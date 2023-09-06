Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its Trident and Pinnacle projects.

Over the past decade Pacific Empire has operated under the "Prospect Generator" business model, where the Company would acquire projects through staking or through option agreements. The Company would then seek to attract partners to advance the projects, primarily in the form of diamond drilling. The acquisition of the Trident Copper-Gold Porphyry Project marks a significant turning point for the Company and an opportunity to focus entirely on advancing one highly prospective project toward discovery, while partner-funded exploration continues at the Company's Pinnacle Copper-Gold Porphyry Project.

"Acquiring the Trident property is a game changer for the company," commentedBrad Peters, President, and CEO and Director of Pacific Empire. "This is a property that I had been watching very closely over the past seven years. Pacific Empire had originally optioned the then named Col property in 2013 and during 2014 the property was advanced with partner-funded exploration by Oz Minerals who completed a large IP survey in addition to two diamond drill holes. In 2015 Oz Minerals dropped the option agreement and returned the project to PEMC but due to the significant cash payments and exploration expenditures required by Pacific Empire to keep the underlying option agreement in good standing we were forced to return the property back to the owner.

"Over the past seven years I remained in contact with the owner of the property and when it became apparent in April of 2022 that the claims were potentially going to expire, we came to an agreement where in return for a 2% NSR on the property Pacific Empire would acquire a 100% interest in the property. The only problem remaining was that the claims were still going to expire if there was not a significant amount of work completed immediately or by filing cash-in-lieu to maintain the claims in good standing with the government. Due to previous partner-funded exploration on Pacific Empire's projects over the past seven years we were in the fortunate position of having a substantial balance in our PAC account and we were able to take advantage of a one-time opportunity to use our PAC credits to advance the property with the government until 2027. As a result, Pacific Empire now has a 100% interest in a very prospective gold-enriched copper project with no underlying obligations to property owners and no government required exploration expenditures for another four years.

"The most significant advancement on the property occurred during 2014 when it was recognized that mineralization encountered in diamond drilling at the A Zone during 2007 and the early 1970's was not related to a fracture or shear zone but was directly related to the emplacement of small porphyry intrusions. This observation has significant implications for future exploration programs and is often overlooked when evaluating copper porphyry prospects. As our Senior Geological Advisor, Paul Johnston put it, 'Although it should seem obvious, one of the most important criteria in evaluating a porphyry prospect is the actual presence of a mineralized porphyry.'

"Most importantly, the intrusions dip to the northeast, implying that the source of the mineralized porphyry intrusions is to the northeast of historical drilling at the A Zone, in an area where there has been no diamond drilling. In addition, high grade mineralization at the Slide Zone, located approximately 700 metres to the northeast of the A Zone, appears to be related to the emplacement of a hydrothermal breccia, a common feature related to copper porphyry systems.

"Several prospective target areas have been identified to the northeast of the A Zone and the next step for Pacific Empire is to complete an airborne Mobile Magneto Tellurics survey over this area. The ability of a Magneto Telluric survey to outline resistive/conductive bodies at a depth up to 1 kilometre will assist greatly in focusing future diamond drilling."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_001.jpg
 
Location of Trident & Pinnacle Copper-Gold Porphyry Projects
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_001full.jpg

Forest Fires

The ongoing forest fires in British Columbia have had an impact on our planned exploration activities at the Trident project. Firstly, we want to extend our thoughts to the communities affected by these fires and extend our gratitude to the firefighters and emergency personnel working to control the situation.

Safety is our top priority at PEMC. As such, we suspended our exploration activities at the Trident project during July and August to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors. We have been monitoring the situation to assess when it will be safe to resume our operations. Precipitation over the past two weeks appears to have been successful in subduing fire activity in the area and we anticipate it will be safe to conduct exploration activities shortly.

The fire that affected the Trident property was the Klawli Lake Fire (Fire No. G50872). The fire was first reported on June 24, 2023 and reached an extent of 15,943.6 hectares, covering portions of both the Trident and Pinnacle properties.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_002.jpg
 
Location of Trident & Pinnacle Projects in Relation to 2023 Forest Fires
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_002full.jpg

About the Trident Property

Located approximately 50 km to the southeast of Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine, the Trident property covers 6,618 hectares and is accessible by vehicle using well established logging roads.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered by Colin Campbell in 1969, while following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year Falconbridge Ltd. optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work identified the A Zone.

