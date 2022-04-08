Ovintiv Inc. today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday May 10, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at . To participate in the conference call, please dial ...

OVV:CA,OVV