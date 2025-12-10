Pacific Bay Announces Management Changes

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM,OTC:PBMFF) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that, effective immediately, Pacific Bay Chairman David H. Brett will assume the role of President and CEO, succeeding Reagan Glazier. This transition enables Mr. Glazier to fully dedicate his time to other professional commitments, while he continues to lend his valuable expertise as a member of the Company's board of directors, supporting ongoing strategic initiatives and growth.

Mr. Brett, who has been a significant shareholder and director since 1985, previously served as PBM's President and CEO during various periods of the Company's history. Mr. Brett, who earned an MBA from SFU, has 40 years of experience in the mining sector, including as President & CEO of gold producer Cusac Gold Mines Ltd. With PBM, Mr. Brett worked extensively in BC, Quebec, Brazil, Argentina, and other jurisdictions. Mr. Brett is also former President & CEO of EnGold Mines Ltd. where he raised significant financing, led resource discoveries, and helped guide major drilling campaigns over 10 years at BC's Lac La Hache Copper/Gold property.

"Reagan is a top-flight geologist and mining CEO who will continue to contribute in a big way to PBM's success going forward," said PBM CEO David Brett.

"David is an industry veteran with a lot of respect in the BC mining industry," said PBM Director and former CEO Reagan Glazier. "We have put together an excellent team at PBM that is determined to build value for shareholders."

About Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Pacific Bay's flagship, 100% owned Haskins-Reed Critical Minerals Project in northwestern BC is one of the leading exploration projects in the Cassiar Region. Located next to Cassiar Gold Corp. on Highway 37, Haskins-Reed hosts tungsten, copper, bismuth, silver, lead, and zinc in multiple high-grade polymetallic zones, over 125 drill holes, underground workings, and significant exploration potential. The Company also owns 100% of the Weaver Gold project in southern BC and is seeking to acquire gold projects in Brazil.

The technical disclosures in this news release were reviewed and approved by David Bridge, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

David H. Brett, MBA
President & CEO
Telephone: (604) 682-2421
Email: dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

www.pacificbayminerals.com

This news release contains "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Weaver Gold, Haskins-Reed property and acquiring projects in Brazil. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Pacific Bay will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition, results of exploration activities, and the ability of the Company to raise equity financing. Although Pacific Bay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Pacific Bay does not undertake to update any forward‐looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

