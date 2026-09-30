OuterSignal Raises $22 Million in Series A Funding Round: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 30th
- OuterSignal says its fresh capital will help it bring agentic personalization to every consumer brand.
- The agentic customer intelligence platform is focusing on bolstering its research engine and building personalization that generates a version of every message for every customer.
- Founder Noah Friedman told the NYSE at Uncharted's Fame to Fortune event that commerce has not kept up with the people who supported it.
- Triumph Financial has released its inaugural 'Triumph Mile Marker' report, highlighting notable industry shifts.
- The company's research suggests that the trucking industry is entering a new era defined by the availability of capacity that can be deployed with confidence.
- Triumph's report spotlights trends that may reshape how brokers, carriers, and shippers evaluate market conditions in the coming months.
- Triumph's Founder, Vice Chair, and CEO Aaron Graft will join NYSE Live to explain how businesses can position themselves for success based off the report's findings.
- Investors are parsing through a pair of economic reports that dropped earlier today.
- The August PCE Price Index and the final Q2 GDP reading provide the latest glimpse of the U.S. economy.
- Traders are reacting to September ADP private payrolls data, offering insight into private sector employment ahead of Friday's September jobs report.
- The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield hit its highest mark since 2002 as bond yields remain elevated.
Opening Bell
Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Latino to celebrate their permanent home in Washington D.C.
Closing Bell
ArcosDorados (NYSE: ARCO) celebrate its 15th anniversary as a listed company.
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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