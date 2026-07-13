Outcrop Silver to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 23rd

Outcrop Silver to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on July 23rd

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSX: OCG; OTCQX: OCGSF), based in Vancouver, B.C., and focused on the high-grade Santa Ana primary silver project in Colombia, today announced that Rob Bruggeman, President & CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on July 23rd, 2026.

DATE: July 23rd
TIME: 11:00am Eastern Time

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is a leading explorer and developer focused on advancing its flagship Santa Ana high-grade silver project in Colombia. Leveraging a disciplined and seasoned team of professionals with decades of experience in the region. Outcrop Silver is dedicated to expanding current mineral resources through strategic exploration initiatives.

At the core of our operations is a commitment to responsible mining practices and community engagement, underscoring our approach to sustainable development. Our expertise in navigating complex geological and market conditions enables us to consistently identify and capitalize on opportunities that enhance shareholder value. With a deep understanding of the Colombian mining landscape and a proven track record of successful exploration, Outcrop Silver is well-positioned to transform the Santa Ana project into a significant silver producer, making a positive contribution to the local economy and setting new standards in the mining industry.

About Santa Ana

The 100% owned Santa Ana project spans over 28,000 hectares within the Mariquita District, encompassing both titles and applications, and is recognized as the largest and highest-grade primary silver district in Colombia, with mining records dating back to 1585.

Santa Ana's maiden resource estimate, detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled "Santa Ana Property Mineral Resource Estimate," dated June 8, 2023, prepared by AMC Mining Consultants. The identified resources were based on seven major vein systems that include multiple parallel veins and mineralized shoots: Santa Ana (San Antonio, Roberto Tovar, San Juan shoots); La Porfia (La Ivana); El Dorado (El Dorado, La Abeja shoots); Paraiso (Megapozo); Las Maras; Los Naranjos, and La Isabela.

The current drill campaign has extended known mineralization and tested additional target areas within the 17-kilometre-long fully permitted mineralized corridor. Since the start of the current campaign, drilling has confirmed mineralization in six vein systems—Aguilar, Jimenez, La Ye, Los Mangos, Guadual, and Morena—through a combination of step-out, testing, and delineation drilling. The results from these programs are being incorporated into updated geological interpretations and three-dimensional models. They will support ongoing drilling activities and the preparation of the next mineral resource update.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation
Rob Bruggeman
President & CEO
+1 778 783 2818
IR@outcropsilver.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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