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd. From 2006 through 2008 and PEMC/Oz Minerals Ltd. From 2014 to 2015. All of these programs completed diamond drilling, geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling.

Mineralization on the property is most significant in three areas, 1) the A Zone, 2) the Slide Zone and 3) Campbell Trench. Further information and details including updated maps can be found on the Company's website at www.pemcorp.ca and in the Corporate Presentation.

The A Zone

At the A Zone, copper-gold mineralization occurs along a strike length of approximately 300 metres at an azimuth of 120o and where best developed it is approximately 30 meters wide over a length of approximately 175 metres. This zone was tested by a number of small diameter drill holes by Falconbridge Ltd. in 1971 with the best intersections assaying 0.84% Cu over 45.7 meters and 0.70% Cu over 51.8 metres (DDH-1971-13 and DDH-1971-20, respectively). In 2007, Solomon Resources Ltd. followed up with diamond drilling at the A Zone and demonstrated that mineralization extended at depth.

Until 2014, mineralization at the A Zone was believed to be associated with a fracture or shear zone, however while reviewing drill core from the A Zone in 2014, PEMC observed the presence of very well mineralized porphyry intrusions that are most likely responsible for the copper-gold mineralization due to their intimate relationship with quartz-sulphide veining and mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_003.jpg
 
Trident Property Mineralized Zones
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_003full.jpg
 

Selected Highlights from Historical Drilling at Col (A Zone)

YearHole IDInterval (m)Copper %Gold g/t
1971DDH-1971-933.60.85not assayed
1971DDH-1971-1345.70.84not assayed
1971DDH-1971-2151.80.7not assayed
2007DDH 2007-1420.670.14

incl.101.180.34
2007DDH 2007-21000.590.18

incl.20.81.05

incl.22.730.36
2007DDH 2007-3320.610.317

incl.21.221.02
2007DDH 2007-4460.600.28

 

"It is the shorter intervals that are of particular interest to me as they represent the potential for high-grade copper-gold mineralization," commentedBrad Peters, President, and CEO of Pacific Empire. "The key now is to identify where these mineralized porphyry fingers are emanating from, and we believe an airborne Magneto Telluric survey will be of great value in identifying the much larger, potential source of such mineralization."
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_004.jpg
 
 Porphyry intrusion in DDH-2007-2 @ 77m associated with sheeted quartz-sulphide veining
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_004full.jpg

The Slide Zone

One of the more intriguing examples of mineralization on the property can be found at the Slide Zone. Located approximately 1 km to the northeast of the A Zone, the Slide Zone occurs within Chuchi Lake Succession volcanic rocks and is characterized by a large area of boulders derived from a steeply dipping fault scarp. Select grab samples from the area in 2007 returned the following values:

  • 17,700 ppm Cu, 948 ppb Au, 16.4 ppm Ag; Sample 96568

  • 5,535 ppm Cu, 429 ppb Au; Sample 96571

  • 3,739 ppm Cu, 302 ppb Au; Sample 96570

In this area, mineralization styles vary considerably but are characteristic of hydrothermal breccia. This is evidenced by the presence of mineralized monzonite clasts within the surrounding volcanic rocks in addition to strong epidote-quartz alteration of the mineralized clasts.

In porphyry deposits, breccias generally occur as steep, pipe-like bodies and are typically formed at the top of, or immediately adjacent to an intrusion, hosting high-grade ore bodies. Breccia-hosted deposits, such as the Galore Creek porphyry copper-gold deposit and the Mount Polley porphyry copper-gold-silver deposit are such examples.

Campbell Trench Zone

Located approximately 1 km to the northwest and 200 m higher in elevation, PEMC believes the Campbell Trench Zone may be representative of a higher level within the porphyry-epithermal spectrum. This area is characterized by the presence of large quartz veins associated with copper-gold mineralization. Visible gold was observed in outcrop at this location in 2007.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_005.jpg
 
Visible gold at Campbell Trench from 2007
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/179622_a8d73ac04464f95e_005full.jpg

Pinnacle Property Update

Exploration activities at Pinnacle were also affected by forest fire activity during 2023, however as the situation improves, we expect partner-funded exploration to continue in 2023.

