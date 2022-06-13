Base MetalsInvesting News

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Col Property, which consists of 17 mineral claims spread over 6618 hectares 50 km southeast of Northwest Copper Corp.'s ("Northwest Copper") Kwanika Deposit and 50 km northwest of Centerra Gold Corp.'s ("Centerra Gold") Mt. Milligan Mine. Pursuant to the terms of a purchase agreement among PEMC, Indata Resources Ltd. and Nation River Resources Ltd. (together, the "Vendors"), PEMC acquired a 100% interest in the Col Property in exchange for granting the Vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") on the claims, one-half (1%) of such 2% net smelter return royalty may be purchased for $500,000 by PEMC.

"Ownership of the Col property outright provides us with tremendous flexibility. Unburdened by annual cash payments, share payments and work commitments, we will be able to take the necessary time to bring all of our resources to bear on the property in a cost-effective manner and, when the time is right, we will drill," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO. "This journey began 10 years ago and I am excited that with the addition of the Col property, PEMC now has a commanding, regional scale land position between Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine and Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit. Work by Northwest Copper in recent months has demonstrated the potential in this area for very attractive copper-gold grades. Historical work at the Col property over the last 50 years has also demonstrated the potential for very attractive copper-gold grades. As an added bonus the property was eligible for a one-time use of Portable Assessment Credits to advance the Good to Date of the property out until 2027. We took full advantage of this opportunity. On a personal note I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Campbell for entrusting this incredible copper project to Pacific Empire."

About the Col Property

Located approximately 50 km to the southeast of Northwest Copper's Kwanika Deposit and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine, the Col property covers 6,618 hectares and is accessible by vehicle using well established logging roads.

Copper mineralization on the property was first discovered by Colin Campbell in 1969, while following up on anomalous stream sediment samples. The following year Falconbridge Ltd. optioned the property and over the next two years completed IP and magnetic surveys, geological mapping, soil sampling and diamond drilling. This work identified the A Zone.

Additional exploration programs were completed by Kookaburra Gold Corp. from 1988 through 1991, Solomon Resources Ltd. From 2006 through 2008 and PEMC/Oz Minerals Ltd. From 2014 to 2015. All of these programs completed diamond drilling, geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_001.jpg

PEMC Project Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_001full.jpg

Mineralization on the property is most significant in three areas, 1) the A Zone, 2) Campbell Trench and 3) Slide Zone.

The A Zone

At the A Zone, copper-gold mineralization occurs along a strike length of approximately 300 metres at an azimuth of 120o and where best developed it is approximately 30 meters wide over a length of approximately 175 metres. This zone was tested by a number of small diameter drill holes by Falconbridge Ltd. in 1971 with the best

intersections assaying 0.84% Cu over 45.7 meters and 0.70% Cu over 51.8 metres (DDH-1971-13 and DDH-1971-20, respectively). In 2007, Solomon Resources Ltd. followed up with diamond drilling at the A Zone and demonstrated that mineralization extended at depth.

Until 2014, mineralization at the A Zone was believed to be associated with a shear zone, however while reviewing drill core from the A Zone, PEMC observed the presence of very well mineralized porphyry intrusions that are most likely responsible for the copper-gold mineralization due to their intimate relationship with quartz-sulphide veining and mineralization.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_002.jpg

Col Property Mineralized Zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_002full.jpg

Selected Highlights from Historical Drilling at Col (A Zone)

YearHole IDInterval (m)Copper %Gold g/t
1971DDH-1971-933.60.85not assayed
1971DDH-1971-1345.70.84not assayed
1971DDH-1971-2051.80.7not assayed
2007DDH 2007-1420.670.14
2007DDH 2007-21000.590.18
2007DDH 2007-3320.610.317
2007DDH 2007-4460.600.28

 

(from Assessment Report 30053, Lane, 2007)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_003.jpg

