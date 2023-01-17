Canada Silver Cobalt Discovers Significant Gold Mineralization at Both Castle East and Castle Underground Mine

Pan American Silver announces preliminary 2022 production results

All amounts are expressed in US$ unless otherwise indicated. Results are preliminary and unaudited and could be adjusted based on final results. This news release contains forward-looking information about expected future events and operating performance of Pan American Silver. Readers should refer to the risks and assumptions set out in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information" at the end of this news release.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") is pleased to announce its preliminary production results for the fourth quarter (" Q4 2022 ") and full year 2022 (" FY 2022 "), with FY 2022 results in line with annual guidance.

  • Consolidated silver production in 2022 of 18.5 million ounces was within the revised guidance range of 18.0 to 18.5 million ounces provided on November 9, 2022 , and only modestly below the original guidance of 19.0 to 20.5 million ounces provided on February 23, 2022 .
  • Consolidated gold production in 2022 of 552.5 thousand ounces was within the original guidance range of 550.0 to 605.0 thousand ounces provided on February 23, 2022 .
  • Consolidated zinc production in 2022 of approximately 38 thousand tonnes was within guidance of 35 - 40 thousand tonnes, lead production of approximately 18 thousand tonnes was above guidance of 15 - 17 thousand tonnes, and copper production of approximately 5 thousand tonnes was modestly below guidance of 5.5 - 6.5 thousand tonnes, based on the original guidance ranges provided on February 23, 2022 .

"I am very pleased with our team's efforts to deliver production results in line with our guidance for 2022. Q4 2022 results were led by strong production at Shahuindo and La Arena, as expected," said Michael Steinmann , President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pan American plans to release operating costs with its audited results for Q4 2022 and FY 2022 on February 22, 2023 , after market close. Pan American and Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") are working together on a smooth integration of the Latin American assets and operating teams regarding the Arrangement (as defined herein) among Pan American, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle ") and Yamana. Pan American expects to provide annual production and cost guidance for 2023 for the combined entity shortly after completion of the Arrangement.

Preliminary 2022 Production Results

Figures are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final figures will be provided in Pan American's financial results for Q4 2022 and FY 2022.





Silver Production

(thousand ounces)

Gold Production

(thousand ounces)


Q4 2022

FY 2022

Q4 2022

FY 2022

La Colorada

1,339

5,927

0.7

3.3

Huaron

1,025

3,660

0.2

0.9

Morococha (1)

324

0.1

San Vicente (2)

703

2,526

0.1

Manantial Espejo

1,010

3,463

8.9

26.6

Dolores

591

2,242

34.6

136.9

Shahuindo

77

260

49.7

151.4

La Arena

14

38

36.2

98.5

Timmins

4

15

34.0

134.6

Total (3)

4,763

18,455

164.4

552.5

(1)

Morococha data represents Pan American's 92.3% interest in the mine's production. Morococha was placed on care and maintenance in February 2022.

(2)

San Vicente data represents Pan American's 95.0% interest in the mine's production.

(3)

Totals may not add due to rounding.


Consolidated Base Metal Production

(thousand tonnes)

Q4 2022

FY 2022

Zinc

10

38

Lead

5

18

Copper

1

5

Special Meeting of Shareholders

On November 8, 2022 , Pan American and Agnico Eagle announced an arrangement agreement among Pan American, Agnico Eagle, and Yamana whereby Pan American would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana and the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act ("the Arrangement "). This is a transformational and strategic transaction for Pan American which will strengthen Pan American's position as the leader in silver and gold production in Latin American.

Pan American would like to remind shareholders of the special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") scheduled to take place on January 31, 2023 to consider an ordinary resolution to authorize the issuance of up to 156,923,287 Pan American common shares to the shareholders of Yamana as consideration in respect of the Arrangement. Shareholders of record on December 14, 2022 will be eligible to vote at the Meeting. A meeting of Yamana shareholders is scheduled to be held concurrently on January 31, 2023 .

Pan American encourages shareholders to review the management information circular (the " Circular ") in respect of the Meeting and to vote. The Circular has been publicly filed and is available on Pan American's website at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/arrangement-agreement-with-yamana/ and on SEDAR and EDGAR under Pan American's issuer profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , respectively.

Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Audited Results and 2023 Guidance

Pan American plans to release its audited results for Q4 2022 and FY 2022 on February 22, 2023 , after market close. Details for the related conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date:

February 23, 2023

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)
1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

Webcast:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=QKpLpGjJ



The live webcast, presentation slides and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 will be available at panamericansilver.com . An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months on Pan American's website.

Pan American plans to issue 2023 guidance for the combined entity following the close of the transaction with Yamana, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President Technical Services and Process Optimization, and Christopher Emerson , FAusIMM, Vice President Business Development and Geology, each of whom are Qualified Persons, as the term is defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

For additional information about Pan American's material mineral properties, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated February 23, 2022 , filed at www.sedar.com , or Pan American's most recent Form 40-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pan American

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico , Peru , Canada , Argentina and Bolivia . We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America , earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance, estimates of current production levels that remain subject to verification and adjustment, including our estimated production of silver, gold, and other metals in 2022; the timing and release of our guidance for production, costs and certain expenditures in 2023 and for our audited results for Q4 2022 and FY 2022; the timing of the Meeting and the meeting of Yamana's shareholders; and the closing of the transaction with Yamana and Agnico Eagle.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our ability to consummate the Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle; our ability to complete the smooth integration of Yamana's Latin American assets and operating teams upon completion of the Arrangement; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; and prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation) remaining as estimated. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the possibility that the transaction with Yamana and Agnico Eagle will not be completed; and those factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Circular, and under the heading "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in Pan American's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 ended December 31, 2022 ("Q3 Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Q3 Fiscal 2023 unaudited financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 after market close.

In Q3 Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 20.1 million pounds of lead, and 7.0 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 1%, 0%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 13% in zinc compared to the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 ("Q3 Fiscal 2022").

For the first nine months of Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 5.5 million ounces of silver, 3,400 ounces of gold, 57.1 million pounds of lead, and 19.9 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 10%, 17%, and 9%, respectively, in silver, gold and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the same prior year period.

Q3 FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • On a consolidated basis, 296,050 tonnes of ore were mined, up 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 303,442 tonnes of ore were milled, effectively the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 1.9 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 19.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.1 million pounds of zinc, compared to approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.2 million pounds of lead and 7.6 million pounds of zinc in Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the Ying Mining District, 206,854 tonnes of ore were mined, up 3% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 213,830 tonnes of ore were milled, down 1% over Q3 Fiscal 2022. Approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 1,100 ounces of gold, 17.6 million pounds of lead, and 2.1 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 2%, 0%, and 8%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead,  and a decrease of 11% in zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022.
  • At the GC Mine, 89,196 tonnes of ore were mined, down 2% over Q3 Fiscal 2022, and 89,612 tonnes of ore were milled, essentially the same as in Q3 Fiscal 2022, and up 19% over last quarter. Approximately 179 thousand ounces of silver, 2.4 million pounds of lead, and 4.9 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 4%, 7% and 14%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Q3 Fiscal 2022, but up 27%, 35% and 22% respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over last quarter.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Consolidated

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

296,050

290,981

300,104

180,505

292,072


887,135

815,775

Ore Milled (tonne)

303,442

291,643

298,176

182,670

304,772


893,261

819,665










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

207

209

210

213

205


209

208

Lead  (%)

3.3

3.1

3.1

3.2

3.1


3.2

3.2

Zinc (%)

1.3

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.6










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

94.4

94.2

94.5

94.2

93.8


94.4

93.7

Lead  (%)

94.7

93.6

94.7

95.2

94.4


94.3

94.5

Zinc (%)

81.3

78.2

78.1

75.8

80.1


79.2

80.0



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,853

1,798

1,860

1,146

1,834


5,511

5,003

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

20,059

17,983

19,088

11,962

18,978


57,130

52,469

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

6,974

5,986

6,926

4,101

8,030


19,886

22,711



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,860

1,789

1,915

1,173

1,721


5,564

5,092

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

19,273

17,268

19,125

12,279

17,155


55,666

51,284

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

7,119

5,940

6,928

4,340

7,588


19,987

22,469

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

206,854

215,927

214,038

130,612

200,946


636,819

550,786

Ore Milled (tonne)

213,830

216,262

212,055

131,731

214,982


642,147

552,562










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

262

257

267

271

258


262

272

Lead  (%)

4.0

3.7

3.9

3.9

3.7


3.9

3.9

Zinc (%)

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.8

0.8


0.7

0.8










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

95.7

95.5

95.7

95.2

95.1


95.7

95.1

Lead  (%)

95.4

94.1

95.4

96.1

95.2


95.0

95.5

Zinc (%)

66.4

62.5

58.1

57.4

64.0


62.3

60.3



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,674

1,657

1,696

1,062

1,647


5,027

4,447

Gold (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

17,647

16,201

16,718

10,542

16,392


50,566

44,341

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

2,082

1,976

1,928

1,317

2,347


5,986

5,450



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

1,675

1,649

1,759

1,058

1,561


5,083

4,561

Gold  (in thousands of ounces)

1.1

1.2

1.1

0.5

1.1


3.4

2.9

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

16,969

15,587

16,760

10,278

15,003


49,316

43,614

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

2,143

1,882

2,035

1,524

1,947


6,060

5,085

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are summarized as follows:

GC Mine

Q3 F2023

Q2 F2023

Q1 F2023

Q4 F2022

Q3 F2022


Nine months ended December 31,


December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021


2022

2021



















Production Data









Ore Mined (tonne)

89,196

75,054

86,066

49,893

91,126


250,316

264,989

Ore Milled (tonne)

89,612

75,381

86,121

50,939

89,790


251,114

267,103










Head Grades









Silver (gram/tonne)

75

72

71

62

78


73

77

Lead  (%)

1.4

1.2

1.4

1.4

1.5


1.3

1.5

Zinc (%)

2.8

2.7

2.9

2.8

3.2


2.8

3.3










Recovery Rates









Silver  (%)

83.0

81.0

83.4

82.4

83.5


82.5

84.0

Lead  (%)

90.3

88.5

89.8

88.7

89.0


89.6

89.3

Zinc (%)

90.1

89.6

90.4

89.8

89.8


90.1

89.6



















Metal production









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

179

141

164

84

187


484

556

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,412

1,782

2,370

1,420

2,586


6,564

8,128

Zinc (in thousands of pounds)

4,892

4,010

4,998

2,784

5,683


13,900

17,261



















Metals sold









Silver (in thousands of ounces)

185

140

156

115

160


481

531

Lead (in thousands of pounds)

2,304

1,681

2,365

2,001

2,152


6,350

7,670

Zinc  (in thousands of pounds)

4,976

4,058

4,893

2,816

5,641


13,927

17,384

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .

For further information
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: social and economic impacts of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licences; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors".  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Additional information related to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-reports-operational-results-and-the-financial-results-release-date-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2023-301721204.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c3994.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Support the Proposed Arrangement with Yamana and Agnico Eagle

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that, in respect of the upcoming special meeting (the " Meeting ") of shareholders of Pan American (" Shareholders "), Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (" ISS ") and Glass Lewis & Co., LLC (" Glass Lewis ") have recommended that Shareholders vote in favour of the Share Issuance Resolution (as defined below) in connection with Pan American's proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") following the sale by Yamana of its Canadian assets, including certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle "), by way of a plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act .  ISS and Glass Lewis are two leading independent proxy advisory firms which make voting recommendations to their subscribers, including institutional investors.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

First Concentrate Produced At Abra

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to announce that first concentrate was produced at its Abra Base Metals Mine (“Abra” or the “Project”) yesterday, 12 January 2023, as part of the plant commissioning process.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Provides 2023 Guidance; Production expected at 5.7 - 6.3 Million oz Silver and 36,000 - 40,000 oz Gold for 8.6 - 9.5 Million oz Silver Equivalent ¹

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its consolidated production and cost guidance and its capital and exploration budgets for 2023. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

2023 Production and Cost Guidance Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