On June 27, 2023, Teako Minerals Corp. ("Teako") announced that it had received its drill and road use permits for exploration at Pinnacle. In addition, Teako announced their intention to perform a 3D IP survey at Pinnacle over the Aplite Ridge target area. Additional intended work for 2023 also includes soil sampling, geological mapping and rock sampling to further expand upon work completed in 2021 and 2022. The proposed IP program is designed to conduct up to 50.4 line-kilometers of survey work which is primarily targeting the Aplite Ridge and immediately adjacent target areas.

Details of the Drill and Road Use Permits are as follows:

  • Diamond drilling, roads and trails permit (June 23, 2023, to June 22, 2028); and

  • Road use permit approval (June 6, 2023, to December 31, 2023).

Details of the Option Agreement between Pacific Empire and Teako

Teako may earn a 70% interest in Pinnacle by completing $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the project, paying PEMC an aggregate of $460,000 in cash payments ($110,000 paid) and issuing 3,800,000 common shares (800,000 issued) to PEMC by August 2026. Following the exercise of the Option, PEMC will retain a 30% free-carried interest in the Project until the date that Teako publishes a NI 43-101 compliant Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the Project. Following completion of the PFS, PEMC and Teako will form a joint venture with Teako holding a 70% initial interest and PEMC holding a 30% initial interest.

2022 and 2021 Exploration Completed by Teako

Exploration work in 2022 was centered on and around the Aplite Creek Occurrence and comprised extensions of the 2021 soil grid to the east, expanded UAV drone based magnetic coverage westerly and east from the previous survey while mapping and rock sampling within the original grid area. It consisted of collecting 427 soil samples of standard "B" horizon material analyzed by conventional digestion and analytical techniques. A total of 14 grab rock samples were collected from bedrock exposures.

Results were highly elevated for copper and gold, consistent with the 2021 and historical compiled data. Gold values returned a high value of 1,830 ppb (10% of samples >20 ppb) and copper values with a high value of 605 ppm (4% of samples >100 ppm). A total of 14 rock samples were collected and returned low values, except for four samples collected from bedrock exposures at the Aplite Creek Occurrence where sample results were elevated for copper and gold (table 1). The area sampled comprises a large, elevated rise in topography that lacks outcrop and is interpreted to be a large till sheet at least several metres thick.

A total of 427 soil samples were collected and returned 42 samples yielding assay values greater than 20 ppb gold and 17 samples greater than 100 ppm copper in an area void of outcrop and with interpreted modest till cover. Rock grab samples collected from the Aplite Creek occurrence returned several anomalous sample results. A highlight was one grab sample that returned 1.4% Cu and 1.7 g/t Au.

Exploration carried out by Teako in 2021 was centered on the Aplite Creek prospect and included collection of 173 soil samples of standard B-horizon and 85 samples collected for mobile metal ion sampling (MMI) analysis. Gold values from soil sampling in 2021 returned a high value of 1,460 parts per billion (ppb) (24 percent of samples over 20 ppb) and copper values with a high value of 8,010 ppm (26 percent of samples over 100 ppm and 5 per cent over 1,000 ppm). This 2021 sampling, combined with previous soil sampling, induced polarization surveys and the current magnetic survey, identified a northwesterly trending area of elevated copper and gold soil geochemistry coincident with magnetic highs and high chargeability over an area of four (4) km by 1.2 km.

The Pinnacle Project is located within the Quesnel Terrane which is characterized by Late Triassic to Early Jurassic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that have been intruded by various intrusive phases related to the Late Triassic to Early Jurassic Hogem Intrusive Suite. The property was first explored in the early 1970's following the identification of anomalous stream sediment samples from reconnaissance prospecting within the central portion of the property at the Aplite Creek Zone where chalcopyrite and secondary malachite occur in a calcite-quartz breccia zone that can be traced for approximately 30 m, and which is approximately 7m in width. Initial geochemical surveys, limited diamond drilling, and geophysical surveys were completed and confirmed the presence of copper and gold mineralization at Aplite Creek. Highlights of the historical work at Aplite Creek include a diamond drillhole drilled by BP Resources in 1990 that reported 6m @ 6.4 g/t gold. Since 2014 the property has seen extensive exploration to the south of the Aplite Creek area including diamond and percussion drilling, induced polarization ("IP") surveys and airborne magnetic/EM surveys that have identified several broad areas that exhibit widespread porphyry style alteration in areas of extensive cover. At the Elbow Zone, five of the six diamond drill holes returned anomalous gold, highlighted by 94 metres grading 0.34 g/t gold in DD15ELB001. At the Sooner Zone, diamond drilling in 2015 encountered broad intervals of anomalous low-level copper associated with sericite-biotite alteration.

