Energy Investing News

Ovintiv Inc. today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday May 10, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at . To participate in the conference call, please dial ...

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday May 10, 2022 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2022 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-first-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-10-2022-301520609.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c7532.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVV:CAOVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV:CA,OVV

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOLD VIRTUAL ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in NE Namibia and NW Botswana. It holds 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northeast Namibia and 100% interest in a petroleum exploration license in northwest Botswana which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The Kavango Basin offers large scale conventional play types.

Global Oil and Gas Logo

Sasanof-1 Well Drill Date Confirmed

Global Oil & Gas Limited is pleased to announce that Western Gas ("WGC") has advised that the Valaris MS-1 drill rig will commence mobilisation from the Port of Dampier to the Sasanof Prospect during the window of 9 to 16 May 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
barrels of russian oil with chess pieces

VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Market on Fast-forward Due to Russia/Ukraine War

Eric Nuttall: Oil Bull Market on Fast-forward Due to Russia/Ukraine Waryoutu.be

The war between Russia and Ukraine is undoubtedly a key factor in the oil industry right now.

But as Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, reminded investors, a structural bull market was in place for oil long before the fighting began.

"We were already in a structural bull market before the conflict broke out, and what this is doing is it's fast-forwarding us arriving to the inevitable conclusion," he told the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call For Q1 2022 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2022 results on Monday, April 18, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Strengthens Its Focus on Hydrogen and Renewable Fuels for Energy Expansion

In addition to driving shareholder returns through its core business, Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will strengthen its focus on hydrogen and renewable fuels to accelerate progress towards its objective to be a net-zero company by 2050. Optimizing the portfolio to drive shareholder returns and continue to reduce emissions requires focus and discipline. Therefore, Suncor plans to divest its wind and solar assets.

"While Suncor is in the fortunate position of being long on opportunities, we are adjusting our portfolio for fit and focus," said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer. "By doing so, we use our strengths, competitive advantages and resources to drive shareholder returns and value over the long term and help us meet our emissions reduction targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×