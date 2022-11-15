Base MetalsInvesting News

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its Jean Marie project. Both holes drilled intersected significant intervals of copper mineralization and were successful in expanding the area of known copper mineralization along strike and at depth.

Highlights:

  • JM-22-02 returned 178 m of 0.32% copper equivalent ("CuEq"), including 76 m of 0.52% CuEq and 31 m of 0.68%CuEq, including 10 m of 1.15% CuEq
  • JM-22-01 returned 155 m of 0.20% CuEq
  • Mineralized hydrothermal breccia was encountered in both holes

"Jean Marie is a fantastic exploration opportunity for Pacific Empire. Our geologic team believes the results of this drilling program are significant and encountering the mineralized breccia in a 200-metre step-out hole from the historical hole 97-11 demonstrates hydrothermal style porphyry mineralization is open along strike," commentedBrad Peters, President, and CEO of Pacific Empire. "Moreover, we remain optimistic that further drilling will demonstrate continuity of mineralization along strike and at depth."

Hole Width (m)From (m)To (m)Cu (eq) %Copper %Molybdenum (ppm)Silver - g/t
JM-22-01155512060.20%0.18%191.0
JM-22-02178942720.32%0.29%421.8
200.4595.552960.30%0.26%351.6
(Entire Hole)28218.00 TOH300 EOH0.23%0.21%271.3
Including761442220.52%0.46%713.0
Including311912220.68%0.64%64.7
Including101912011.15%1.08%67.2

 

Selected Highlights from 2022 Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

*Copper Equivalent (CuEq) % calculated using copper and gold length weighted assay results, with commodity prices assumed to be Copper = $3.49 USD/lb, Molybdenum = $19.31 USD/lb and Ag = $0.65 USD/g (20.13 USD/troy ounce). CuEq grade including copper, gold and silver assumes 100% recoveries is calculated using the following equation: CuEq. = Cu % + (Mo grade (%) x 5.65) + (Ag grade (ppm) x 84.36). No metallurgical data have been used in this calculation.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_001.jpg

Location of 2022 Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_001full.jpg

JM-22-01 was drilled approximately 100 metres to the west of historical drill hole 97-11 and was drilled to a depth of 400 metres. The hole was collared in Takla Volcanic rocks. Copper mineralization that was observed in the hole consisted of chalcopyrite and bornite finely disseminated in the Takla volcanic andesite and in quartz hematite veinlets. A 13-meter-wide quartz-carbonate breccia zone was intercepted from 163 to 176 metres. Five to ten meter wide dykes of equigranular monzonite cross cut the Takla. Takla volcanic rock was intensely and variably biotitised, with the greatest intensity of alteration close to the contact with the equigranular monzonitic plutonic rocks at 223 meters depth. Chalcopyrite in the Jean Marie intrusive monzonite was found in low angle quartz, hematite veinlets with K-feldspar selvages.

JM-22-02 was drilled a further 100 metres to the northwest of JM22-01. This hole was drilled to a depth of 300 metres. The highest-grade intercept was encountered in from 189 metres to 220 metres, where a 30-metre-wide quartz-carbonate hydrothermal breccia was intersected. This intercept represents a continuation of the high-grade mineralized breccia intercepted 200 metres to the east in hole J97-11. Mineralization in the breccia is found as massive chalcopyrite in the matrix as well as large angular clasts. Takla volcanic rock was variably biotitised, chalcopyrite and bornite was disseminated in the Takla andesitic volcanic rock and in veinlets associated with hematite. The contact with the Jean Marie pluton was intercepted at 220 meters, below the quartz-carbonate breccia. Chalcopyrite in the Jean Marie intrusive monzonite was found in low angle quartz, hematite veinlets with K-feldspar selvages.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_002.jpg

Plan Map Showing Location of Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_003.jpg
Cross Section of 2022 Diamond Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_004.jpg

JM-01 @ ~47 metres showing chalcopyrite veins in Takla volcanics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_005.jpg

JM-01 @ ~160 metres showing chalcopyrite rich breccia infill

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_006.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_006full.jpgCannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_007.jpg

JM-01 @ ~170 metres showing mineralized quartz breccia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_007full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_009.jpg

JM-01 @ 167 metres showing mineralized quartz breccia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_009full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_010.jpg

JM-02 @ ~170 metres showing mineralized quartz breccia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_010full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_011.jpg

JM-02 @ ~295 metres showing copper mineralization

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/144289_2fc5ff0e34a7890b_011full.jpg

About Jean Marie

The Jean Marie property is a copper-molybdenum-silver-gold porphyry prospect located 50 km south of Northwest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold deposit and 50 km west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine in central BC. The property covers over 12,000 hectares and has multiple mineralized zones which are open for expansion with drilling. Drill results demonstrate kilometer-scale base and precious metal mineralization over a large, under-explored property with multiple untested diamond-drill targets.

Drilling in the 1990's returned near surface intercepts of up to 244m of 0.28% copper, 0.007% molybdenum and 1.1 g/t silver, in a broad area located close to the pluton, volcanic contact. Two of the holes intercepted a distinct quartz breccia which returned up to 27 metres of 1.19% copper, and 5.74 g/t silver.

Historical diamond drilling was limited to a maximum depth of 288 metres below surface and mineralization remains unbounded at depth and along strike to the NW and SE. Of the 96 holes drilled on the property since the 1970's 76 are less than 130 metres in depth with numerous short holes that were mineralized over the entire length.

Qualified Person

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