"I am very happy that Teako continues to advance the Pinnacle project," commentedBrad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire. "Recent logging activities on the Pinnacle project have dramatically improved access to the Aplite Ridge target area in addition to prospective areas to the north and east. The group at Teako is very experienced and capable with a wealth of knowledge in porphyry deposits in British Columbia. They have been able to bring new ideas and insights that add significant value to the project."

Qualified Person

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President and Chief Executive Officer

pacific empire minerals corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179622

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire MineralsPEMC:CATSXV:PEMCBase Metals Investing
PEMC:CA
Pacific Empire Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pacific Empire Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pacific Empire Minerals (TSXV:PEMC)

Pacific Empire Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Drills 178 m of 0.32% Copper Equivalent in Step-Out Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report assay results from the 2022 diamond drill program at its Jean Marie project. Both holes drilled intersected significant intervals of copper mineralization and were successful in expanding the area of known copper mineralization along strike and at depth.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Intersects Mineralized Breccia in Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that the mineralized breccia encountered in historical drilling at Jean Marie was encountered during the 2022 diamond drilling program and has successfully expanded the area of copper mineralization 200 metres to the northwest.

Diamond drilling at Jean Marie during 2022 was successful in intercepting copper mineralization in both diamond drill holes that were completed. Both drill holes were step-out holes from historical drilling at distances of 100 metres (JM22-01) and 200 metres (JM22-02) from historical drill hole 97-11. A total of 700 metres of drilling was completed in two holes. Laboratory assays have now been received and will be presented in detail in the coming days following a detailed review.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has now commenced at its flagship Jean Marie copper project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Announces Acquisition of Col Copper-Gold Porphyry Project and Solidifies Regional Scale Land Position

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Col Property, which consists of 17 mineral claims spread over 6618 hectares 50 km southeast of Northwest Copper Corp.'s ("Northwest Copper") Kwanika Deposit and 50 km northwest of Centerra Gold Corp.'s ("Centerra Gold") Mt. Milligan Mine. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement among PEMC, Indata Resources Ltd. and Nation River Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), PEMC acquired a 100% interest in the Col Property in exchange for granting the Vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claims, one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $500,000 by PEMC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an exploration update and to report that it has retained Atlas Drilling Ltd. of Kamloops British Columbia for diamond drilling at its Jean Marie property this summer. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has finalized drill targets at its flagship Jean Marie copper porphyry project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from the preliminary feasibility study (" PFS ") for its 100%-owned Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia with an after-tax NPV 8% of $2.01 Billion and IRR of 18.6% at $8.75 lb Ni.  The PFS has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (" NI 43-101 ") and demonstrates the potential to develop a high-margin, long-life, large-scale, and low-carbon mine with unparalleled flexibility to produce either a high-grade concentrate (60% nickel) for direct feed into the stainless steel industry (the " Base Case ") or further refining into battery-grade nickel sulphate, cobalt precipitate, and copper concentrate products for the battery material supply chain (the " Refinery Option ").  All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Initial South Zone Drilling Demonstrates Large Tonnage Potential of Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

US Department of Energy Classifies Magnesium Among the Most Critical Commodities

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pacific Empire Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

FPX Nickel Delivers PFS for Baptiste Nickel Project with After-Tax NPV of US$2.01 Billion and 18.6% IRR

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Related News

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Successfully Completes Semi-Industrial Scale Piloting for the Penco Module

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

Cobalt Investing

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Lithium Investing

Resource and Exploration Drilling Results

Cobalt Investing

HTM Acquires Historical Nickel Sulphide Project - Canada

Resource Investing

Menzies & Laverton Restart Mining Study - September 2023

×