Porphyry intrusion and copper-gold mineralization in DDH-2007-2 @ 77m associated with sheeted quartz-sulphide veining

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_004.jpg

Porphyry intrusion in DDH-2007-2 @ 77m with chalcopyrite as blebs, disseminations and veinlets
(note emplacement of sheeted quartz veins appears to precede emplacement of porphyry)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_005.jpg

Sheeted quartz-sulphide veins in DDH-2007-2 from 67-90.5m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/127418_ac5a0b0834a858c5_005full.jpg

Campbell Trench Zone

Located approximately 1 km to the northwest and 150 m higher in elevation, PEMC believes the Campbell Trench Zone may be representative of a higher level within the porphyry-epithermal spectrum. This area is characterized by the presence of large quartz veins associated with copper-gold mineralization. Visible gold was observed in outcrop at this location in 2007.

The Slide Zone

One of the more intriguing examples of mineralization on the property can be found at the Slide Zone. Located approximately 1 km to the northeast of the A Zone, the Slide Zone occurs within Chuchi Lake Succession volcanic rocks and is characterized by a large area of boulders derived from a steeply dipping fault scarp. Select grab samples from the area in 2007 returned the following values:

  • 1.77% Cu, 948 ppb Au, 16.4 ppm Ag; Sample 96568
  • 0.55% Cu, 429 ppb Au; Sample 96571;
  • 0.37% Cu, 302 ppb Au; Sample 96570

In this area, mineralization is associated with strong epidote alteration and epidote magnetite/bornite nodules.

Qualified Person

Thomas Hawkins, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company's strong portfolio of gold-enriched copper projects in British Columbia, is the culmination of perseverance through one of the longest bear markets in the resource industry.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Brad Peters"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.
Tel: +1-604-356-6246
brad@pemcorp.ca

www.pemcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: "unburdened by annual cash payments, share payments and work commitments, we will be able to take the necessary time to bring all of our resources to bear on the property in a cost-effective manner and, when the time is right, we will drill" are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers, directors or promoters with certain other projects; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume and the additional risks identified the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127418

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire MineralsTSXV:PEMCBase Metals Investing
PEMC:CA
Pacific Empire Minerals

Pacific Empire Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Provides Exploration Update and Retains Atlas Drilling for Diamond Drilling at Jean Marie

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an exploration update and to report that it has retained Atlas Drilling Ltd. of Kamloops British Columbia for diamond drilling at its Jean Marie property this summer. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has finalized drill targets at its flagship Jean Marie copper porphyry project, located in north-central British Columbia.

During 2021, PEMC completed a comprehensive exploration program at Jean Marie that was designed to incorporate all existing historical data on the property with data collected during the 2020 and 2021 exploration programs. As a result, PEMC has delineated 2 high priority drill targets for diamond drilling during the 2022 exploration season.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Corporate Outlook

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate Outlook

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide an overview of its achievements during the 2021 exploration season and a corporate outlook on upcoming exploration activities. Pacific Empire has strengthened its portfolio through staking prospective projects, converting its interest in the Stars property and the Red property to royalties and cash, and advancing our flagship Jean Marie project through systematic target development during 2021. The focus for 2022 will be at Jean Marie where permits have been submitted for diamond drilling at the two highest ranking targets. Partner-funded exploration at the Pinnacle project is expected to continue during 2022.

2021 Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Acquires 2% NSR Royalty

Pacific Empire Acquires 2% NSR Royalty

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to report that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with EnGold Mines Ltd. ("EnGold") to sell the Company's 100% interest in the LLH1 mineral tenure (the "Red Property"), covering 1,315 hectares contiguous to EnGold's Lac La Hache Property in central British Columbia.

"We are excited to have completed this transaction which provides PEMC with a 2% Net Smelter Return on prospective ground within EnGold's Lac La Hache Property," commented Brad Peters, President and CEO of Pacific Empire.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
pacific empire investment

Pacific Empire Announces Staking of New Project

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce that it has staked three mineral tenures (the "Abby Property") totaling 5,441 hectares, located adjacent to Northwest Copper Corp.'s Kwanika Property.

