1496.5

104.4

-80.0

S-96A-21

Infill

4656.1

5285.5

2505.1

188.5

0.0

-90.0

U-04-22

Infill

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

814.1

187.8

-80.6

U-07-22

Exploration

4423.7

5065.6

2102.9

1200.4

150.9

-83.2

U-08-22

Infill

4844.9

5324.0

1995.2

1152.1

358.0

-82.6

U-105-21

Exploration

4845.6

5319.5

1995.6

1023.4

323.0

-81.9

U-109-21

Exploration

4495.1

5329.6

2070.1

1175.5

242.1

-83.3

U-110-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1253.7

262.8

-88.3

U-115-21

Exploration

4843.3

5321.3

1995.1

926.8

230.5

-78.2

U-125-21

Exploration

4426.4

5067.8

2106.1

1176.1

92.2

-86.9

U-127-21

Exploration

4496.1

5330.1

2070.5

1187.7

115.3

-87.5

U-95-21

Exploration

4845.0

5320.8

1995.5

965.1

25.1

-83.7





Total Metres

38460.0



General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

Grades are shown as contained metal before mill recoveries are applied. All samples provided in this news release were assayed by SGS Durango, Mexico using acid digestion with ICP finish for silver, lead, zinc, and copper and ALS Global using the same analytical procedure. Samples sent to SGS Durango were prepared in Durango and ALS  Global are prepared in Zacatecas, Mexico laboratory and send to Vancouver B.C. Laboratory for assay.  Pan American implements a quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") program including the submission of certified standards, blanks, and duplicate samples to the laboratories. The results of the QAQC samples submitted to SGS and ALS demonstrate acceptable accuracy and precision.  The Qualified Person is of the opinion that the sample preparation, analytical, and security procedures followed for the samples are sufficient and reliable for the purpose of any future Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates. Pan American is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data reported herein. SGS and ALS are independent from Pan American.

Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves are as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves have no demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserves have yet been estimated for the Skarn deposit.

See the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , available at www.sedar.com for further information concerning QAQC and data verification matters, the key assumptions, parameters and methods used by the Company to estimate Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and for a detailed description of known legal, political, environmental, and other risks that could materially affect the Company's business and the potential development of the Company's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, and Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, each of whom is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'').

Pan American Silver Corp is authorized by The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia to engage in Reserved Practice under Permit to Practice number 1001470.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the timing for, amount of, and anticipated results of, any exploration or development programs with respect to the Company's La Colorada Skarn project, including the potential for further definition or expansion of the Mineral Resource in the future;  the timing of any update to the Mineral Resource estimate and the results of any such update; and the potential generation of minerals, if any, and the quality thereof.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our Mineral Resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold, and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the La Colorada mine and related exploration projects are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the duration and effects of the COVID-19 virus and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso and Bolivian boliviano versus the U.S. dollar); risks relating to inflation and the global economic environment; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada , the United States , Mexico , Peru , Argentina , Bolivia , Guatemala or other countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; risk of liability relating to our past sale of the Quiruvilca mine in Peru ; diminishing quantities or grades of Mineral Reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects.

Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, Mineral Reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this news release uses the terms ''Measured Resources'', ''Indicated Resources'', and ''Inferred Resources''. U.S. investors are advised that, while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities laws, the SEC does not recognize them. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of ''Reserves'' are not the same as those of the SEC, and Mineral Reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as ''Reserves'' under SEC standards. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a ''reserve'' unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part of a "Measured Resource" or "Indicated Resource" will ever be converted into a "reserve". U.S. investors should also understand that "Inferred Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of "Inferred Resources" exist, are economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimated "Inferred Resources" may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a Mineral Resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws. However, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade, without reference to unit measures. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-extends-mineralization-at-the-la-colorada-skarn-project-301543150.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Provides Project Updates

Silver Hammer Clarifies Technical Disclosure and Provides Project Updates


Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR/OTCQB:HAMRF) (“Silver Hammer” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update, including clarification of technical disclosure, and an update for the Silver Strand Project in Idaho, and the commencement of exploration field programs at Silverton Project in Nevada as well as sample results from Eliza.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×