Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 25, 2026 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026.

Election of Directors

Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Sippy Chhina

219,141,816

99.47 %

1,147,078

0.52 %

302,766

14,710,703

Meg A. Gentle

217,733,017

98.83 %

2,555,580

1.16 %

303,063

14,710,703

Gregory P. Hill

219,958,195

99.85 %

318,726

0.14 %

314,739

14,710,703

Ralph Izzo

217,084,203

98.54 %

3,201,032

1.45 %

306,425

14,710,703

Terri G. King

219,869,206

99.80 %

421,482

0.19 %

300,972

14,710,703

Howard J. Mayson

218,559,824

99.21 %

1,727,532

0.78 %

304,304

14,710,703

Brendan M. McCracken

219,990,062

99.86 %

301,536

0.13 %

300,062

14,710,703

Steven W. Nance

216,320,763

98.19 %

3,965,224

1.80 %

305,673

14,710,703

George L. Pita

219,920,329

99.83 %

366,574

0.16 %

304,757

14,710,703

Thomas G. Ricks

211,920,523

96.20 %

8,363,019

3.79 %

308,118

14,710,703

Brian G. Shaw

217,438,225

98.70 %

2,849,399

1.29 %

304,036

14,710,703

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

212,529,856

96.66 %

7,328,913

3.33 %

732,891

14,710,703

Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

229,536,390

97.66 %

5,488,534

2.33 %

277,439

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304 

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-302767285.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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