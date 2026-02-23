Palamina Corp Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2723 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

Palamina Corp Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2723 at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 1-4

Visit Palamina Corp (TSXV: PA,OTC:PLMNF) (OTCQB: PLMNF) at Booth #2723 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Palamina Corp

Palamina is an exploration company with a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt in southeastern Peru and a land bank of high grade copper-silver assets in southeastern and northeastern Peru. Palamina trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB under the symbol PLMNF.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brazilian State Firm Seeks Injunction to Block Equinox Gold-CMOC Asset Sale

A Brazilian state-run mining company is seeking an emergency court injunction to block the sale of one of Equinox Gold's (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Brazilian assets. Bloomberg reported that Companhia Baiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) has asked the Bahia State Court of Justice to immediately... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Closes CDN$3,913,617 Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Exemption

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption ("LIFE") (the... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at MillenniumDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High-grade assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone drillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

