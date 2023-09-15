Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tucker brings over 10 years' experience working in the mining industry in project finance, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting.

Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters: "We are delighted Chris has joined the Pacific Empire board. Chris brings a passion and skill for corporate growth which fits with Pacific Empire's focus on advancing its Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project towards discovery in 2024."

About the Trident Property

Located approximately 50 km to the southeast of Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine, the Trident property covers 6,618 hectares and is accessible by vehicle using well established logging roads.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered in 1969, while following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year Falconbridge Ltd. optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work identified the A Zone with intersections in drilling up to 0.84% copper over 45.7 metres (DDH-1971-13) and 0.70% copper over 51.8 metres (DDH-1971-20).

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd. From 2006 through 2008 and PEMC/Oz Minerals Ltd. From 2014 to 2015. All of these programs completed diamond drilling, geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling.

Diamond drilling by Solomon Resources Ltd. at the A Zone in 2007 confirmed the presence of intriguing gold grades and demonstrated that mineralization extended at depth.

Selected Highlights from Historical Drilling at Trident

YearHole IDInterval (m)Copper %Gold g/t
1971DDH-1971-933.60.85not assayed
1971DDH-1971-1345.70.84not assayed
1971DDH-1971-2151.80.7not assayed
2007DDH 2007-1420.670.14

incl.101.180.34
2007DDH 2007-21000.590.18

incl.20.81.05

incl.22.730.36
2007DDH 2007-3320.610.317

incl.21.221.02
2007DDH 2007-4460.600.28


Work by Pacific Empire from 2013-2015 was successful in identifying the source of copper-gold mineralization encountered in drilling as being directly related to porphyry intrusions encountered at the A Zone.

Mineralization on the property is most significant in three areas, 1) the A Zone, 2) the Slide Zone and 3) Campbell Trench. Further information and details including updated maps can be found on the Company's website at www.pemcorp.ca and in the Corporate Presentation.

Qualified Person

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia are located in the highly prospective Hogem Copper-Gold District.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President and Chief Executive Officer

pacific empire minerals corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180715

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Minerals
Pacific Empire Minerals (TSXV:PEMC)

Pacific Empire Minerals


Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its Trident and Pinnacle projects.

Over the past decade Pacific Empire has operated under the "Prospect Generator" business model, where the Company would acquire projects through staking or through option agreements. The Company would then seek to attract partners to advance the projects, primarily in the form of diamond drilling. The acquisition of the Trident Copper-Gold Porphyry Project marks a significant turning point for the Company and an opportunity to focus entirely on advancing one highly prospective project toward discovery, while partner-funded exploration continues at the Company's Pinnacle Copper-Gold Porphyry Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its Jean Marie project. Both holes drilled intersected significant intervals of copper mineralization and were successful in expanding the area of known copper mineralization along strike and at depth.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that the mineralized breccia encountered in historical drilling at Jean Marie was encountered during the 2022 diamond drilling program and has successfully expanded the area of copper mineralization 200 metres to the northwest.

Diamond drilling at Jean Marie during 2022 was successful in intercepting copper mineralization in both diamond drill holes that were completed. Both drill holes were step-out holes from historical drilling at distances of 100 metres (JM22-01) and 200 metres (JM22-02) from historical drill hole 97-11. A total of 700 metres of drilling was completed in two holes. Laboratory assays have now been received and will be presented in detail in the coming days following a detailed review.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has now commenced at its flagship Jean Marie copper project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Col Property, which consists of 17 mineral claims spread over 6618 hectares 50 km southeast of Northwest Copper Corp.'s ("Northwest Copper") Kwanika Deposit and 50 km northwest of Centerra Gold Corp.'s ("Centerra Gold") Mt. Milligan Mine. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement among PEMC, Indata Resources Ltd. and Nation River Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), PEMC acquired a 100% interest in the Col Property in exchange for granting the Vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claims, one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $500,000 by PEMC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

Heritage Mining - Moretti Area Drilling Mobilization

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce AZI Drilling has completed its drill program at the Alcona Target Area and New Millenium Target Area and is now mobilizing to the Moretti Target Area (" Moretti ") at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Field Season Summary for Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Field Season Summary for Storm Copper Project, Canada

  • Spring and Summer geophysical and drilling programs in 2023 have significantly advanced the Storm Project on several fronts:

Sediment Hosted Copper Discovery

  • Discovery of multiple regional scale sediment hosted copper systems, as evidenced by intersections of what appears to be stratiform chalcocite (copper sulfide) mineralization as predicted by both the geological and geophysical models - the discovery has similarities to the world-class copper belts in Central Africa and Botswana
  • Confirmation of geophysical methods effective at targeting sediment-hosted copper mineralization: both gravity and deeper electromagnetic (EM) anomalies have been shown to be strongly associated with sulfide mineralization
  • Significant kilometre-scale historical gravity anomalies that conform to the predictive geological model remain untested and are priority targets for follow-up modern geophysical surveys this coming spring and drilling in summer 2024

New Near-Surface Copper Discoveries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Mobilizes Crew to Burchell and Provides Update

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios-Copperhead Option Discovers Highly Prospective Intrusions on the Red Line Claims Project, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios") and Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") are pleased to report that they have discovered three highly prospective intrusions on the Red Line claims in the mineral rich Golden Triangle area of NW British Columbia. These intrusions include 2 areas of K-feldspar porphyritic syenite similar to one of the key units found at the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au deposit owned by Teck and Newmont.

Romios' VP of Exploration, Mr. John Biczok, P. Geo, commented, "The 2023 exploration program on the Red Line claims has made a very important step forward by discovering what appears to be the same type of intrusive rocks that are associated with the alkalic porphyry Cu-Au-Ag deposits of this region, as well as large areas of the epidote and pyritic alteration typically found in the outer shells around such mineralization. We are looking forward to exploring these exciting targets during the next phase of the field work."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Shareholders Exercised 7,039,520 Warrants for Total Proceeds of $1,055,928

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") on August 2, 2023, gave 30 days' notice to warrant holders that it was exercising the Warrant Acceleration Provision for warrants issued on March 6, 2023, pursuant to its $0.12 Flow-Through Unit and $0.10 Non-Flow-Through Unit Private Placement Financings. The Warrant Expiry Date was accelerated from March 6, 2026 to September 3, 2023.

7,039,520 of the 7,320,000 warrants with the exercising price at $0.15 issued were exercised for gross proceeds to the Company of $1,055,928.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Mining Development and Corporate Strength

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick (Paddy) G. Downey to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Downey has over 40 years of international experience in the resource industry, including mine operations, development and construction. Mr. Downey is currently CEO of Orezone Gold where he has overseen the successful financing, construction, and operation of the Bomboré mine in Burkina Faso. He has held the position of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Elgin Mining Inc., Aura Minerals Inc. and previously Viceroy Exploration Ltd. before its acquisition by Yamana Gold Inc. in 2006. He has held numerous senior engineering positions at several large-scale global gold mining operations and has also held operating positions at several mining projects in Northern Canada. Mr. Downey was a member of the boards of Claude Resources and Dalradian Resources before their recent successful acquisitions and a member of the Board of Victoria Gold during the development stage of Eagle Gold Mine in the Yukon Territory. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Hon.) degree in Engineering from Queen's University.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Minerals
