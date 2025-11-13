Palamina Announces Extension of Private Placement

Palamina Announces Extension of Private Placement

Palamina Corp. (TSXV: PA,OTC:PLMNF) (OTCQB: PLMNF) ("Palamina" or the "Company") has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") announces that in connection with the closing of its initial tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), originally announced in its press release dated November 7, 2025, that it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of a further 30 days price protection to December 12, 2025 in order to complete subscriptions for up to a further $865,625. The subsequent closing will be subject to receipt of subscriptions and a number of other conditions, including, without limitation, the receipt of all relevant regulatory and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT PALAMINA
Palamina is an exploration company with a land bank of high grade copper-silver assets in southeastern and northeastern Peru and a land bank of gold projects in the Puno Orogenic Gold Belt. Palamina trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PA and on the OTCQB under the symbol PLMNF.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Andrew Thomson, President Phone: (416) 204-7536 or visit www.palamina.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274446

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Palamina Corp.PA:CATSXV:PAGold Investing
PA:CA
The Conversation (0)
Palamina Corp.

Palamina Corp.

Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has published its Decision Record ("DR"), Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI"), and approval of the Company's Exploration Plan of... Keep Reading...
East Star Resources

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and base metals explorer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with Endeavour Exploration Limited ("Endeavour"), a subsidiary of Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:... Keep Reading...
Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep Reading...
Peter Schiff, gold bar.

Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver Correction Over? Next Price Triggers, Where to Focus

Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management and founder of Schiff Gold, shares his outlook on gold and silver prices. He also discusses Bitcoin and emerging markets. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on black background.

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Regardless of how the gold price is doing, the top gold-mining companies are always making moves.Right now, gold is in the limelight — stimulated by increasing global inflation, geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the gold price is repeatedly setting new highs in 2025, and broke... Keep Reading...
Stacks of Australian 100-dollar bills, colorful and detailed design.

Aureka Pays AU$1.3 Million to Exit Tandarra Joint Venture

Aureka (ASX:AKA) has sold its 49 percent interest in the Tandarra joint venture in Victoria to its co-owner Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) for a cash sale AU$1.3 million.In the Monday (November 10) announcement, Aureka said the move is aligned with its strategy to focus on its flagship Stawell... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Related News

aluminum investing

Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas