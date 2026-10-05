Pacific Imperial Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - October 5, 2026 Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") (TSXV:PPM,OTC:PCIMF) is pleased to announce that the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of the Company on a ten-to-one (10:1) basis, approved by directors' resolution on September 9, 2026, is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes on October 7, 2026 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Shares will be 69440T208 and the new ISIN will be CA69440T2083.
The Consolidation is being conducted on a "push-out" basis, except with respect to registered shareholders with certificated Shares. Shareholders of the Company without physical share certificates do not need to take any action with respect to the Consolidation, as they will automatically receive new DRS advice representing the post-Consolidation Shares issued as of the Effective Date.
A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation is being mailed to the Company's registered shareholders with certificated Shares. All registered shareholders with certificated Shares will be required to send their certificate(s) representing pre-Consolidation Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal.
Further details regarding the Consolidation are provided in the press release of the Company dated September 9, 2026.
About Pacific Imperial Mines
Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment. The Company's current focus is on the Brownell property in Saskatchewan and the Babine and Fenton properties in B.C.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Chris McLeod"
Chris McLeod, CEO
For further information please contact:
Chris McLeod (604) 669 6332
Email: investor@pacificimperialmines.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, the terms and completion of the Consolidation, obtaining regulatory approval to the Consolidation. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect including, but not limited to the ability of the Company to obtain regulatory approval. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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