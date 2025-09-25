Pacific Bay Announces Non-Brokered Financing

David H. Brett, Chairman of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM,OTC:PBMFF) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that the Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 2,000,000 flow-through units at $0.10 per unit (the FT Units"), for gross proceeds of $200,000 and 1,500,000 non flow through units at $0.07 per unit (the "NFT Units") for gross proceeds of $105,000, totalling $305,000 in gross proceeds (the "Financing"). The Financing is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The FT Units will consist of one flow through share and one-half warrant to purchase one non flow through share at $0.15 for a period of one year.

The NFT Units will consist of one common share and one full warrant to purchase one common share at $0.10 for a period of one year.

The proceeds of the FT Units will be used to explore the Company's British Columbia critical minerals projects and such expenditures with qualify as "critical mineral flow through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Canadian Income Tax Act.

The NFT Unit proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company reserves the ability to pay a finder fee of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the financing.

Brazil Update

The Company also announces that Pacific Bay's $2 million private placement announced July 2nd, 2025, will not be proceeding. The July 2nd financing was arranged in connection with the acquisition of the Pereira-Velho gold project in Alagoas state, Brazil. The Company remains fully committed to closing the acquisition of Pereira-Velho and expects to announce an alternative financing in the future to achieve this goal. The acquisition of Pereira-Velho was deemed a Fundamental Acquisition by the Exchange requiring detailed review and approval of the transaction. Preparation of an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pereira-Velho was an Exchange requirement, and this report has been prepared and filed on SEDAR+, but remains subject to further review and approval by the Exchange. The Company will update and advise investors if and when a definitive agreement regarding Pereira-Velho is executed with the vendor, and other material information when it becomes available.

None of the proceeds of the current Financing will be expended on the Pereira-Velho project.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. Per/

David Brett, MBA

Chairman

Contact: David Brett, 604-682-2421, dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

This news release contains "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Pereira-Velho property and alternative financing plans. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Pacific Bay will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition, results of exploration activities, and the ability of the Company to raise equity financing. Although Pacific Bay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Pacific Bay does not undertake to update any forward‐looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268043

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.PBM:CATSXV:PBMGold Investing
PBM:CA
The Conversation (0)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company's properties include the Wheaton Creek, Haskins Reed and Weaver Lake property.

Thistle Resources Corp.

St. Davids Capital Inc. and Thistle Resources Corp. Enter Definitive Agreement for Qualifying Transaction

St. Davids Capital Inc. (TSXV: SDCI.P) ("St. Davids" or the "Company") and Thistle Resources Corp. ("Thistle") are pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated July 10, 2025, they have entered into a definitive acquisition agreement dated September 15, 2025 (the "Acquisition Agreement") in respect of the previously announced arm's length "qualifying transaction" (the "Qualifying Transaction"), as such term is defined in Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Corporate Finance Manual. In this news release, the term "Resulting Issuer" refers to the Company after the closing of the Qualifying Transaction.

Thistle Resources Corp.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bar on top of many gold nuggets.

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets or strategies when building an investment portfolio, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks.

For those unfamiliar with the term, put simply, a hedge is an investment position whose main purpose is to offset potential losses or gains related to another asset. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Keep reading...Show less
Red stamp on paper with "approved" in bold red letters.

Brightstar Resources Gets Approval for Lord Byron Open-pit Mining Proposal

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR,OTCQB:BTRAF) said on Monday (September 22) that the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration has approved its mining proposal and mine closure plan for the Lord Byron project.

Lord Byron is located approximately 85 kilometres southeast of Laverton, Western Australia.

The gold asset was acquired by Brightstar as part of its purchase of Linden Gold in July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Calls

Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com shares price targets for gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He also discusses the health of the US economy and shares concerns about the stock market.

Keep reading...Show less
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has pushed the precious metal to record highs as market participants seek its perceived security.

And each time the gold price rises, there are calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver (CSE:PRNC)

Prince Silver Announces Approved to Commence Trading on OTCQB

Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") effective September 24, 2025. The shares trade on the OTCQB under trading symbol "PRNCF". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PRNC"

"Trading on the OTCQB gives Prince enhanced access to the U.S. capital markets and makes it easier for American investors to participate in our Nevada based silver growth story" said Ralph Shearing, President of the Company.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Related News

graphite investing

Initial Drill Results at Orom-Cross Highlight High Grade Shallow Zones

copper investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Reviews Property Acquisition Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces David Massola Has Rejoined the Company as Vice President Business Development

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News