Project Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
empire definition

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Ms. Samantha Shorter to Board of Directors and Closing of Stars Porphyry Property Purchase Agreement

Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Ms. Samantha Shorter to the Board of Directors. Ms. Shorter has been appointed to the Audit Committee and will serve as Chair of that Committee effective immediately.

Ms. Shorter is a senior finance and accounting professional with 15 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector and has served as CFO of various junior mining companies. She has extensive international experience with development projects as well as operating assets. Ms. Shorter was also previously employed as an audit manager at a major Canadian accounting firm specializing in the mining industry and has extensive experience providing financial reporting and corporate services to companies in the mining and mineral exploration industries. Ms. Shorter is a CPA, CA and CIA and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Honours from the University of British Columbia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Announces Plans for Solwezi

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to report that Zambian-Congo Copperbelt expert, Dr. Simon Dorling, has agreed to accept and maintain an engagement with the Company. Simon has reviewed the data and results obtained by Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration ("Rio Tinto") on Midnight Sun's Solwezi Licences in Zambia and integrated this information with the data created by Midnight Sun and previous operators as well as incorporating recent research in the region to build a comprehensive database and inclusive interpretation of the structural-geological settings for mineralisation for future targeting.

Dr. Dorling's work has generated several new targets and justification to revisit existing prospects on the licences, including the proposal of structural corridors controlling mineralization around both the Mitu discovery area as well as hole MDD-17-15 on the Mitu Trend which measured 4.23% CuEq over 11.6 metres (see the Company's news release dated July 4, 2017). These corridors suggest a fault-control on mineralisation through re-mobilisation into late northeast-trending faults which leave these mineralized areas open along strike.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metallum signs Negotiation Agreement with the Pays Plat First Nation

Metallum signs Negotiation Agreement with the Pays Plat First Nation

(TheNewswire)

Metallum Resources Inc.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2739 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Aranjin Resources Ltd (TSXV: ARJN) invites you to visit them at Booth #2739 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Attends PDAC in Person

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA), is pleased to announce that the company will be attending this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, taking place in person at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2022 .

Forte is a newly listed junior mining exploration company with an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. President and CEO Patrick Elliott , and his team are excited to meet with investors at booth 2949 at the Investor Exchange Pavilion to discuss current and upcoming exploration plans.

The Company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for copper and gold resource development.

In the video, Mr. Elliott goes through the company's decision to be in Peru , the different mining projects, and the highly experienced corporate and exploration teams. Watch the full video below to learn how Forte Minerals is well-positioned to thrive from prevailing copper prices.

Paul Johnston , P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in the video referenced in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Perú. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
(signed) " Patrick Elliott "
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-attends-pdac-in-person-301566286.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c8987.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

EV Nickel Negotiates Lease and ROFR to Purchase the Patents Hosting the Permitted Carshaw Mill

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • Negotiated access to the Carshaw Mill site, adjacent to the Company's Carman-Langmuir exploration target
  • EV Nickel may potentially use the site as a Regional Exploration and Technical hub
  • Secured Right of First Refusal to purchase the land, including the Permitted Carshaw Mill Facility

EV Nickel Inc. (TSX-V:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed terms for a Lease and Right of First Refusal Agreement, pending further due diligence, with a privately held mineral exploration company that is arms length from EVNi (the "Vendor"), for surface rights overlaying seven mining patents (the "Lease Properties"), east of Langmuir Road and serviced by a power line, in Shaw Township, southeast of Timmins, Ontario. The surface rights are beneficially owned or under option with the Vendor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-confirmation-of-the-carbon-absorbing-characteristics-of-both-the-tailing-and-waste-rock-anticipated-at-the-nickel-shaw-wellgreen-deposit-301566219.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c7281.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×